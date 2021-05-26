Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail Welcome Baby Girl

Emmy Rossum and husband Sam Esmail are now parents.

“On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” the Shameless actor announced on Instagram alongside several pregnancy pictures, one with the Mr. Robot creator, on Tuesday. The child is Rossum’s and Esmail’s first together. The pair have been married since 2017.

On her Instagram stories and in an additional Instagram post, Rossum shared more images of her pregnancy, which she had not previously revealed before Tuesday. Rossum’s name was trending on Twitter, as a result, later in the day.

Rossum is next set to star in the Peacock series Angelyne, based on The Hollywood Reporter‘s 2017 investigative story about the L.A. icon and executive-produced by Esmail, which released a trailer last year. Rossum left her starring role on Showtime’s Shameless, which she had appeared in since the series began in 2011, in 2018. The long-running show concluded in April 2021.

Esmail, meanwhile, is set to reboot Battlestar Galactica for Peacock and has set up an adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s book Leave the World Behind, starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington, with Netflix.