Events of the Week: ‘Emancipation,’ ‘The Whale’ and More

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 'Emancipation' premiere on Nov. 30.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Emancipation, The Whale, Willow and Violent Night.

George and Tammy premiere

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon walked the carpet on Nov. 21 for the Los Angeles premiere of their George Jones and Tammy Wynette limited series.

Pat Healy, Vivie Myrick, Georgette Jones, Abe Sylvia, David Wilson Barnes, Kelly McCormack, Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon, Chris McCarthy, David Glasser, Kelly Carmichael and Keith Cox Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Whale NY premiere

Brendan Fraser continued his promotion of comeback film The Whale on Tuesday in NYC, alongside co-star Sadie Sink, director Darren Aronofsky and his two sons.

Jeremy Dawson, Ty Simpkins, Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Darren Aronofsky and Samuel D. Hunter Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser with sons Leland Fraser and Holden Fraser Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Spoiler Alert premiere

Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Sally Field, Bill Irwin and director Michael Showalter walked the carpet in NYC on Tuesday for the premiere of the Focus Features film.

Michael Showalter, Bill Irwin, Sally Field, Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Willow premiere

Disney+’s Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment series debuted in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with stars Christian Slater, Warwick Davis, Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Joanne Whalley and EPs Jonathan Kasdan and Ron Howard.

Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Ellie Bamber, Adwoa Aboah, Erin Kellyman, Kevin Pollak, Warwick Davis, Christian Slater, Jonathan Kasdan, Annabelle Davis, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Joanne Whalley, Ruby Cruz and Dempsey Bryk Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Ron Howard, Christian Slater and Brian Grazer Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Violent Night premiere

David Harbour, who stars in Universal’s Christmas action comedy as a sledgehammer-wielding Santa, walked the carpet on Tuesday in L.A. with co-stars John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet and director Tommy Wirkola.

Alexis Louder, David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo, Edi Patterson cardboard cutout, John Leguizamo, Tommy Wirkola and Cam Gigandet Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

David Harbour Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Something From Tiffany’s premiere

Amazon’s holiday romance, starring Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson and Shay Mitchell and produced by Reese Witherspoon, premiered in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Zoey Deutch, Reese Witherspoon and Shay Mitchell Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kendrick Sampson Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emancipation premiere

Will Smith made his return to the red carpet on Wednesday night for the Los Angeles premiere of his Apple film, where he was joined by his family and co-stars Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa.

Ben Foster, Jordyn McIntosh, Jeremiah Friedlander, Will Smith and Charmaine Bingwa Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Christmas With the Campbells premiere

AMC+ and RLJE Films celebrated the L.A. premiere of Christmas With the Campbells on Wednesday with producers Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley.

Vince Vaughn, Julia Duffy, director Clare Niederpruem, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Peter Billingsley Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Some Like It Hot special preview

On Nov. 18, Amber Ruffin (who wrote the show’s book), Marc Shaiman (music and lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics) attended a special preview performance of new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot in NYC.

Amber Ruffin, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Matteo Prandoni/BFA

FIDM Till and Women Talking exhibits

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising opened its Till: Creating a World of Joy & Resistance and Women Talking: An Act of Female Imagination exhibits on Nov. 18 in L.A. The gallery highlighted the craft talent behind both these films with Till’s costume designer Marci Rodgers and Women Talking’s costume designer Quita Alfred in attendance.

Marci Rodgers and Quita Alfred Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

Friendly House luncheon

The Friendly House annual awards luncheon honored Dina LaPolt (Visionary Award), Paul Williams (Person of the Year Award), Cheryl Burke (Shining Star Award), Dr. Carolyn Coker Ross, MD (Excellence in Service) and Rika Broccoli (Peggy Albrecht Shining Star Award) at its Nov. 19 event in Beverly Hills.

Paul Williams Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lisa Loeb and Dina LaPolt Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium event

Elton John took his final North American bow on Nov. 20 at Dodger Stadium, which was also livestreamed on Disney+ for an Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium special. JoJo Siwa, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Bradley Whitford, Christopher Lloyd, Connie Britton, Dita Von Teese, Heidi Klum, Jenna Dewan, Lisa Ann Walter, Lucy Hale, Malachi Barton, Miles Teller, Reed Horstmann, Sophia Bush and Xochitl Gomez were among those who celebrated John on the Yellow Brick Road carpet, and Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee joined him on stage for special duet performances.

