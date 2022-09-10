Emmy Parties 2022: Inside the A-List Events (Updating)

Step behind the velvet ropes to see how the stars celebrated TV’s biggest night. In the first full-blown Emmys weekend since 2019, there’s a full slate of events leading up to Monday night’s ceremony, with Netflix, Disney, HBO, Apple, Paramount, UTA and CAA all hosting celebrations — along with The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA’s own Nominees Night bash. The annual BAFTA TV Tea Party, though, will no longer go on following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Get an inside look from THR staffers, who were at all the hottest parties alongside TV’s top talent and execs.

UTA

Awards weekends typically kick off with a string of talent agency bashes and this year was no different as UTA posted up on the rooftop of the chic Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. It boasted nominee and Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson on the official invite and seen making the rounds inside the bash (while searching for dry spots on a rainy night) were Succession nominee Sarah Snook, Insecure nominee Issa Rae, Killing Eve nominee Sandra Oh, Ted Lasso nominees Sam Richardson and Ashley Nicole Black, Severance breakout Britt Lower, Yellowjackets creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, HBO boss Casey Bloys, The Dropout nominee Michael Showalter, Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo, Patton Oswalt, Max Greenfield, Better Call Saul nominees Rhea Seehorn and Mark Johnson, Christian Slater, White Lotus star Jake Lacy, Hacks star Megan Stalter, Emmanuel Acho, Dennis Quaid, Stranger Things‘ Eduardo Franco, Yellowjackets‘ Liv Hewson, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy nominees Coodie and Chike, Phil Lord, Showtime’s Jana Winograde, Hulu’s Sasha Silver, Fox’s Charlie Collier, NBC’s Susan Rovner, Shondaland’s Allison Eakle, Searchlight’s Gina Kwon, Apple TV+’s Erin May and HBO’s Francesca Orsi.

CAA

There was more to chat about inside this agency bash than stormy weather. Held at The Rose in Venice, this year’s Emmy celebration marked the first time CAA has mounted a major awards event following the June completion of its acquisition of ICM Partners. That meant new reps and clients made the always exclusive guest list with some noting the “bizarreness” of seeing ICM folks at a CAA bash. The exec quotient was said to be high inside with sightings including Jon Hamm holding court at the bar, Bill Lawrence and his Ted Lasso talent making the rounds, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson chatting up a photographer, Yellowjackets nominee Christina Ricci and Only Murders in the Building showrunner John Hoffman mingling, Barry star Henry Winkler hanging with his wife, son and actress daughter-in-law while BJ Novak strolled through the party solo.

Squid Game nominee Jung Ho-yeon, Ron Howard, Paul Walter Hauser, Maya Hawke, Power creator Courtney Kemp and The Boys star Chase Crawford were also spotted at the celebration. The only hitch: The Rose Bar patio was properly tented in preparation for the night’s precipitation, though one section by the entrance sprang a leak around 10:30 p.m causing momentary panic.

Performers Nominees Reception

Extreme weather has been battering Los Angeles residents, from scorching heat to start the week and rainstorms to close it out. But after landing on the red carpet inside the TV Academy’s Saban Media Center on Friday night, Abbott Elementary nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph had another element on the tip of her tongue. “People talk about the wind beneath my wings. Well, I’m soaring right now,” said the veteran star and first-time nominee. “You remember that moment when Sally Fields said [at the Oscars], ‘You like me! You really like me!’ I understand what that means now. I get it, Sally. I get it. I feel the love.”

Ralph wasn’t alone as the love was being spread across the lobby as nominees exchanged congratulations and hugs. Some even got to catch up for the first time in years. “We used to live in the same building in New York that I’ve been living in since Spin City,” White Lotus nominee Connie Britton said of a red carpet encounter with Yellowjackets nominee Christina Ricci. The latter joked, “I was a gross teenager and she was a fully working actress,” adding that she was loving the chance to catch up with her peers. “You don’t often get to meet other actors except for the people working on your shows. I’m not incredibly social because I have that social anxiety thing where I replay every single thing I say to anyone and I usually avoid that by staying home.”

Station Eleven star and nominee Himesh Patel was far from home, having arrived from London only a few hours before the party. “I’m a bit jet-lagged but I didn’t want to miss this opportunity because it’s very specifically about the performers and I think that’s really great,” he explained. “It’s a nice way to ease into the weekend. This is all new for me so it’s going to be a discovery.”

Exploring the scene were Sebastian Stan, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, William Stanford Davis and Tyler James Williams, Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and J.Smith Cameron, Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower, Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo, Dopesick’s Michael Stuhlbarg, nominee Jacinte Blankenship, Ozark’s Jessica Frances Dukes, Ted Lasso’s Sam Richardson, Yellowjackets nominee Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter, Marta Pozzan, Christopher McDonald, Tramell Tillman, Laverne Cox and more.

“It’s the best thing in the world,” Better Call Saul’s Patrick Fabian said of the opportunity to party with fellow performers. “I’ve worked with so many of these folks because I have been around for about 30 years now. Some like to say, I’ve been passed around town a lot — sometimes nicely and sometimes not. But it’s nice to walk around this room and literally say, ‘Oh, I guess starred with you on Murder She Wrote,’ and, ‘Oh yeah, remember when we did that pilot that we thought for sure was going to get picked up?’ It’s a shared experience here.”

White Lotus nominee Natasha Rothwell called it a dream come true. “Just to be around other people who are as excited to be in the conversation. And I love everyone’s work so much. I’m here for the nomination but I’m also just honored to be able to share the air.”

Humanitas Prize Luncheon

Larry Wilmore hosted the 46th Annual Humanitas Prizes on Friday at the Beverly Hilton, which honored the craft of screenwriting and featured winners in nine juried categories spanning film and television. On the TV side, Black-ish writer Robb Chavis won for comedy teleplay, Pachinko creator Soo Hugh was honored for drama teleplay and Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar was tops for limited series, TV movie or special. Winners on the film side included Don’t Look Up from writer Adam McKay for comedy feature film, The Starling from Matt Harris for drama feature film and Encanto from Charise Castro Smith and Jared Bush for family feature film.

Quinta Brunson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sian Heder, producer Kevin Messick and Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Stephanie Hsu were among the attendees.

36th Impact Awards

Adding to the awards being handed out this weekend, the National Hispanic Media Coalition hosted its annual Impact Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire on Friday, celebrating those in the entertainment industry who are positively reflecting the Latinx community. Hosted by Jessica Marie Garcia and Annie Gonzalez, the evening honored George Lopez and Mayan Lopez, recent Emmy winner Colman Domingo, Wilmer Valderrama, Yvett Merino, Xolo Maridueña, Francia Raisa and Apple TV+.

The gala also included special appearances from Rep. Karen Bass, nominee Robin Thede, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Debby Wolfe, Selenis Leyva and Mónica Ramírez, who served as presenters for this year’s honorees.

