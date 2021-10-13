Dodgers vs. Giants: How to Watch NLDS Game 5 Live Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will settle the score Thursday when they play ball at Oracle Park in Game 5 of their National League Division Series. The Dodgers won 7-2 in Game 4, forcing a winner-take-all matchup at the Giants’ home stadium. The winner will play against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, and Game 1 takes place Saturday, Oct. 16; see the full postseason schedule at MLB.

Dodgers vs. Giants: Game 5 Date and Time, Livestream

The Dodgers and the Giants will play Game 5 Thursday, Oct. 14, and the first pitch is slated for 6:07 p.m. PT / 9:07 p.m. ET. You can watch the final game by tuning into the TBS channel or live streaming online at TBS.com when you sign in with a select TV provider that offers the Turner network package.

Baseball fans can still buy tickets for Game 5 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park online at Gametime, Seat Geek, Stub Hub and Vivid Seats; prices start at $155 as of press time. Note that the California venue requires attendees to wear face masks at indoor spaces (including in concessions stands and restrooms), and backpacks are now allowed; see all of the guidelines here.

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Giants Online

Although the MLB playoffs air on Fox, FS1 and TBS, the final NLDS game between the Dodgers and Giants will only be available to watch on TBS. The channel is available on your local broadcast network, but if you prefer to cut the cord, it’s also available on the live TV streaming services below.

DirecTV Formerly AT&T TV, the satellite network has expanded to online TV and on-demand content with its DirecTV Stream service. The no-contract monthly subscription starts at $70 for access to over 65 entertainment, news and sports channels (including TBS), and you can get additional networks such as Cinemax, Epix and Showtime free for the first three months (after that, the monthly add-on fee is $6 to $11 each.

Hulu Live TV Now until Oct. 28, get $10 off per month for three months of Hulu’s ad-supported plan with Live TV (regularly $65 per month) when you sign up for a new subscription. You can also upgrade to the Disney+ bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu Live TV, which starts at $73 per month.

Sling TV Get access to TBS on Sling’s Orange plan, which is $35 per month (or $10 for your first month) and includes 32 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and streaming on one device. Check your local channels that are included and sign up here.

YouTube TV Ending Oct. 14, new subscribers can get two free weeks of the popular video platform’s live TV service, which includes access to TBS and over 85 other channels.