JoJo Siwa Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Dua Lipa Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Miles Teller Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The Walking Dead finale event

Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan and Melissa McBride were joined by their co-stars of past and present at a series finale event for the AMC hit on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, where Danai Gurira also made a special appearance.

Okea Eme-Akwari, Cailey Fleming, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro, Norman Reedus, Sarah Wayne Callies, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos and Ross Marquand Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Danai Gurira Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Blonde special screening

Ana de Armas stopped by a special screening at Neuehouse Hollywood for her Marilyn Monroe film on Nov. 20.

Ana de Armas Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Grove tree lighting ceremony

The Grove kicked off its holiday season on Nov. 20 with its its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, held in partnership with CBS for the taping of its holiday special, 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove. The event featured live performances and red carpet appearances by Gloria, Emily and Sasha Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton and David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Emily Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan and Gloria Estefan Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery special screening

Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted a special NYC screening and reception on Nov. 21 at The Whitby on behalf of Netflix’s Glass Onion. Writer-director Rian Johnson participated in a Q&A alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, editor Bob Ducsay and producer Ram Bergman, plus a special appearance by Daniel Craig.

Ram Bergman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daniel Craig, Rian Johnson and Janelle Monáe Noam Galai/Getty Images

Feeding America for the holidays

America Ferrera and Andy Cohen volunteered with hunger relief organization Feeding America at UrbanOutreach Center in New York City on Nov. 22, and across the coast, Tiffani Thiessen volunteered alongside husband Brady Smith and their children at St. Ferdinand’s Church in Los Angeles, passing out produce to over 350 families in need.

America Ferrera and Andy Cohen Feeding America

Footwear News Achievement Awards

On Wednesday, Footwear News celebrated the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards (dubbed the Shoe Oscars) in NYC, where Christian Louboutin received the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Idris Elba with a video tribute from Blake Lively. Michael Atmore also presented the inaugural Collection of the Year award to Dua Lipa and longtime Puma collaborator, songwriter and designer Billy Walsh for their Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2 collection.

Dua Lipa Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Christian Louboutin, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Gossip Girl season two screening

The cast and creator of the HBO Max reboot attended an advance season two screening in NYC on Wednesday.

Joshua Safran, Grace Duah, Savannah Lee Smith, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock and Eli Brown Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Women’s Guild Cedars Sinai Disco Ball

The Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball benefit gala took place on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton, raising over $1 million in an evening featuring awards presentations, a live auction and a disco Show. Wendy Goldberg presented Jamie Lee Curtis with the 2022 Hollywood Icon Award, Sherry Lansing and Norman Lear presented Nadine Schiff-Rosen and Fred Rosen with the 2022 Humanitarian Award, while Caroline Rhea served as emcee.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Caroline Rhea Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Darby and the Dead special screening

Cast and filmmakers from the supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead attended a special screening event in downtown L.A. on Wednesday.

Derek Luke, Dean Goldblum, Genneya Walton, Kylie Liya Page, director Silas Howard, Riele Downs, Auli’i Cravalho, Nicole Maines, Chosen Jacobs and Asher Angel Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Moving Image Awards

The Museum of the Moving Image hosted its annual Moving Image Awards on Thursday in Queens, honoring Women Talking writer-director Sarah Polley, storyteller Kazuo Ishiguro, documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras and composer Michael Abels. The evening also included a tribute to late filmmaker and visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull.

Laura Poitras, Kazuo Ishiguro, Sarah Polley and Michael Abels John Lamparski/Getty Images

American Museum of Natural History gala

The American Museum of Natural History’s annual museum gala returned on Thursday, hosted by Jimmy Fallon with a special performance by Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin. With Lorne Michaels as one of the gala chairs, the attendees were a who’s who of SNL past and present, including Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Paula Pell.

Jimmy Fallon Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Riches Art Basel exhibition

Riches creator Abby Ajayi, EP Amanda Jenks and stars Deborah Ayorinde, Emmanuel Imani and Nneka Okoye attended the show-inspired immersive art activation “The Crown We Never Take Off” at Art Basel in Miami on Thursday.