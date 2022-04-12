Ellie Goulding and Ben Platt to Perform at LA Family Housing Awards Gala

- Share this article on Facebook
Ellie Goulding and Ben Platt are booked to perform at LA Family Housing’s upcoming awards gala. The event, scheduled for April 21, will be held at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center.
The pair share a program that also features honorees Frances, Steve, Lucie and Liliana Berman, YouTube star Jacques Slade (who is hosting) and presenting sponsor City National Bank. Event co-chairs include Blair Rich, Karen Brodkin and Zeeda Daniele. The night’s menu will also feature specialty items from L.A.-area restaurant partners like Angelini Osteria, Big Sugar Bakeshop, Border Grill, Cafecito by Guerilla Tacos, Gasolina Cafe, Gogo’s Tacos, Good Clean Fun, Holy Basil, Pez Cantina, Shappy Pretzel Co. and Redbird.
The celebrity host committee includes Jack Black, Andie MacDowell, Kristen Bell, Alyssa Milano, Jordana Brewster, Phoebe Tonkin, Chrishell Stause, Melissa Joan Hart, Ziggy Marley, Fran Drescher, Rebecca Gayheart, Margaret Cho, Kayla Ewell, Perrey Reeves, Leeza Gibbons and Sierra Swartz. The roster of supporters donated auction items for the event, which helps LA Family Housing in its mission to end homelessness throughout Los Angeles County.
The organization is currently in the process of converting four motels into permanent homes through California’s Project Homekey initiative. The 2022 awards event marks a return to an in-person format following two virtual events amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about the event can be found here.
