Don Cheadle Married His Long-Time Partner Bridgid Coulter During the Pandemic

Don Cheadle has officially married fellow actor Bridgid Coulter, his partner of 28 years.

The Ellen Show guest host Wanda Sykes was the one to share the news during the actor’s appearance Wednesday afternoon to promote the latest season of his Showtime comedy Black Monday. The wedding took place early last year.

Cheadle and Coulter have been together since the early 1990s, and share two daughters together, Ayana and Imani.

The news was prompted by Sykes telling her fellow actor that she owed him an apology following her reaction to hearing the news, which she shared with him in a text.

“You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married,” the comedian said. “And I was like, ‘Oh damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.'”

The comedian and season 5 Good Fight actor shared that her shocked reaction was in part to her actually not knowing Cheadle hadn’t been married to Coulter already: “I was like, ‘What the hell happened, man?'”

“I think I just texted something back, like, ‘Hey, if you’re happy, I’m happy for you,'” Sykes said. “I was like, ‘Cheadle went Hollywood.”

Sykes admitted her initial response wasn’t as enthusiastic as she thought it should have been, which is ultimately why she felt the need to broach it with him on the show. But the Black Monday star told the apologetic Sykes that he had no hard feelings about it.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s understandable given that we’ve been together 28 years before we got married,” Cheadle said. “I hold you blameless.”