Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway and Peter Dinklage Sign Letter Urging World Leaders to Help End Pandemic

A group of 70 boldfaced names signed a letter organized by nonprofit Care and its global advocate Iman to urge world leaders to step up global vaccination efforts. The letter, first published this morning by The New York Times, arrives timed to the United Nations General Assembly and the Global COVID-19 Summit hosted by President Joe Biden.
It urges world leaders to meet a goal outlined by the World Health Organization by providing enough vaccines for 70 percent of the world’s population by 2022. The letter also pushes for infrastructure and resources for countries with limited resources, through support for frontline healthcare workers, investments in public education and delivery systems.
“We welcome President Biden’s invitation to ask international organizations, business, philanthropic and non-governmental leaders to come together to commit to ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of Care USA. “We stand ready to help, but also hope that the world’s leaders will listen and respond with resources and action. Leaders need to focus on a central issue at the center of our global response – last-mile delivery.”
A copy of the letter and a full list of signatories is below.
None of us are safe until all of us are safe.
We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere.
COVID-19 is now a manmade pandemic of apathy. Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose, leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no protection. This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of millions.
We are joining with CARE to call on global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer.
To get this done the world community must also invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education, and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms. Millions of doses could go to waste because low-income countries don’t have the support they need to get vaccines to vulnerable people.
We can save millions of lives — and trillions in further economic damage — by meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to end COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe.
Join us and sign the petition. Text EVERYWHERE to 52886* or visit care.org/EndCOVIDEverywhere.
Malin Ackerman
Debbie Allen
Dorothy Amuah
Morena Baccarin
Adriana Barraza
Troian Bellisario
Bobby Berk
Jordana Brewster
Connie Britton
Karamo Brown
Gloria Calderón Kellett
Ciara
Tena Clark
Kim Coates
Madison Cowan
Alexandra Daddario
Peter Dinklage
Melinda Doolittle
Tan France
Richard Gere
Duff Goldman
Tony Goldwyn
Fiona Gubelmann
Anne Hathaway
Ingrid Hoffmann
Anders Holm
Dolores Huerta
Osas Ighodaro
Joel McHale
Iman
Edward James Olmos
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Ellie Krieger
Iskra Lawrence
Annie Lennox
Lola Lennox
Esther Lewis
Laura Linney
Kimberly Locke
Eva Longoria
Anja Manuel
Julianna Margulies
Catherine McCord
Joel McHale
Spike Mendelsohn
Idina Menzel
Debra Messing
Alyssa Milano
Sepideh Moafi
Tamera Mowry-Housley
Yvette Nicole Brown
Christina Ochoa
Ana Ortiz
Helen Pankhurst
Jessica Pimentel
Julie Plec
Adina Porter
Zac Posen
Leven Rambin
April Reign
Holland Roden
Sheila Shah
Adam Shankman
Omar Sharif Jr.
Michael Sheen
Adam Shulman
Sarah Silverman
Hannah Skvarla
Todd Snyder
Kimberly Steward
Curtis Stone
Christy Turlington Burns
Laura Vandervoort
Gabby Williams
Michelle Williams
Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Russell Wilson
Scott Wolf
Kelley Wolf
Bellamy Young
Rachel Zoe
