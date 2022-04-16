Erewhon’s Newest Indulgence: $165 Tote Bags From Casablanca

Erewhon, the supermarket famous for star spotting and high-priced goods, has a new pair of big-ticket items on its shelves.

The L.A. chain partnered with French fashion house Casablanca on luxury canvas tote bags and pink juice, marking the first collaboration of its kind for Erewhon. The Alaya Après-Sport juice ($14) and Après-Sport Tote Bag ($165) will be sold April 13-May 9 at all seven locations (Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, Studio City and Venice). Each bottle is emblazoned with Casablanca’s logo and a special branded hangtag. Meanwhile, the 100 percent cotton canvas bag features vibrant pink detailing and logos.

The juice, named for Casablanca creative director Charaf Tajer’s son, was formulated using ingredients his family intakes on the daily including coconut milk, strawberries, pitaya and pink salt. While even celebrity shoppers might balk at the cost, Tajer believes well-being has no price: “We’re always looking for the beauty in the world,” he says, “and that usually starts within. Erewhon has always been one of my favorite stores, and both Casablanca and Erewhon have so many shared philosophies and values around wellbeing, especially treating nature and the natural path as the ultimate luxury.”

Erewhon’s brand development exec Alec Antoci says it makes “perfect sense” to partner with Casablanca, a company he categorizes as a like-minded brand. “In their own right, I think of Casablanca as more than a typical brand. They are experts in creating an immersive story through vibrant art direction and luxurious materials in each of their collections.”

Casablanca x Erewhon Tote Bag Courtesy of Casablanca

A version of this story first appeared in the April 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.