Emma Corrin Talks “Long Way to Go” in Gender Journey After Sharing Their Pronouns

Emma Corrin is opening up about their gender identity after updating their pronouns on social media in July.

In a new interview with ITV‘s evening news program Granada Reports, the Emmy-nominated The Crown actor, who starred as Lady Diana Spencer in the Netflix hit’s fourth season, said that while they now use both she/her and they/them pronouns, they are still on a journey of realizing how they more specifically identify. But that “visibility is key with these things.”

“My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go,” they said. “I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

The actor, who is slated to star opposite Harry Styles in the Amazon Studios romantic drama My Policeman, updated their pronouns on Instagram in early July in addition to sharing a series of black-and-white photos featuring them in a chest binder. The post captioned included the Pennyworth star discussing their journey with chest binding, and encouraged safe binding for other LGBTQ, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people who desire to reduce the appearance of their chest size for gender-affirming reasons.

“Some time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap,” they wrote. “[T]hanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it.”

They added, “Bind safely, find what works for you — I use binders from @gc2b 🙂 and @spectrumoutfitters is great too.”

While Corrin had previously identified as queer in an earlier Instagram post, the decision to update their pronouns caught more attention, something Corrin was initially nervous about. “I wasn’t sure whether it was the right thing to do but the feedback from the people in the queer community has been wonderful.”