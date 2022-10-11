Elton John to Perform at LACMA’s Art+Film Gala

LACMA’s Art+Film Gala has found a headliner: Elton John.

The global superstar is confirmed to take the stage and perform Nov. 5 at the museum’s annual fundraiser. Presented once again in partnership with Gucci, the annual event will fete artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook and feature a DJ set by Derrick “D-Nice” Jones.

Proceeds from the annual Art+Film Gala go toward underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming, while also funding LACMA’s broader mission. Additional support for the event is provided by Audi.

“The Art+Film Gala has showcased many incredibly talented musicians over the years, and to have an icon like Elton John on stage this year is beyond exciting. He’s such a legendary entertainer, and I know his performance will be unforgettable,” said Eva Chow, co-chair of the event alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

John, in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour, is coming off the chart success of his collaboration with Britney Spears on “Hold Me Closer.”