Events of the Week: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘The Offer’ and More

Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney attend the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Euphoria, The Offer, The Northman, Under the Banner of Heaven, Barry and Russian Doll.

The Northman Los Angeles premiere

Robert Eggers debuted his viking action film alongside stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Willem DaFoe and Anya-Taylor Joy with a Monday night premiere at Hollywood Boulevard’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Robert Eggers, Willem Dafoe and Anya Taylor-Joy Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gaslit premiere

The Starz Watergate scandal series premiered in New York on Monday in A-list fashion, with Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin and showrunner Robbie Pickering taking over the Met.

Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin and Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Barry season three premiere

Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, D’Arcy Carden and Sarah Goldberg walked the Los Angeles carpet in celebration of Barry‘s upcoming season three on Monday.

Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler David Livingston/Getty Images

Bill Hader, executive vp of HBO Programming Amy Gravitt and HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys David Livingston/Getty Images

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent L.A. special screening

After previous stops at SXSW and in NYC, Nicolas Cage continued to tour his latest film on Monday, with a screening at L.A.’s DGA Theatre alongside costars Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz.

Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish, Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal and Lily Mo Sheen Leon Bennett/Getty Images

American Idol 20th anniversary celebration

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan feted the competition show’s 20th season with a party at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles on Monday.

Hulu senior vp, head of content Craig Erwich, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Megan Michaels and Peter Rice Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Mayans M.C. season four premiere

The FX show capped off a busy Monday in L.A., premiering season four at Goya Studios with JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Emilio Rivera, Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger and Vincent “Rocco” Vargas.

Peter Rice, Karey Burke, Elgin James, JD Pardo and Clayton Cardenas Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Russian Doll season two premiere

Natasha Lyonne unveiled the second season of her Netflix hit Russian Doll at NYC’s The Bowery Hotel on Tuesday, alongside costars Chloe Sevigny, Greta Lee and Charlie Barnett, fellow producer Amy Poehler and supporters Steve Buscemi, Marisa Tomei and Janicza Bravo.

Chloe Sevigny, Natasha Lyonne, Greta Lee and Charlie Barnett Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amy Poehler, Peter Friedlander, Natasha Lyonne, Andy Weil and Andrea Alvarado Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Steve Buscemi, Marisa Tomei, Natasha Lyonne, and Janicza Bravo Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Man Who Fell To Earth premiere

Naomie Harris, Bill Nighy, Jimmi Simpson, Clarke Peters, Kate Mulgrew, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye and EPs Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin and Aaron Baiers walked the carpet for the Showtime drama series premiere in NYC on Tuesday.

Jana Winograde, Sonya Cassidy, Jimmi Simpson, Annelle Olaleye, Jenny Lumet, Alex Kurtzman, Naomie Harris, David Nevins, Joana Ribeiro, Kate Mulgrew, Bill Nighy, Clarke Peters and John Hlavin Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Euphoria FYC event

HBO hosted an Emmy FYC event for their hit drama on Wednesday at the Academy Museum, with stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, Colman Domingo and Eric Dane joining showrunner Sam Levinson walking the carpet and taking part in a post-screening panel.

Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Sam Levinson, and Colman Domingo Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jacob Elordi Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Under the Banner of Heaven premiere

After becoming an awards season staple, Andrew Garfield was back on the carpet Wednesday night for the premiere of true crime limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, in which he stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Wyatt Russell and Sam Worthington. Creator Dustin Lance Black and EP Ron Howard were also on hand.

Sam Worthington, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Gil Birmingham, Chloe Pirrie, Andrew Garfield, Dustin Lance Black, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Wyatt Russell, Tyner Rushing, and Adelaide Clemens Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

EP Ron Howard, Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones and EP Anna Culp

The Offer premiere

The Offer, Paramount+’s limited series look at the making of The Godfather, premiered on Wednesday at Paramount Studios with stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Burn Gorman, Patrick Gallo, Dan Fogler, Justin Chambers, Josh Zuckerman, Meredith Garretson, Nora Arnezeder, Stephanie Koenig, Anthony Ippolito, Lou Ferrigno, Frank John Hughes and Michael Gandolfini.

