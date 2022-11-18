Events of the Week: ‘Disenchanted,’ ‘Glass Onion’ and More

James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams at the 'Disenchanted' premiere on Nov. 16.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Disenchanted, Glass Onion, Wednesday, Devotion and The Menu.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story premiere

Netflix hosted the U.S. premiere of the Knives Out sequel on Monday at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, with writer-director Rian Johnson, producer Ram Bergman and stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Kate Hudson. Original Knives Out castmembers Jamie Lee Curtis, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell also made an appearance.

(Back) Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Noah Segan, (front) Netflix chief marketing officer content acquisition Marian Lee, Kate Hudson, Netflix global film content acquisition vp Scott Stuber, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Netflix studio film content acquisition director Nick Nesbitt, Janelle Monáe and Nathan Johnson Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rian Johnson and Janelle Monáe Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The Menu premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes debuted their film in NYC on Monday, alongside co-stars John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Judith Light, Arturo Castro and Hong Chau.

Ethan Tobman, Hong Chau, Betsy Koch, Nicholas Hoult, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dominique Crenn, Ralph Fiennes, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, John Leguizamo, Reed Birney, Judith Light and Christina Brucato Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Dead to Me premiere

Linda Cardellini, James Marsden and creator Liz Feldman walked the L.A. carpet on Tuesday ahead of the season three premiere of their Netflix dark comedy.

Marc Evan Jackson, Brandon Scott, Natalie Morales, Linda Cardellini, Liz Feldman, Sam McCarthy, James Marsden, Luke Roessler and Diana Maria Riva Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Devotion premiere

Sony saluted its war drama on Tuesday with an L.A. premiere attended by stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Joe Jonas, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski and director J.D. Dillard.

Glen Powell, Jonathan Majors, Christina Jackson and Michael B. Jordan Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Joe Jonas Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Producer Molly Smith and Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth premiere

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his new Disney+ and National Geographic series on Tuesday in NYC, alongside brother Luke and executive producer Darren Aronofsky.

Chris Hemsworth and Darren Aronofsky Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Luke and Chris Hemsworth Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Strange World premiere

Voice cast stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White and Gabrielle Union debuted their Walt Disney Animation Studios adventure on Tuesday in L.A.

Qui Nguyen, Disney Studios Content chairman Alan Bergman, Henry Jackman, Jaboukie Young-White, Jennifer Lee, Gabrielle Union, Walt Disney Animation president Clark Spencer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Roy Conli and Don Hall Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Welcome to Chippendales premiere

Hulu celebrated its new series, following an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire, on Tuesday in L.A. with stars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Kumail Nanjiani, Robin de Jesús, Nicola Peltz and Quentin Plair Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Wednesday premiere

Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton kept it spooky on (fittingly) Wednesday for the Los Angeles premiere of their Netflix series, alongside showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough and stars Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci.

Jenna Ortega Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Oliver Watson, Moosa Mostafa, Gwendoline Christie, Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Johnna Dias-Watson, Joy Sunday, Jamie McShane, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Riki Lindhome, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Naomi J. Ogawa Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Tim Burton Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Disenchanted premiere

Fifteen years after Enchanted, original stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel reunited for the sequel’s premiere in L.A. on Wednesday, along with new additions Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Oscar Nunez.

Adam Shankman, Disney Studios Content chairman Alan Bergman, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patrick Dempsey, Jayma Mays, Amy Adams, Gabriella Baldacchino, Kolton Stewart, Maya Rudolph, Oscar Nuñez, Barry Josephson, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture production president Sean Bailey and Alan Menken Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden Rich Polk/Getty Images

Disney Studios Content chairman Alan Bergman, Amy Adams and Alan Menken Rich Polk/Getty Images

The People We Hate at a Wedding premiere

Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the premiere of their Amazon comedy.

Kristen Bell, Dustin Milligan, Ben Platt and Allison Janney Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Echo 3 premiere

Apple TV+ held a world premiere event for thriller series Echo 3 on Wednesday in NYC, with creator Mark Boal and stars Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman and Jessica Ann Collins.

Luke Evans, Jessica Ann Collins and Michiel Huisman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

TV Academy Hall of Fame

Debbie Allen, Ken Burns, Bob Daly, Robert L. Johnson, Rita Moreno and Donald A. Morgan were inducted into the TV Academy Hall of Fame on Wednesday, where Sean Penn was also honored with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Penn Mark Von Holden/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images

Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad Danny Moloshok/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images

American Cinematheque Awards

Ryan Reynolds received the prestigious award on Thursday night in L.A., with support from wife Blake Lively and friends including Shawn Levy, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Rob McElhenney. Jason Blum was also honored at the event, with an introduction from Universal chairwoman Donna Langley.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ron Howard and Jason Blum Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Women Talking premiere

Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw, Frances McDormand and director Sarah Polley debuted their latest film in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Rooney Mara and Claire Foy Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Frances McDormand Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

GQ Men of the Year party

GQ global editorial director Will Welch hosted the annual “Men of the Year” party in West Hollywood on Thursday, with a starry guest list including Aldis Hodge, Billy Eichner Brendan Fraser, Chloe Bailey, Finneas, Haley Lu Richardson, Hasan Minhaj, Henry Golding, James Marsden, Matthew Perry, Murray Bartlett, Natasha Lyonne, Paul W. Downs, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler James Williams and Zoë Kravitz.

Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne and Janicza Bravo Presley Ann/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Hasan Minaj and Sam Richardson Presley Ann/Getty Images

Humane Society Gala

The Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International’s annual To The Rescue! Gala took place on Nov. 11 in NYC, hosted by Andy Cohen under the theme of shedding light on the fight to end the cruel fur industry.

Eddie Garza, Amy Sedaris, Andy Cohen, Kitty Block, Justin Theroux and Bethany Obrecht Jason Mendez/Getty Images

On Our Sleeves “Cheers to Kindness”

On Friday, On Our Sleeves, the national movement for children’s mental health, hosted a “Cheers to Kindness” at the L.A. home of Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form. David Arquette co-hosted the evening alongside Alissa Vradenburg, Angie Banicki, Bob Pilon, Ira Rubenstein, Jennifer Lynch, Joel Goldman, Keleigh Thomas Morgan, Molly Shriver, Noelia Murphy, Rene Jones and Ross Szabo.

Alexandra Daddario Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Baby2Baby Gala

The 2022 Baby2Baby Gala Present­ed by Paul Mitchell honored Kim Kardashian on Saturday with the Giving Tree Award for her commitment to giving back to children in need and longtime support of the organization. The event raised more than $10 million to support Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that supports children living in poverty. The night, hosted by Mindy Kaling, featured a performance by Sean “Diddy” Combs and a starry lineup of presenters including Tyler Perry, Olivia Wilde, Kerry Washington, Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Zooey Deschanel. Other attendees included Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Bryant, Jessica Alba, Anitta, Sofia Vergara, Shay Mitchell and Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof.

Zooey Deschanel and Mindy Kaling Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Kerry Washington and Olivia Wilde Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Family Guy 400th episode celebration

The long-running comedy celebrated its 400th episode on Saturday at the Fox lot, alongside creator Seth MacFarlane, co-showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, and voice stars Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis and Seth Green.

Mila Kunis, Mike Henry, Seth McFarlane, Alex Borstein, Arif Zahir and Seth Green Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

National Portrait Gallery Gala

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and its director Kim Sajet celebrated seven honorees, who received the museum’s Portrait of a Nation Award for their wide-ranging transformative contributions to the United States and its people, at its Saturday gala in Washington, D.C. This year’s honorees were José Andrés, Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay, Marian Wright Edelman, Anthony S. Fauci, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Alicia Keys and Clive Davis Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay and Nancy Pelosi Paul Morigi/Getty Images

WayOUT Gala

The Los Angeles chapter of The wayOUT LGBTQ Foundation held its third annual “gayla” on Saturday in support of The Transformation Project. Every year, wayOUT LA partners with a different organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth in underserved areas and spends the year fundraising on its behalf, this year teaming with The Transformation Project in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Billy Eichner was presented with the Impact in Entertainment Award: Visible Voice, with the evening hosted by Rachel Bloom.

Billy Eichner Courtesy of wayOUT LA

Ozark special screening

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner took part in a screening and Q&A for the final season of their Netflix show on Saturday in L.A.

Julia Garner and Jason Bateman Jesse Grant/Getty Images

On Sacred Ground premiere

The environmental drama, co-starring David Arquette and William Mapother and based on the true events at the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests, debuted at the Red Nation Film Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday.

William Mapother and David Arquette Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The Meteor: Meet the Moment Summit

The Meteor, the feminist-focused media company founded by Cindi Leive, hosted its summit at the Brooklyn Museum on Saturday, with speakers including America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Anthony Rapp.

Amber Tamblyn, The Meteor co-founder Cindi Leive and America Ferrera Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

On Saturday, Global Down Syndrome Foundation raised a record-breaking $2.2 million at its Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Attendees included Christina Ricci, Josh Peck, Amanda Booth, Brooklyn Decker and Eric Dane, who was one of the night’s honorees, along with some of his Grey’s Anatomy castmates.

Eric Dane Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

Stranger Things special screening

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer, EP Shawn Levy and stars Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower attended a Q&A for the series (moderated by Patton Oswalt) on Sunday in L.A.

Patton Oswalt, Shawn Levy, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer Presley Ann/Getty Images

Critics Choice Latino Celebration

The Critics Choice Association presented the second annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television on Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza, showcasing standout Latino performances and work both onscreen and offscreen. Honorees included Laz Alonso, Ana de Armas, Desi Arnaz (accepted by Lucie Arnaz), Gloria Calderón Kellett, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Guillermo del Toro, Cristo Fernández, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Santiago Mitre (accepted by Victoria Alonso), Jenna Ortega, Brandon Perea, Guillermo Rodriguez, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Gina Torres with host Justina Machado and presenters Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, John Griffin, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Luis Guzmán, Pete Hammond, Alejandro Landes, Constance Marie and Benito Martinez, Jordan Peele, Amanda Salas, Vernon Sanders, Derek Sante and Rafael Silva.

Guillermo del Toro Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Alejandro González Iñárritu Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Brandon Perea and Jordan Peele Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Black Love Honors Brunch

Niecy Nash-Betts hosted Black Love Inc.’s inaugural Black Love Honors Brunch in L.A. on Sunday, with honorees Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Kendrick Sampson, Lauren London, Erica and Warryn Campbell and DeVon Franklin.

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Inspection L.A. premiere

Stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union and writer-director Elegance Bratton attended a L.A. premiere screening of their new film on Sunday at The London West Hollywood, with a reception hosted by Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade.

Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union Eric Charbonneau/Courtesy of A24

Yellowstone season five premiere party

The cast and crew of Yellowstone celebrated Sunday’s season five premiere with a red carpet and screening in Fort Worth, Texas, where the show also films. Attendees included series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, as well as stars Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jefferson White, Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, Jen Landon, Piper Perabo, Brecken Merrill, Hassie Harrison, John Emmet Tracy and Ethan Lee.

Taylor Sheridan Omar Vega/Getty Images

Covenant House’s Annual Stage and Screen Sleep Out

On Sunday, over 70 stars from Broadway, film and television — including Rachel Brosnahan, Jason Ralph, Marin Hinkle, Colton Ryan, Miles G. Jackson, Matilda Szydagis, Judy Kuhn, Claybourne Elder and Michael Zegen — gave up their beds for one night to ensure that youth facing homelessness could sleep safely at Covenant House.

Rachel Brosnahan Rob Kim/Getty Images

Gabby’s Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular

DreamWorks Animation held its first Gabby’s Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular, celebrating new episodes of Gabby’s Dollhouse debuting on Netflix, with Chrissy Teigen and Ashley Tisdale. Additional attendees included Kel Mitchell and Gabby’s Dollhouse actors Laila Lockhart Kraner, Tucker Chandler and Juliet Donenfield.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Feeding America volunteer event

Actresses Adina Porter and Samantha Harris volunteered with their children in support of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, over the weekend to raise awareness of the ongoing issue of food insecurity in the U.S. ahead of the holidays.

Samantha Harris and Adina Porter Courtesy of Feeding America

The Black Beauty Effect premiere

Comcast Xfinity and FaceForward Productions celebrated the new upcoming three-part docuseries The Black Beauty Effect on Monday at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles. The black carpet premiere screening and Q&A featured series creator Andrea Lewis and EP CJ Faison, moderated by Stacy Ike.

Takara Joseph, Whitney White, Andrea Lewis, CJ Faison, Keesha Boyd, Andrena Hale and Kahlana Barfield Brown Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Shaq premiere

On Monday, HBO hosted an Atlanta red carpet premiere for the four-part documentary Shaq from director Robert Alexander and Peter Berg’s Film 45, which details the life and career of NBA Hall of Famer and multihyphenate Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Nanny special screening

Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha, Nikyatu Jusu, Sinqua Walls, Daniela Taplin Lundberg and Elizabeth Banks were among those who attended a tastemaker screening of Amazon’s psychological horror in L.A. on Monday.

Nnamdi Asomugha, Sinqua Walls and Kerry Washington Jordan Strauss

Equality Now gala

Equality Now hosted its 30th anniversary gala on Tuesday to celebrate the organization’s three decades of gender equality work and the EN “30 for 30” list of artists, activists, and advocates. In attendance were Equality Now “30 for 30” women and changemakers Gloria Steinem, Brisa De Angulo, Jaha Dukureh, Drew Dixon, Sarah Sophie Flicker, and Paola Mendoza, along with actresses Jodie Turner-Smith and Maya Hawke.

Jodie Turner-Smith John Lamparski/Getty Images

Maya Hawke Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Crown Q&A

Netflix hosted a screening for the newest season of The Crown on Tuesday in NYC, which was followed by a Q&A with Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in the newest installment of the series.

