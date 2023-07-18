Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin in Hungary

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have officially tied the knot.

The actor and model got married on Saturday in Hungary, where Palvin was born and raised, according to Vogue Weddings. The ceremony took place on her parents’ property, Harlekin Birtok, which is also an event venue, surrounded by friends and family.

“[This past weekend] was supposed to be an intimate event,” Palvin told the outlet. “But we ended up having 115 guests, because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there.”

As for her wardrobe on her special day, Palvin opted for a custom strapless dress from the fashion house of Vivienne Westwood for her first look. For her second dress, she chose a shorter style by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. And to keep with a Hungarian tradition and “wear a red dress after midnight,” she chose Hungarian designer MERO to create her third look, which she called the “dress of my dreams.”

The duo initially met around six years ago at an event, which led Sprouse to slide into her DMs. But it would be months before Palvin actually responded, igniting a flame that ultimately led to them walking down the aisle together.

Fast-forward several years after they first started dating, the couple ended up getting engaged in September last year, which they revealed last month during an interview with V Magazine. They were on a camping trip with friends in California when Sprouse popped the question.

“It was very romantic,” Palvin said of the engagement. “I was suspicious and thought he might pop the question because he packed a shirt that was too nice for camping.”

The pair told Vogue Weddings that they also plan to have a larger wedding in California in the fall.