Zack Schor, Justin Chambers, Eric Balfour, Matthew Goode, Patrick Gallo, Nora Arnezeder, Miles Teller, Colin Hanks, Burn Gorman, Michael Gandolfini, Anthony Ippolito and Giovanni Ribisi JC Olivera/FilmMagic

Nicole Clemens, Matthew Goode, Miles Teller and David Nevins Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Undone season two event

Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg celebrated the second season of their Amazon series with stars Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie and director Hisko Hulsing at the Pacific Design Center on Wednesday.

Constance Marie, Angelique Cabral, Kate Purdy, Rosa Salazar, Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Hisko Hulsing Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Ozark: The Final Episodes world premiere

Netflix invited the Byrdes to New York to unveil the final installment of season four as the Emmy winning series comes to a close. Joining Netflix chief Ted Sarandos, principal cast Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner were special guests Laverne Cox, Kaley Cuoco, Ralph Macchio, Nathan Fillion, Nico Tortorella, Johannes Huebl, Vanity Fair’s Radhika Jones, Nick Stahl, Tara Westwood, Eric Rutherford, Duncan Sheik, and Ebro Darden among others. Ozark insiders Peter Friedlander, Elise Henderson, Chris Mundy, Patrick Markey, Nelson Bonilla, Felix Solis, and Jessica Frances Duke also made the rounds. The episodes hit the streamer April 29.

Sofia Hublitz, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Skylar Gaertner. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Laverne Cox. Monica Schipper/Getty Image

Ozark actors Tom Pelphrey and Kevin L. Johnson. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

LA Family Housing Awards

After two years of virtual galas, the org returned to host an in-person event in Los Angeles to raise awareness and funds to help end homelessness in L.A. County. Honorees included Frances, Steve, Lucie and Liliana Berman and the program featured performances by Ben Platt and Ellie Goulding. It was hosted by Jacques Slade with guests including Lana Del Rey, Chrishell Stause, Iris Apatow, Perrey Reeves, Kayla Ewell and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Performer Ellie Goulding catches up with fellow singer Lana Del Rey. Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau/LA Family Housing

Ben Platt performs. Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau/LA Family Housing

LA Family Housing president and CEO Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, honoree Frances Berman and event co-chair Blair Rich. Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau/LA Family Housing

TCM Classic Film Festival opening night

Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre rolled out the red carpet Thursday night to kick off the 2022 edition of the film festival. In doing so, they welcomed Steven Spielberg and his E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial collaborators to take a spin in the spotlight as they presented a special restored version of his beloved 1982 classic to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary. Ahead of the screening, Spielberg sat down with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz for a 27-minute chat that covered his early career, how a moment on the Close Encounters of the Third Kind set sparked the idea for E.T. and how his experience filming the Melissa Mathison-penned project led to him wanting to become a father.

E.T. star Dee Wallace with legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

J.J. Abrams. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

TCM hosts Ben Mankiewicz, left, and Dave Karger flank Topher Grace. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

TCM general manager Pola Changnon. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Baby2Baby Mother’s Day distribution presented by ByHeart and Paul Mitchell

Baby2Baby hosted hundreds of mothers and children living in poverty at an early Mother’s Day distribution event in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. Baby2Baby ambassador Jenna Dewan distributed items and gifts as she was joined by fellow stars Behati Prinsloo, Zoe Saldana and Desi. The event was presented by ByHeart and Paul Mitchell who helped make the day possible. “The mothers we serve have been struggling more than ever to get formula for their babies because we’re in the middle of a national formula shortage due to supply chain issues and recent recalls that have been particularly devastating for low-income families,” said Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. “This event could not come at a more perfect time so we can celebrate hardworking moms and be able to give them what they really want–the essentials they need to keep their children healthy.”