Elizabeth Debicki Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Project Eats gala

Two hundred guests attended Project Eats’ inaugural NYC benefit on Tuesday, honoring Anne Delaney and Questlove. The event raised over $400,000 in support of urban farms to catalyze creativity and cultivate greater food sovereignty across NYC.

Questlove Dave Kotinsky/PMC/PMC

Kathy Hilton “Magic of Christmas”

Hilton opened up her Beverly Hills home to debut a holiday pajama collaboration with Sant and Abel that hosted Kris Jenner, Garcelle Beauvais, Cheryl Hines, Christine Chiu, Barbara Davis, Allison Melnick, Rachael Harris, Liane and Ava Weintraub, and many others. Holiday carolers and gifting kept the guests busy while Hilton made the rounds showing off her cozy pjs.

Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner Shutterstock

Garcelle Beauvais Shutterstock

Make-A-Wish America’s Chris Greicius Celebrity Award

Mason Crosby, Paramount Pictures, SB Projects, Twenty One Pilots, Unspeakable Gaming and The Walt Disney Company picked up Chris Greicius Celebrity Awards, trophies doled out annually to celebrities, entertainers, athletes, influencers and industry partners that have played a significant role in granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Scooter Braun and his SB Projects received a Chris Greicius Celebrity Award. The company has been involved in granting 575 wishes over 13 years in partnership with such artists as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and others. Courtesy of Make-a-Wish

Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals

Eternals star Lauren Ridloff hosted online event, presented in partnership with nonprofit disability services provider Easterseals Southern California. Streamed on ExtraTV.com, the event honored Selma Blair, Peter Farrelly, David Zimmerman, Allen Rucker, Sofia Sanchez, As We See It, Love on the Spectrum, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Only Murders in the Building. The show also featured performances by disabled talent as D.J. Demers (Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, AGT), Nic Novicki (founder of Easterseals Disability Film Challenge), Danielle Perez (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Rex Lewis-Clack (60 Minutes) and Chin Injeti (music producer for Dr.Dre, 50 Cent and Eminem). Eva Longoria, Rachel Zegler, Troy Kotsur, Randall Park and filmmaker and actor Cooper Raiff were among the boldfaced name presenters.

Lauren Ridloff hosted the online ceremony. Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals

Selma Blair Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals

Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival

The Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival opened on Tuesday with Gabriel Martins’ Mars One/Marte Um the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The film, produced by Filmes de Plástico, is the official selection to represent Brazil for Best International Feature at the Oscars.

Carlos Francisco, festival founder Talize Sayegh, Camilla Damião, Cicero Lucas and Grabriel Martins Courtesy of MDFerreira for Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival

The Pale Blue Eye special screening

Jeff Bridges hosted a tastemaker screening on Wednesday on behalf of The Pale Blue Eye in Los Angeles, with film talent Christian Bale, Scott Cooper, Harry Melling, Lucy Boynton and producer Tyler Thompson in attendance. Additional guests included Charlize Theron, Andy Garcia, Chloe Zhao, Lawrence Bender and James L. Brooks.

Scott Cooper, Lucy Boynton, Harry Melling and Christian Bale Lester Cohen/Getty Images

HBO Max holiday film screenings

The Warner Bros. lot hosted a trio of holiday screenings for HBO Max films A Christmas Mystery, Holiday Harmony and A Hollywood Christmas, along with their casts, on Wednesday.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Eric Charbonneau

Brooke Shields and Annelise Cepero Eric Charbonneau

ESPRIT launch party

ESPRIT hosted an exclusive launch party on Wednesday at its first North American pop-up store on L.A.’s Robertson Boulevard. With music by Amrit, celebrity talent included Ava Phillippe, Chase O’Neill, Jack Wright, Rumer Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Zoey Deutch, and a live performance by Del Water Gap.

Zoey Deutch and Ava Phillippe Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Limitless 92NY event

Chris Hemsworth and Darren Aronofsky attended a screening and discussion of their National Geographic series Limitless at 92NY on Wednesday.

Chris Hemsworth Vladimir Kolesnikov/Michael Priest Photography

A Sense of Home gala

Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman were honored for the dedicated their philanthropic efforts, time, talent and energy towards children in foster care at Thursday’s L.A. gala, with guests including Tobey Maguire, Michelle Rodriguez, Baz Luhrmann, Kaia Gerber and Zach Braff.

Tobey Maguire, Gary Gilbert, Sara Gilbert and Baz Luhrmann Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Zach Braff Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Fantasy Football L.A. premiere

Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland, Rome Flynn, and Anton Cropper attended an L.A. event in support of their new Paramount+ film on Thursday.