Emmys BAFTA TV Tea Party Canceled Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

BAFTA has canceled its scheduled Emmy party following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The celebration was originally scheduled for Saturday at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, welcoming U.K. and U.S.-based nominees ahead of Monday’s awards, and is often one of the weekend’s starriest events. But on Thursday afternoon, BAFTA said in a statement, “In light of today’s very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the annual BAFTA TV Tea Party will no longer be taking place this weekend. We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with BAFTA spanned 50 years. Our thoughts are with BAFTA’s President HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy.”

BAFTA confirmed the cancellation through an event rep just hours after another Emmy celebration was scrapped out of respect for the queen’s passing. On Thursday, the Consulate General of Canada was due to host an event at a private residence in Los Angeles, and that is no longer happening. “We have entered an official time of mourning which affects what we can and cannot do and host as a consulate,” he said per communication sent out to press and attendees. “For that reason, and out of respect for the Queen’s passing, we have had to postpone the Emmys/Key to the Consulate celebration that was to be held this evening.”

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch and one of the world’s most recognizable and most portrayed figures in modern times, died on Thursday at age 96. After 70 years of rule, Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the royal family announced. She will be succeeded by her firstborn son, Charles.