Eric Stonestreet Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer

The 'Modern Family' actor, who has been dating the pediatric nurse since 2016, announced the news on Instagram.

Lindsay Schweitzer and Eric Stonestreet
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Eric Stonestreet is engaged.

The actor popped the question to his girlfriend, pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer. He made the announcement in a witty post on Instagram captioned: “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.'” He also posted three photos of the couple, one of which shows Schweitzer with a ring on her photo as Stonestreet gives a humorously pained look.

According to People, the couple began dating after meeting in 2016 during a fundraising event dubbed Big Slick that’s based in Kansas City. (The actor is a native of the area, having been born in Kansas City, Kan.)

Stonestreet is best known for playing Cameron Tucker in Modern Family over its 11-season run. He was nominated for three Emmys, winning two, for his performance in the series.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Stonestreet’s rep, who confirmed the engagement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet)

