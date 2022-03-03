‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney on Biggest Lesson Cassie Learned This Season: “Even Love Has a Price”

From seeking shelter in a bathtub during a wild party to avoid getting caught with best friend Maddy’s ex-boyfriend Nate and projectile vomiting in a hot tub to storming the stage during her sister’s bombshell of a play, Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie had no shortage of head-turning scenes on Euphoria’s second season.

So what would Sweeney say was Cassie’s biggest lesson learned through it all?

“Even love has a price,” Sweeney tells CR Fashion Book in a new interview published this week as part of the Carine Roitfeld publication’s television-themed issue. The 24-year-old actress stars on the cover and shares the spotlight with fellow cover stars including Gigi Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, Léa Seydoux and model Precious Lee. NBA star Devin Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, appears on the front of sister publication CR Men in a homage to ’90s heartthrobs like Mark Wahlberg during his Calvin Klein days.

Despite the drama of it all, Sweeney says she has no problems leaving work on the soundstage. “I am so separate from my character that I am able to literally jump into Cassie’s shoes and anything and everything that affects Cassie will affect her however it will affect her in the moment. The moment that they call ‘cut’ I am able to just be Sydney,” she says in her spread, shot by Stuart Winecoff and styled by Rachael Wang. “I think the inspiration comes from the challenge and excitement of playing someone else. I just draw from the memories that I create as a character.”

Speaking of challenges, Sweeney said of her aspirations beyond acting that she has pondered graduate school. “I would love to go to law school. I would love to direct something and continue working on [hopefully] important projects. I have a lot of dreams. I would like to remodel and build houses. I would love to learn languages. It’s endless. That is a heavy question, I’ve got a lot of things I want to do in life.”

CR Fashion Book hits newsstands across the globe on March 7. The other spreads feature Megan Thee Stallion as a Law Roach-styled American Horror Story vixen for photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis, Hadid teaming with legendary photographer Arthur Elgort for a Ben Perreira-styled shoot inspired by The Nanny, Bond star Seydoux posing for Estelle Hanania in a shoot inspired by The End of the F***ing World, Lee captured by Ming Smith and styled by Rasaan Wyzard as Empire icon Cookie Lyon, and Booker photographed by Matt Jones and styled by Rachael Wang.

Said Carine Roitfeld, CR Fashion Book founder and creative director: “Fashion and entertainment have long been intertwined, so it was a thrill to reimagine these indelible pieces of pop culture with our own edge and vision. A team of today’s most exciting models, performers, and, yes, TV stars, got to literally step into new shoes.”

Sydney Sweeney on the cover of CR Fashion Book. Courtesy of Stuart Winecoff

Megan Thee Stallion is feature in CR Fashion Book. Courtesy of Shaniqua Jarvis

Gigi Hadid on the cover of CR Fashion Book. Courtesy of Arthur Elgort