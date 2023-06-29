Why Dwyane Wade Had to “Look at Myself in the Mirror” After Daughter Zaya Showed Fear Over Coming Out

Dwyane Wade has opened up about his role in daughter Zaya’s coming out and transition, including how her visible “fear” forced him to reassess the kind of parent he was being.

While appearing at the annual invitation-only CAA Amplify Summit on Tuesday in Ojai, Calif., the former NBA player and three-time Championship winner opened up about his journey not only in understanding his daughter’s identity but affirming it. Speaking alongside From One Big Life to Another‘s Chris Paul in a conversation led by Lisa Metelus, co-head of Basketball at CAA, Wade recalled how he and actress Gabrielle Union first learned beyond their own feelings that Zaya was part of the LGBTQ+ community back in 2016 while the family was living in his hometown of Chicago.

Wade said Zaya was around eight years old and had an openly gay teacher who created an assignment that asked her to talk about herself and when she opened up, the teacher flagged it. While the duo had “been preparing for that conversation since Zaya was three years old,” he noted that he believed “having the teacher that Zaya had, it gave her confidence to tell us about herself.”

But when it came time to have the discussion with her family, Wade says his daughter showed visible hesitation about opening up to him. “I came home and I just remember my daughter — my child — being scared to talk me, like hiding in my wife’s arm in the chair,” he recalled. “I think I’m just the dad that’s like, ‘Hey, come and tell me anything. I’m a cool dad.'”

But Wade said there “was fear in my child’s face to tell me” — a reaction that forced him to check himself. “Because maybe I ain’t what I think I am. I haven’t done what I think,” he said. “That first moment of seeing that — and I was having a conversation yesterday talking about this — I had to go look at myself in the mirror and ask why was my child scared to tell me something about herself.”

During Wade’s talk, he also opened up about how he navigated social media with his daughter as she came out and transitioned, in terms of understanding that there “was so much that I didn’t know about my child, and so much education that needed to happen.” Communication was key, he said, with Zaya having the knowledge and language through her own research about her experience — something that helped him learn to be a better listener and let his daughter take the lead about who she is.

“I think the hardest part about it is shutting out the world and shut down the people that really are not in a circle, but to have opinions,” he said.

The summit featured a number of other panels and notable speakers, including Becky G., Xolo Mariduena and Steven Yeun. During a separate panel conversation, Jenna Adler — co-head of CAA’s global Hip-Hop/R&B touring group — interviewed actresses, recording artists and sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, who spoke about the challenges of navigating growing up in the public eye and how they’ve chosen to create a “force field” around themselves by detaching from social media platforms.

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey at CAA Amplify Summit Courtesy of CAA Amplify Summit

Both spoke about how the public has commented on their bodies and their race — sometimes with good and less good intentions — and how they’ve had to navigate that as artists who are growing and evolving as they age.

“At such a young age, people kind of had this perception of us. Sometimes, I really do appreciate the protectiveness that people look over us with,” Halle said. “But venturing into womanhood now and trying to figure out how to get people to take you seriously as a grown adult, that’s something that I’m learning, that I have to figure out every single day.”

That’s a process complicated by constant public comment, including for Halle the backlash she faced as a young Black woman playing Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. Navigating racist attacks or attacks on their bodies as performers can be difficult, with Chloe acknowledging that “we’re human beings and it hurts” but that if “they’re talking about you, you’re doing something right.”

“I just take the app off my phone,” she said about how she handles social media commentary. “If I post, I’ll download it just to post, and then I don’t use it again. Because I don’t want outside opinions to dictate how I live my life or how I make my creative choices. We would literally kill ourselves trying to please everybody.”

Halle admitted her sister had recently helped her do that recently. “She took my phone the other day and deleted the app and [said] don’t look at what people say. Everyone has an opinion, and people will just say anything. So yeah, if you read them, you can go crazy,” the singer-actress said. “For me, it’s just self-control and what it means to just ignore and not let certain really hurtful things get to you. It’s like a big lesson that I feel like I’m still learning every single day.”

The CAA Amplify summit kicked off on June 26 and convened leading artists, thought-leaders and executives of color from the industries of entertainment, sports, media, brands and technology. Actors Lupita Nyong’o, Yara Shahidi and Jillian Mercado, directors Ava DuVernay and Blitz Bazawule, showrunners Quinta Brunson and Sierra Teller Ornelas, as well as comedians Roy Wood Jr. and Ego Nwodim were among the attendees and speakers.