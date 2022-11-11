Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Takes Over L.A. with City-Wide Pop-Ups

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Forty-seven years after his epic Dodger Stadium concerts, Elton John is paying homage to the city that helped launch him to global superstardom.

Ahead of his three sold-out concerts this month at the venue, the Grammy-winning British music icon will bring his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour beyond the stadium with city-wide pop-ups, immersive exhibits, exclusive merch and more. Fans can explore the City of Angels through John’s eyes and find special happenings in an interactive map on his website, such as limited-edition menu items at vegan burger chain Monty’s Good Burger; clothing collections at Cotton On, Lauren Moshi and Urban Outfitters; vinyl at Amoeba Music and Supervinyl; and more. The map, built with Google Maps Platform, also highlights significant spots in John’s career, including the Troubadour, the Greek Theater, Book Soup and others.

Luxury designer boutique the Webster will host a nostalgic exhibit from Nov. 11 to 25 at its Beverly Center outpost. The installation will feature a customized beaded piano, vintage Elton John pinball machines, iconic prints from throughout the singer’s career, a disco chair and ottoman designed by Rachel Schillander provided by residential concept gallery Future Perfect, a floral installation by True Blue Blooms and more.

The retailer will also house an exclusive tour shop stocked with merch, apparel, accessories and more ($8 to $1,200), including pieces designed in collaboration with the Webster, artist Sarah Colman and Blumarble, such as a Dodgers-inspired bomber jacket and vintage-inspired tees. Also on offer are John’s records, stickers and pins by Christopher Kane, leather accessories and jackets by Roots, T-shirts and crystal-embellished hoodies by Nahmias, shirts by 032C, prints by Iconic Images, and other apparel, accessories and more designed by Marine Serre, Joya Studio, Casella Meyer, ERD, Madeworn, Ensemble KidRobot and Oxford Pennant.

“It is such an honor to be a part of such a monumental moment for the city of Los Angeles,” the Webster CEO and founder Laure Hériard Dubreuil says in a statement. “Elton John has touched all of our lives from the moment he sings the first lyric of his beloved songs to his iconic fashions that will continue to inspire generations. We are so thrilled to be able to bring to life our pop-up with the support of Elton John and Bravado and are so grateful for the trust they have bestowed upon us to do so through our unique lens.”

John played two legendary shows at Dodger Stadium in October of 1975, marking the first time a musical artist since the Beatles performed at the ballpark a decade prior. Over 110,000 people attended the sold-out performances that catapulted his career.

The 75-year-old artist will play his final LA shows from Nov. 17 to 20, and the last of the three concerts will be live-streamed on Disney+. The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour will next head to Europe; tickets are available at SeatGeek, Stubhub, Ticketmaster and VividSeats.

Shop some of the exclusive apparel and accessories from the Webster, Urban Outfitters and more below, as well as eyewear from his Walmart line.

