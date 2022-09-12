Emmys: 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg Perform for Crush of Nominees at MPTF’s Evening Before Party

If this were a typical year, by this point on Monday the winners would be known and their Emmys would be en route to shelves and safes across town. But since 2022’s calendar is decidedly not normal and the Primetime Emmy Awards are still hours away, the Motion Picture & Television Fund had the honor of closing out the weekend with its 16th annual Evening Before the Emmys fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Mixing things up proved to be historic for the organization as it raised a record-setting $3 million to support the 100-year-old nonprofit while the Century City party was treated to an electric performance by MPTF Board of Governor member Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Snoop Dogg and special guests Flo Rida, Jeremih, Lil Tjay, Mann, O.T. Genasis, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.

50 Cent Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg. Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF

The host committee boasted such boldfaced names and nominees as Alex Borstein, Connie Britton, Rachel Brosnahan, Jennifer Coolidge, Billy Crudup, Kaitlyn Dever, Hannah Einbinder, Andrew Garfield, Lee Jung-Jae, Melanie Lynskey, Bob and Naomi Odenkirk, Himesh Patel, Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton, Adam and Naomi Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Tony Shalhoub, Martin Short, Sydney Sweeney, Hannah Waddingham, Henry Winkler and Stacey Winkler, and Bowen Yang.

The star-studded soiree also hosted nominees, presenters and VIP guests including (in alphabetical order): Nicholas Braun, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Colbert, Alexandra Daddario, Ariana DeBose, Zoey Deutch, Jenna Dewan, Taron Egerton, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Park Hae-soo, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Jon Hamm, Mariska Hargitay, Brendan Hunt, Janelle James, Toheeb Jimoh, HoYeon Jung, Mindy Kaling, Jake Lacy, Matthew Macfadyen, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Amy Poehler, Will Poulter, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Amanda Seyfried, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Sebastian Stan, Ben Stiller, Jeremy Strong, Juno Temple, Kenan Thompson, John Turturro, Jeremy Allen White and many more.

“Once again the entertainment industry heard our call for support and answered with open hearts and incredible generosity,” said MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher said of the event, designed as a “relaxed town square” in the park by Revelry Event Designers with food provided by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo’s Carmelized Productions. “We’re incredibly grateful to our co-hosts and most especially to 50 Cent and friends for their amazing musical performance, a first for us at an Evening Before event.”

Lee Jung-jae, Sydney Sweeney, Bob Odenkirk, Rachel Brosnahan, Andrew Garfield, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Christina Ricci, Himesh Patel and Kaitlyn Dever Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF

The executive host committee included Bela Bajaria, Bob Bakish, Frances Berwick, Casey Bloys, Michelle and Paul Buccieri, George Cheeks, Nicole Clemens, Charlie Collier, Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, Channing Dungey, Jamie Erlicht, Craig Erwich, Megan Haller and Peter Rice, Dan McDermott, Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams, Steve Mosko, Andrea and David Nevins, Jay and Elaine Penske, Susan Rovner, Jennifer Salke, Christina Spade, Zack Van Amburg, Tony Vinciquerra, Dana and Matt Walden, and Ally Walker and John Landgraf.

This year’s presenting sponsors were Delta Air Lines, Penske Media Corporation (parent company of The Hollywood Reporter), People and UCLA Health, with additional support from Diamond sponsors The Walt Disney Company, Netflix and WarnerBros Discovery.

Funds raised will be used to support industry members and families who benefit from MPTF’s programs and services such as financial assistance, social services, insurance help, crisis counseling, caregiving support and the Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills.

Courtney Bailey, event co-chair 50 Cent, MPTF’s Bob Beitcher and event co-chair Pearlena Igbokwe Courtesy of Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for MPTF

Sydney Sweeney, Rachel Brosnahan and Hannah Waddingham Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF

Billy Crudup, John Turturro, Tony Shalhoub and Kenneth Lonergan Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF