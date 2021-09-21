Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway and Peter Dinklage Sign Letter Urging World Leaders to Help End Pandemic

A group of 70 boldfaced names signed a letter organized by nonprofit Care and its global advocate Iman to urge world leaders to step up global vaccination efforts. The letter, first published this morning by The New York Times, arrives timed to the United Nations General Assembly and the Global COVID-19 Summit hosted by President Joe Biden.

It urges world leaders to meet a goal outlined by the World Health Organization by providing enough vaccines for 70 percent of the world’s population by 2022. The letter also pushes for infrastructure and resources for countries with limited resources, through support for frontline healthcare workers, investments in public education and delivery systems.

“We welcome President Biden’s invitation to ask international organizations, business, philanthropic and non-governmental leaders to come together to commit to ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of Care USA. “We stand ready to help, but also hope that the world’s leaders will listen and respond with resources and action. Leaders need to focus on a central issue at the center of our global response – last-mile delivery.”

A copy of the letter and a full list of signatories is below.

None of us are safe until all of us are safe.

We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere.

COVID-19 is now a manmade pandemic of apathy. Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose, leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no protection. This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of millions.

We are joining with CARE to call on global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer.

To get this done the world community must also invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education, and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms. Millions of doses could go to waste because low-income countries don’t have the support they need to get vaccines to vulnerable people.

We can save millions of lives — and trillions in further economic damage — by meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to end COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe.

Join us and sign the petition. Text EVERYWHERE to 52886* or visit care.org/EndCOVIDEverywhere.

Malin Ackerman

Debbie Allen

Dorothy Amuah

Morena Baccarin

Adriana Barraza

Troian Bellisario

Bobby Berk

Jordana Brewster

Connie Britton

Karamo Brown

Gloria Calderón Kellett

Ciara

Tena Clark

Kim Coates

Madison Cowan

Alexandra Daddario

Peter Dinklage

Melinda Doolittle

Tan France

Richard Gere

Duff Goldman

Tony Goldwyn

Fiona Gubelmann

Anne Hathaway

Ingrid Hoffmann

Anders Holm

Dolores Huerta

Osas Ighodaro

Joel McHale

Iman

Edward James Olmos

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Ellie Krieger

Iskra Lawrence

Annie Lennox

Lola Lennox

Esther Lewis

Laura Linney

Kimberly Locke

Eva Longoria

Anja Manuel

Julianna Margulies

Catherine McCord

Joel McHale

Spike Mendelsohn

Idina Menzel

Debra Messing

Alyssa Milano

Sepideh Moafi

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Yvette Nicole Brown

Christina Ochoa

Ana Ortiz

Helen Pankhurst

Jessica Pimentel

Julie Plec

Adina Porter

Zac Posen

Leven Rambin

April Reign

Holland Roden

Sheila Shah

Adam Shankman

Omar Sharif Jr.

Michael Sheen

Adam Shulman

Sarah Silverman

Hannah Skvarla

Todd Snyder

Kimberly Steward

Curtis Stone

Christy Turlington Burns

Laura Vandervoort

Gabby Williams

Michelle Williams

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Russell Wilson

Scott Wolf

Kelley Wolf

Bellamy Young

Rachel Zoe