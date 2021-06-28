Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Welcome First Child

Birds of Prey stars Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have welcomed their first child.

The news was announced over Instagram on Sunday by two of McGregor’s children, Clara, 25, and Esther, 19, who posed in multiple photos with the new baby.

“Welcome to the world little brother,” Clara wrote in her Instagram post. [C]ongratulations to my Dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift.”

Both of Clara’s photos feature her cradling the newborn. Esther posted similar photos, which also confirmed the birth of McGregor and Winstead’s son in addition to his name.

“Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend!” Esther captioned her two photos, and commenting on her outfit. “Welcome to the family little Laurie.”

Laurie is Winstead’s first child and McGregor’s fifth. In addition to Clara and Esther, the Halston and Obi-Wan Kenobi star has two other children from his previous marriage with Eve Mavrakis: Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10.

The two actors initially met while starring in the third season of Noah Hawley’s FX anthology drama Fargo. Winstead had previously been married to her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns, before the two split in the spring of 2017. In early 2018, McGregor also filed for divorce from Mavrakis, his partner of 22 years.

McGregor has most recently appeared in Netflix’s miniseries Halston, an adaptation of author Steven Gaines’ 1991 book Simply Halston, which traces the life of American fashion designer Roy Halston, an international force during the 1970s. He’ll next reprise his titular role in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series alongside Star Wars prequel co-star Hayden Christensen.

Winstead will next appear in the Netflix action-thriller Kate. Set in Tokyo, the actress plays a female assassin that’s been poisoned and has only a single day to get vengeance on the person who has killed her. The movie will hit Netflix in September.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to McGregor and Winstead’s reps for additional comment.