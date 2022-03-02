Lady Gaga to Join Billy Porter, Eric McCormack, David Furnish in Hosting Elton John’s Oscar Party

Lady Gaga has plans on Oscar night.

The House of Gucci star, who picked up numerous nominations this awards season playing villain Patrizia Gucci in the Ridley Scott-directed pic, will join Billy Porter and Eric McCormack in co-hosting the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party alongside John’s partner, David Furnish. They will share the stage with Brandi Carlile, who has been booked to perform at the event, held in West Hollywood and happening during the Oscar telecast on March 27.

John won’t be in the building as he’s in the midst of a farewell tour and has a scheduled stop that night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. But Furnish and the crew of longtime supporters will shoulder the duties for the Oscar night spectacle that has, since its inception in 1992, raised more than $86 million to fight HIV and AIDS. This year’s event also marks an in-person return following last year’s virtual fete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack are not only amazingly talented but have greatly contributed to LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion in entertainment — both on screen and in music,” said Furnish, who serves as chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “I’m honored to have this group join me on stage in West Hollywood Park to advocate for all marginalized groups affected by HIV.”

It won’t be the first showing for the co-hosts at EJAF’s Oscar event. Gaga, a close friend of the couple, has appeared at numerous events with John and Furnish, and she stepped out at the 22nd annual Oscar night viewing party on March 2, 2014. Porter attended the 2020 event, while McCormack is a longtime champion of the cause and a close friend of Furnish and John. He even lent his talents to last year’s virtual telecast.

Presenting sponsors of the party include Elton John Eyewear (exclusive to Walmart); Christian Lundberg and R. Martin Chavez in partnership with Equality Utah; Bob and Tamar Manoukian; and Neuro Brands. Cadillac, Gilead Sciences, Robert K. Kraft, the Leonard & Judy Lauder Fund and MAC VIVA GLAM are serving as co-sponsors. American Airlines is the official airline partner.

To build buzz for the event, EJAF is hosting an Instagram Live with Porter and Furnish on March 3 at 8:45 a.m. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to co-host Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party and to commemorate the Foundation’s impact on the HIV/AIDS community for the past three decades,” said Porter, who revealed his HIV status in a THR cover story. “This is a cause that is deeply personal for me, and I am committed to supporting incredible organizations like Elton John AIDS Foundation with the hope of helping others through their journeys.”

Said McCormack: “At a time when equal rights continue to be threatened all over the world, it’s more important than ever that we come together to raise funds towards the fight against HIV/AIDS, and share a few laughs along the way — I can’t wait to join my dear friend David Furnish on stage.”