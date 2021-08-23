Eric Stonestreet Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer

Eric Stonestreet is engaged.

The actor popped the question to his girlfriend, pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer. He made the announcement in a witty post on Instagram captioned: “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.'” He also posted three photos of the couple, one of which shows Schweitzer with a ring on her photo as Stonestreet gives a humorously pained look.

According to People, the couple began dating after meeting in 2016 during a fundraising event dubbed Big Slick that’s based in Kansas City. (The actor is a native of the area, having been born in Kansas City, Kan.)

Stonestreet is best known for playing Cameron Tucker in Modern Family over its 11-season run. He was nominated for three Emmys, winning two, for his performance in the series.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Stonestreet’s rep, who confirmed the engagement.