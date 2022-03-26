Disney’s Marshall Weinbaum Wins Publicist of Year, Encourages Kids to “Keep Saying the Word ‘Gay'”

Marshall Weinbaum, a senior publicist and 15-year veteran at The Walt Disney Co., heard his name called Friday from the podium inside Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom as it was revealed that he won publicist of the year. The announcement was greeted by huge applause and arrived on Weinbaum’s lap after he launched what is believed to be the first FYC campaign in the category, something he did as a way to “have fun” with the nod and be proud of what he accomplished.

An emotional Weinbaum started his speech by admitting that “other than my wedding day and the time Brad Pitt asked me a question backstage at the Oscars two years ago, this is the best moment of my entire life.” He shouted out his fellow nominees (“You guys are amazing”) before launching into a list of names by singling out colleagues, peers, mentors and members of his Disney family. He also thanked the press (“You are the reason I love this job so much”), ESPN’s Kelley L. Carter (who taught him at Michigan State University), his “wonderful” husband Josh (“I love the life we have created together”) and sister Carlee Weinbaum, a publicist at Lede Company (“I am so proud to be your big brother”).

He closed his speech with an exclamation point courtesy of a not-so-subtle nod to the controversy surrounding the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida, something that has become quite the hot-button issue for Disney employees following CEO Bob Chapek’s initial response that the corporate behemoth would steer clear of such issues. The lengthy statement drew ire from many corners at Disney, sparring blowback from creatives and inciting scheduled employee walkouts. Chapek apologized for his handling of the situation and, in recent days, Hulu, Disney+, National Geographic, FX, Marvel and Disney Parks have all released statements on social media expressing solidarity with their LGBTQ employees and denouncing anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“To every kid who grows up feeling different, who has more bad days than good days, this is proof that it gets better,” Weinbaum said. “Please keep saying the word ‘gay,’ it is a great word.”