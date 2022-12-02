Events of the Week: ‘Emancipation,’ ‘The Whale’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Emancipation, The Whale, Willow and Violent Night.
George and Tammy premiere
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon walked the carpet on Nov. 21 for the Los Angeles premiere of their George Jones and Tammy Wynette limited series.
The Whale NY premiere
Brendan Fraser continued his promotion of comeback film The Whale on Tuesday in NYC, alongside co-star Sadie Sink, director Darren Aronofsky and his two sons.
Spoiler Alert premiere
Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Sally Field, Bill Irwin and director Michael Showalter walked the carpet in NYC on Tuesday for the premiere of the Focus Features film.
Willow premiere
Disney+’s Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment series debuted in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with stars Christian Slater, Warwick Davis, Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Joanne Whalley and EPs Jonathan Kasdan and Ron Howard.
Violent Night premiere
David Harbour, who stars in Universal’s Christmas action comedy as a sledgehammer-wielding Santa, walked the carpet on Tuesday in L.A. with co-stars John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet and director Tommy Wirkola.
Something From Tiffany’s premiere
Amazon’s holiday romance, starring Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson and Shay Mitchell and produced by Reese Witherspoon, premiered in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Emancipation premiere
Will Smith made his return to the red carpet on Wednesday night for the Los Angeles premiere of his Apple film, where he was joined by his family and co-stars Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa.
Christmas With the Campbells premiere
AMC+ and RLJE Films celebrated the L.A. premiere of Christmas With the Campbells on Wednesday with producers Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley.
Some Like It Hot special preview
On Nov. 18, Amber Ruffin (who wrote the show’s book), Marc Shaiman (music and lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics) attended a special preview performance of new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot in NYC.
FIDM Till and Women Talking exhibits
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising opened its Till: Creating a World of Joy & Resistance and Women Talking: An Act of Female Imagination exhibits on Nov. 18 in L.A. The gallery highlighted the craft talent behind both these films with Till’s costume designer Marci Rodgers and Women Talking’s costume designer Quita Alfred in attendance.
Friendly House luncheon
The Friendly House annual awards luncheon honored Dina LaPolt (Visionary Award), Paul Williams (Person of the Year Award), Cheryl Burke (Shining Star Award), Dr. Carolyn Coker Ross, MD (Excellence in Service) and Rika Broccoli (Peggy Albrecht Shining Star Award) at its Nov. 19 event in Beverly Hills.
Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium event
Elton John took his final North American bow on Nov. 20 at Dodger Stadium, which was also livestreamed on Disney+ for an Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium special. JoJo Siwa, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Bradley Whitford, Christopher Lloyd, Connie Britton, Dita Von Teese, Heidi Klum, Jenna Dewan, Lisa Ann Walter, Lucy Hale, Malachi Barton, Miles Teller, Reed Horstmann, Sophia Bush and Xochitl Gomez were among those who celebrated John on the Yellow Brick Road carpet, and Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee joined him on stage for special duet performances.
The Walking Dead finale event
Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan and Melissa McBride were joined by their co-stars of past and present at a series finale event for the AMC hit on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, where Danai Gurira also made a special appearance.
Blonde special screening
Ana de Armas stopped by a special screening at Neuehouse Hollywood for her Marilyn Monroe film on Nov. 20.
The Grove tree lighting ceremony
The Grove kicked off its holiday season on Nov. 20 with its its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, held in partnership with CBS for the taping of its holiday special, 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove. The event featured live performances and red carpet appearances by Gloria, Emily and Sasha Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton and David Foster and Katharine McPhee.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery special screening
Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted a special NYC screening and reception on Nov. 21 at The Whitby on behalf of Netflix’s Glass Onion. Writer-director Rian Johnson participated in a Q&A alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, editor Bob Ducsay and producer Ram Bergman, plus a special appearance by Daniel Craig.
Feeding America for the holidays
America Ferrera and Andy Cohen volunteered with hunger relief organization Feeding America at UrbanOutreach Center in New York City on Nov. 22, and across the coast, Tiffani Thiessen volunteered alongside husband Brady Smith and their children at St. Ferdinand’s Church in Los Angeles, passing out produce to over 350 families in need.
Footwear News Achievement Awards
On Wednesday, Footwear News celebrated the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards (dubbed the Shoe Oscars) in NYC, where Christian Louboutin received the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Idris Elba with a video tribute from Blake Lively. Michael Atmore also presented the inaugural Collection of the Year award to Dua Lipa and longtime Puma collaborator, songwriter and designer Billy Walsh for their Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2 collection.
Gossip Girl season two screening
The cast and creator of the HBO Max reboot attended an advance season two screening in NYC on Wednesday.
Women’s Guild Cedars Sinai Disco Ball
The Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball benefit gala took place on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton, raising over $1 million in an evening featuring awards presentations, a live auction and a disco Show. Wendy Goldberg presented Jamie Lee Curtis with the 2022 Hollywood Icon Award, Sherry Lansing and Norman Lear presented Nadine Schiff-Rosen and Fred Rosen with the 2022 Humanitarian Award, while Caroline Rhea served as emcee.
Darby and the Dead special screening
Cast and filmmakers from the supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead attended a special screening event in downtown L.A. on Wednesday.
Moving Image Awards
The Museum of the Moving Image hosted its annual Moving Image Awards on Thursday in Queens, honoring Women Talking writer-director Sarah Polley, storyteller Kazuo Ishiguro, documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras and composer Michael Abels. The evening also included a tribute to late filmmaker and visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull.
American Museum of Natural History gala
The American Museum of Natural History’s annual museum gala returned on Thursday, hosted by Jimmy Fallon with a special performance by Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin. With Lorne Michaels as one of the gala chairs, the attendees were a who’s who of SNL past and present, including Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Paula Pell.
Riches Art Basel exhibition
Riches creator Abby Ajayi, EP Amanda Jenks and stars Deborah Ayorinde, Emmanuel Imani and Nneka Okoye attended the show-inspired immersive art activation “The Crown We Never Take Off” at Art Basel in Miami on Thursday.
