Sheryl Sandberg Marries Former NBC News Producer Tom Bernthal

Outgoing chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg married former NBC News producer Tom Bernthal on Saturday.

The pair, who got engaged in February 2020 after starting their relationship the year prior, appropriately took to Instagram to announce the news. They each posted the same photo of themselves holding hands in the woods, with Sandberg succinctly captioning it, “MARRIED,” adding a string of heart emojis.

Bernthal, the founder of consulting firm Kelton Global and brother to actor Jon Bernthal, included a lengthier caption in his post. His message alluded to the 2015 death of Sandberg’s previous husband, former Yahoo executive Dave Sandberg, in addition to his own divorce.

“After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again,” Bernthal wrote. “Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true.”

The couple told People that the wedding took place in Wyoming and that Dave’s brother Rob Goldberg, who first introduced Sandberg to Bernthal, was the co-officiant for the nuptials. Sandberg, 50, has two children, while Bernthal, 52, has three.

Sandberg announced in June that she will step down this fall from her role at Meta after a 14-year run with the company. She will continue to serve on the board of directors, and Meta’s chief growth officer, Javier Olivan, will replace Sandberg as COO.