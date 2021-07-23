Edgar Ramirez Encourages People to “Trust Science” After Revealing He Has Family Members “Dying” of COVID

Édgar Ramírez has revealed the personal toll COVID-19 is having on his family while encouraging people to “follow the recommendations” as the pandemic continues.

While promoting the release of his new movie Jungle Cruise, the actor stressed to the Associated Press that many people are still being impacted daily by COVID-19, including his own in a “terrible way.”

“Many families… continue to be affected, including mine in a terrible way,” he said. “At this very moment that I am talking to you, I have family members dying of COVID, so it is very important that we remain alert and attentive to this disease because it has not ended.”

The Jungle Cruise star did not specify which family members he was speaking of but went on to emphasize that vaccines have historically “defeated” other pandemic-related diseases. He also challenged people to be more careful in light of misinformation that is being spread around the coronavirus and its various vaccines.

“Remember that our grandparents and our parents defeated polio and smallpox with vaccines and that it is very important to be very careful because in times of fear there is a lot of misinformation,” the actor said.

In the U.S., vaccines have been available for months, but the vaccination rate still remains around 50 percent, with the CDC reporting that a little more than just 162 million Americans are fully vaccinated. Only 48.8 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated while another 56.4 percent have received a single dose of the vaccine.

A recent rise in positive cases attributed, in part, to the rapid spread of the Delta variant has led to the return of mask mandates in some parts of the country including L.A., with Hollywood taking its own precautions both off and on set.

“We need to trust science and follow the recommendations and be very responsible with the way we handle information in times of fear and uncertainty,” Ramírez concluded.