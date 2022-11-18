Events of the Week: ‘Disenchanted,’ ‘Glass Onion’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Disenchanted, Glass Onion, Wednesday, Devotion and The Menu.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story premiere
Netflix hosted the U.S. premiere of the Knives Out sequel on Monday at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, with writer-director Rian Johnson, producer Ram Bergman and stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Kate Hudson. Original Knives Out castmembers Jamie Lee Curtis, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell also made an appearance.
Related Stories
The Menu premiere
Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes debuted their film in NYC on Monday, alongside co-stars John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Judith Light, Arturo Castro and Hong Chau.
Dead to Me premiere
Linda Cardellini, James Marsden and creator Liz Feldman walked the L.A. carpet on Tuesday ahead of the season three premiere of their Netflix dark comedy.
Devotion premiere
Sony saluted its war drama on Tuesday with an L.A. premiere attended by stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Joe Jonas, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski and director J.D. Dillard.
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth premiere
Chris Hemsworth celebrated his new Disney+ and National Geographic series on Tuesday in NYC, alongside brother Luke and executive producer Darren Aronofsky.
Strange World premiere
Voice cast stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White and Gabrielle Union debuted their Walt Disney Animation Studios adventure on Tuesday in L.A.
Welcome to Chippendales premiere
Hulu celebrated its new series, following an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire, on Tuesday in L.A. with stars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús and Nicola Peltz Beckham.
Wednesday premiere
Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton kept it spooky on (fittingly) Wednesday for the Los Angeles premiere of their Netflix series, alongside showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough and stars Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci.
Disenchanted premiere
Fifteen years after Enchanted, original stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel reunited for the sequel’s premiere in L.A. on Wednesday, along with new additions Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Oscar Nunez.
The People We Hate at a Wedding premiere
Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the premiere of their Amazon comedy.
Echo 3 premiere
Apple TV+ held a world premiere event for thriller series Echo 3 on Wednesday in NYC, with creator Mark Boal and stars Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman and Jessica Ann Collins.
TV Academy Hall of Fame
Debbie Allen, Ken Burns, Bob Daly, Robert L. Johnson, Rita Moreno and Donald A. Morgan were inducted into the TV Academy Hall of Fame on Wednesday, where Sean Penn was also honored with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.
American Cinematheque Awards
Ryan Reynolds received the prestigious award on Thursday night in L.A., with support from wife Blake Lively and friends including Shawn Levy, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Rob McElhenney. Jason Blum was also honored at the event, with an introduction from Universal chairwoman Donna Langley.
Women Talking premiere
Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw, Frances McDormand and director Sarah Polley debuted their latest film in Los Angeles on Thursday.
GQ Men of the Year party
GQ global editorial director Will Welch hosted the annual “Men of the Year” party in West Hollywood on Thursday, with a starry guest list including Aldis Hodge, Billy Eichner Brendan Fraser, Chloe Bailey, Finneas, Haley Lu Richardson, Hasan Minhaj, Henry Golding, James Marsden, Matthew Perry, Murray Bartlett, Natasha Lyonne, Paul W. Downs, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler James Williams and Zoë Kravitz.
Humane Society Gala
The Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International’s annual To The Rescue! Gala took place on Nov. 11 in NYC, hosted by Andy Cohen under the theme of shedding light on the fight to end the cruel fur industry.
On Our Sleeves “Cheers to Kindness”
On Friday, On Our Sleeves, the national movement for children’s mental health, hosted a “Cheers to Kindness” at the L.A. home of Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form. David Arquette co-hosted the evening alongside Alissa Vradenburg, Angie Banicki, Bob Pilon, Ira Rubenstein, Jennifer Lynch, Joel Goldman, Keleigh Thomas Morgan, Molly Shriver, Noelia Murphy, Rene Jones and Ross Szabo.
Baby2Baby Gala
The 2022 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell honored Kim Kardashian on Saturday with the Giving Tree Award for her commitment to giving back to children in need and longtime support of the organization. The event raised more than $10 million to support Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that supports children living in poverty. The night, hosted by Mindy Kaling, featured a performance by Sean “Diddy” Combs and a starry lineup of presenters including Tyler Perry, Olivia Wilde, Kerry Washington, Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Zooey Deschanel. Other attendees included Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Bryant, Jessica Alba, Anitta, Sofia Vergara, Shay Mitchell and Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof.
Family Guy 400th episode celebration
The long-running comedy celebrated its 400th episode on Saturday at the Fox lot, alongside creator Seth MacFarlane, co-showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, and voice stars Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis and Seth Green.
