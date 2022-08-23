ESPN+’s Monthly Subscription Goes Up Soon — Here’s How to Lock In Your Price for a Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

This is the last call for sports fans to save on ESPN+ — or for any other budget-minded cord cutter, for that matter. Starting Aug. 23, the Walt Disney Co.-owned streaming service will increase its monthly subscription rate to $10 (or $100 per year), a jump up of more than 40 percent from its current price of $7 per month or $70 per year.

The price hike comes after ESPN+ bumped up its monthly rates by $1 last year, and the streamer’s parent company is also increasing the subscription prices for Hulu beginning on Oct. 10 and Disney+ starting Dec. 8.

In October, the monthly rates for Hulu’s base plans will start at $8 monthly (up from $7) for the ad-supported tier or $15 per month (currently $13) for the ad-free option. In December, Disney+ will add an ad-supported plan starting at $8 per month (the streaming service’s current price), bumping up the ad-free tier to $11 monthly (or $110 per year).

Right now, you can get the Disney bundle with Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu without ads for $20 per month, and there’s also the Hulu with Live TV package starting at $76 per month without ads that includes more than 75 channels as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. However, those packages’ pricing will also change as a result of the company-wide subscription cost increases.

The basic Disney+ bundle will cost $10 per month and will only include Hulu (it currently includes ESPN+); those who want to add sports content can do so for $13 per month with ads.

Current subscribers of the Disney bundle with ad-supported Hulu will see their monthly subscription go up to $15 (up from $14); those who subscribe to the ad-free bundle won’t see any changes to their monthly price, which is currently $20. And subscribers of the Hulu with Live TV package will pay $70 per month for the ad-supported tier or $83 per month for the ad-free plan.

Potential cord cutters who want to save the most money may want to sign up for the Hulu with Live TV package before all of the price increases to lock in the $76 rate for all three streamers without ads.

ESPN+ lets you stream live sports including MLB, NHL, UFC, the PGA Tour, the Masters, the US and Australian Opens, the X Games and more, plus get access to the network’s ESPN+ original series, exclusive 30 for 30 library of documentaries, premium articles and daily studio shows and more.

Disney+ is home to Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar films and shows, including Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Turning Red, the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the Emmy-nominated TV movie Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers and much more. Those who want even more award-winning entertainment can binge-watch Hulu for original shows such as Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, The Handmaid’s Tale, Nine Perfect Strangers and many others, plus expand their content by adding premium channels including HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and Cinemax.

The price increases come ahead of Disney+ Day, which takes place Sept. 8 and promises the streaming releases of Thor: Love and Thunder and the new live-action Pinocchio, exclusive content, behind-the-scenes looks at Obi-Wawn Kenobi and other hit movies and series, new original shows and more.

Sign up for ESPN+ online before the rate increases tomorrow here, get the Disney bundle for $20 here or cut the cord and get the ad-free Hulu with Live TV plan that includes Disney+ and sports while it still costs $76 per month here.