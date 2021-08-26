Marvel and ‘Revenge’ Star Emily VanCamp Welcomes First Child

Emily VanCamp has welcomed a daughter, Iris, her first child with husband Josh Bowman, according to the actress’ Instagram account.

On Thursday, the Resident and Falcon and the Winter Soldier star shared three photos taken throughout her pregnancy in the social media post announcing the news. “Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris,” VanCamp captioned the Aug. 26 images. “Our hearts are full.”

The post features a black-and-white photo of Iris’ small hand gripping VanCamp’s, in addition to two photos featuring her with her baby bump. In one, she stands in a doorway showing off her bump while in another, Bowman is seen cradling it. VanCamp had remained private about her pregnancy.

VanCamp’s Revenge co-stars celebrated her news, including Ashley Madekwe who responded to the post writing, “Yay!” followed by heart emojis, while Merrin Dungey replied, “Oh I’m so happy for you all!!” Elena Satine also shared a brief note, writing, “I’m so happy about this!!!” Several other actors, including NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, Shazam! actress Marta Milans and VanCamp’s Resident co-star Jenna Dewan, also celebrated the birth of VanCamp’s first child.

Ahead of her baby announcement, a January episode of The Resident‘s fourth season revealed that VanCamp’s character, Nicolette Nevin, was pregnant.

VanCamp and Bowman both appeared on Revenge, playing romantic interests and eventual husband and wife. The duo met while working on the ABC drama and, after they began dating in 2011, were married in 2018.