National Portrait Gallery Gala
The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and its director Kim Sajet celebrated seven honorees, who received the museum’s Portrait of a Nation Award for their wide-ranging transformative contributions to the United States and its people, at its Saturday gala in Washington, D.C. This year’s honorees were José Andrés, Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay, Marian Wright Edelman, Anthony S. Fauci, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.
WayOUT Gala
The Los Angeles chapter of The wayOUT LGBTQ Foundation held its third annual “gayla” on Saturday in support of The Transformation Project. Every year, wayOUT LA partners with a different organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth in underserved areas and spends the year fundraising on its behalf, this year teaming with The Transformation Project in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Billy Eichner was presented with the Impact in Entertainment Award: Visible Voice, with the evening hosted by Rachel Bloom.
Ozark special screening
Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner took part in a screening and Q&A for the final season of their Netflix show on Saturday in L.A.
On Sacred Ground premiere
The environmental drama, co-starring David Arquette and William Mapother and based on the true events at the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests, debuted at the Red Nation Film Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The Meteor: Meet the Moment Summit
The Meteor, the feminist-focused media company founded by Cindi Leive, hosted its summit at the Brooklyn Museum on Saturday, with speakers including America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Anthony Rapp.
Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show
On Saturday, Global Down Syndrome Foundation raised a record-breaking $2.2 million at its Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Attendees included Christina Ricci, Josh Peck, Amanda Booth, Brooklyn Decker and Eric Dane, who was one of the night’s honorees, along with some of his Grey’s Anatomy castmates.
Stranger Things special screening
Creators Matt and Ross Duffer, EP Shawn Levy and stars Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower attended a Q&A for the series (moderated by Patton Oswalt) on Sunday in L.A.
Critics Choice Latino Celebration
The Critics Choice Association presented the second annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television on Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza, showcasing standout Latino performances and work both onscreen and offscreen. Honorees included Laz Alonso, Ana de Armas, Desi Arnaz (accepted by Lucie Arnaz), Gloria Calderón Kellett, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Guillermo del Toro, Cristo Fernández, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Santiago Mitre (accepted by Victoria Alonso), Jenna Ortega, Brandon Perea, Guillermo Rodriguez, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Gina Torres with host Justina Machado and presenters Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, John Griffin, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Luis Guzmán, Pete Hammond, Alejandro Landes, Constance Marie and Benito Martinez, Jordan Peele, Amanda Salas, Vernon Sanders, Derek Sante and Rafael Silva.
Black Love Honors Brunch
Niecy Nash-Betts hosted Black Love Inc.’s inaugural Black Love Honors Brunch in L.A. on Sunday, with honorees Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Kendrick Sampson, Lauren London, Erica and Warryn Campbell and DeVon Franklin.
The Inspection L.A. premiere
Stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union and writer-director Elegance Bratton attended a L.A. premiere screening of their new film on Sunday at The London West Hollywood, with a reception hosted by Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade.
Yellowstone season five premiere party
The cast and crew of Yellowstone celebrated Sunday’s season five premiere with a red carpet and screening in Fort Worth, Texas, where the show also films. Attendees included series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, as well as stars Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jefferson White, Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, Jen Landon, Piper Perabo, Brecken Merrill, Hassie Harrison, John Emmet Tracy and Ethan Lee.
Covenant House’s Annual Stage and Screen Sleep Out
On Sunday, over 70 stars from Broadway, film and television — including Rachel Brosnahan, Jason Ralph, Marin Hinkle, Colton Ryan, Miles G. Jackson, Matilda Szydagis, Judy Kuhn, Claybourne Elder and Michael Zegen — gave up their beds for one night to ensure that youth facing homelessness could sleep safely at Covenant House.
Gabby’s Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular
DreamWorks Animation held its first Gabby’s Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular, celebrating new episodes of Gabby’s Dollhouse debuting on Netflix, with Chrissy Teigen and Ashley Tisdale. Additional attendees included Kel Mitchell and Gabby’s Dollhouse actors Laila Lockhart Kraner, Tucker Chandler and Juliet Donenfield.
Feeding America volunteer event
Actresses Adina Porter and Samantha Harris volunteered with their children in support of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, over the weekend to raise awareness of the ongoing issue of food insecurity in the U.S. ahead of the holidays.
The Black Beauty Effect premiere
Comcast Xfinity and FaceForward Productions celebrated the new upcoming three-part docuseries The Black Beauty Effect on Monday at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles. The black carpet premiere screening and Q&A featured series creator Andrea Lewis and EP CJ Faison, moderated by Stacy Ike.
Shaq premiere
On Monday, HBO hosted an Atlanta red carpet premiere for the four-part documentary Shaq from director Robert Alexander and Peter Berg’s Film 45, which details the life and career of NBA Hall of Famer and multihyphenate Shaquille O’Neal.
Nanny special screening
Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha, Nikyatu Jusu, Sinqua Walls, Daniela Taplin Lundberg and Elizabeth Banks were among those who attended a tastemaker screening of Amazon’s psychological horror in L.A. on Monday.
Equality Now gala
Equality Now hosted its 30th anniversary gala on Tuesday to celebrate the organization’s three decades of gender equality work and the EN “30 for 30” list of artists, activists, and advocates. In attendance were Equality Now “30 for 30” women and changemakers Gloria Steinem, Brisa De Angulo, Jaha Dukureh, Drew Dixon, Sarah Sophie Flicker, and Paola Mendoza, along with actresses Jodie Turner-Smith and Maya Hawke.
The Crown Q&A
Netflix hosted a screening for the newest season of The Crown on Tuesday in NYC, which was followed by a Q&A with Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in the newest installment of the series.
Project Eats gala
Two hundred guests attended Project Eats’ inaugural NYC benefit on Tuesday, honoring Anne Delaney and Questlove. The event raised over $400,000 in support of urban farms to catalyze creativity and cultivate greater food sovereignty across NYC.
Kathy Hilton “Magic of Christmas”
Hilton opened up her Beverly Hills home to debut a holiday pajama collaboration with Sant and Abel that hosted Kris Jenner, Garcelle Beauvais, Cheryl Hines, Christine Chiu, Barbara Davis, Allison Melnick, Rachael Harris, Liane and Ava Weintraub, and many others. Holiday carolers and gifting kept the guests busy while Hilton made the rounds showing off her cozy pjs.
Make-A-Wish America’s Chris Greicius Celebrity Award
Mason Crosby, Paramount Pictures, SB Projects, Twenty One Pilots, Unspeakable Gaming and The Walt Disney Company picked up Chris Greicius Celebrity Awards, trophies doled out annually to celebrities, entertainers, athletes, influencers and industry partners that have played a significant role in granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals
Eternals star Lauren Ridloff hosted online event, presented in partnership with nonprofit disability services provider Easterseals Southern California. Streamed on ExtraTV.com, the event honored Selma Blair, Peter Farrelly, David Zimmerman, Allen Rucker, Sofia Sanchez, As We See It, Love on the Spectrum, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Only Murders in the Building. The show also featured performances by disabled talent as D.J. Demers (Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, AGT), Nic Novicki (founder of Easterseals Disability Film Challenge), Danielle Perez (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Rex Lewis-Clack (60 Minutes) and Chin Injeti (music producer for Dr.Dre, 50 Cent and Eminem). Eva Longoria, Rachel Zegler, Troy Kotsur, Randall Park and filmmaker and actor Cooper Raiff were among the boldfaced name presenters.
Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival
The Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival opened on Tuesday with Gabriel Martins’ Mars One/Marte Um the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The film, produced by Filmes de Plástico, is the official selection to represent Brazil for Best International Feature at the Oscars.
The Pale Blue Eye special screening
Jeff Bridges hosted a tastemaker screening on Wednesday on behalf of The Pale Blue Eye in Los Angeles, with film talent Christian Bale, Scott Cooper, Harry Melling, Lucy Boynton and producer Tyler Thompson in attendance. Additional guests included Charlize Theron, Andy Garcia, Chloe Zhao, Lawrence Bender and James L. Brooks.
HBO Max holiday film screenings
The Warner Bros. lot hosted a trio of holiday screenings for HBO Max films A Christmas Mystery, Holiday Harmony and A Hollywood Christmas, along with their casts, on Wednesday.
ESPRIT launch party
ESPRIT hosted an exclusive launch party on Wednesday at its first North American pop-up store on L.A.’s Robertson Boulevard. With music by Amrit, celebrity talent included Ava Phillippe, Chase O’Neill, Jack Wright, Rumer Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Zoey Deutch, and a live performance by Del Water Gap.
Limitless 92NY event
Chris Hemsworth and Darren Aronofsky attended a screening and discussion of their National Geographic series Limitless at 92NY on Wednesday.
A Sense of Home gala
Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman were honored for the dedicated their philanthropic efforts, time, talent and energy towards children in foster care at Thursday’s L.A. gala, with guests including Tobey Maguire, Michelle Rodriguez, Baz Luhrmann, Kaia Gerber and Zach Braff.
Fantasy Football L.A. premiere
Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland, Rome Flynn, and Anton Cropper attended an L.A. event in support of their new Paramount+ film on Thursday.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
shopping
These Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals on Beauty, Holiday Gifts, Tech and More (Updating)
-
-
Rambling Reporter
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Designer Who Refused to Dress Her Body Because of “Vulgar Ins and Outs”
-
-
-
Rambling Reporter
Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland Among Stars Confirmed for Venture Into Cures Fundraiser