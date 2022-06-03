Events of the Week: ‘Fire Island,’ Ms. Marvel’ and More

Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora and Joel Kim Booster the premiere of 'Fire Island' on June 2.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Fire Island, Ms. Marvel, P-Valley and Hustle.

Stranger Things FYC screening

On May 27, the Stranger Things cast and creators came together for a special event at Netflix’s FYSEE Space at Raleigh Studios, with a screening of episode 401 and a panel.

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Matt Duffer, Ted Sarandos and Ross Duffer Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Star Wars Celebration

Disney’s Anaheim convention continued through the weekend, with Lucasfilm unveiling new animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and a new special, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. Saturday’s “Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni” shone a spotlight on The Mandalorian and Ahsoka with cast appearances and announcements.

Emily Swallow, Katee Sackhoff, Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito, Brendan Wayne, Rick Famuyiwa, Lateef Crowder, Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito, Lateef Crowder, Emily Swallow and Brendan Wayne Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

AFRICON

Leaders from the global Black diaspora gathered in Los Angeles for AFRICON — one of the country’s biggest celebrations of the African continent and the diaspora, presented by Amplify Africa. The second annual event brought together music, innovation, business, activism, education and more to uplift, acknowledge, and celebrate the diversity of the African continent through the lens of entertainment, business, media, technology and leadership.

Former vp of BET International Ava Hall and Chaka Bars attends AFRICON’S 2022 Afro Ball Gala at U.S. Bank Tower on May 27. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Lanny Smith with Essence CEO Caroline Wanga Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Cinespia 21st season

Cinespia kicked off their 21st season and Memorial Day weekend with two film screenings of Mean Girls and Back to the Future at Hollywood Forever that hosted talent such as Barbie Ferreira, Brett Gelman, Rowan Blanchard, Ava Phillippe and Rumer Willis.

Barbie Ferreira and Rowan Blanchard attend Cinespia’s screening of ‘Mean Girls’ at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios Courtesy of Kelly Lee Barrett

Brett Gelman attends Cinespia’s ‘Back to the Future’ screening at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios. Courtesy of Kelly Lee Barrett

Hustle premiere

Hustle, the Netflix basketball drama produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James, premiered in Westwood on Wednesday with stars Sandler, Queen Latifah, Kenny Smith, Heidi Gardner, Jaleel White and NBA player turned first-time actor Juancho Hernangomez.

Jaleel White, Maria Botto, Kenny Smith, Heidi Gardner, Jordan Hull, Queen Latifah, Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

LeBron James and Adam Sandler Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Queen Latifah, Ted Sarandos, and Adam Sandler attend the afterparty at Baltaire Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival opening night

LALIFF kicked off its annual festival on Wednesday with the premiere of the documentary Mija at TCL Chinese Theatre.

Teddy Purdy, Xochitl Gomez, Makani Harrelson and Aidan Bissett Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jon Huertas and Rafael Agustín Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Doris Anahi Muñoz, Isabel Castro and Jacks Haupt Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Ghosts FYC event

The CBS original series commenced its “Summer of Ghosts” campaign on Wednesday with an FYC activation at the El Rey Theatre, joined by the cast.

Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Richie Moriarty, Rose McIver, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones and Devan Chandler Long Courtesy of Sonja Flemming/CBS

Fire Island premiere

Hulu’s gay rom-com premiered at New York’s SVA Theatre on Thursday, serving as the opening night of NewFest Pride, with stars Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster, Matt Rogers, Torian Miller and director Andrew Ahn.

Andrew Ahn, Joel Kim Booster, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, James Scully, Torian Miller, Tomás Matos, Zane Phillips, Conrad Ricamora and Nick Adams Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Andrew Ahn, Torian Miller, Joel Kim Booster, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Ms. Marvel premiere

Iman Vellani, who plays the titular role in Ms. Marvel, walked the carpet on Thursday for the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney+ series alongside her co-stars and execs Kevin Feige, Alan Bergman and Louis D’Esposito.

Iman Vellani Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kevin Feige, Meera Menon, Saagar Shaikh, Louis D’Esposito, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Mohan Kapoor, Laith Nakli, Zenobia Shroff, Iman Vellani, Alysia Reiner, Arian Moayed, Travina Springer, Adaku Ononogbo, Jordan Firstman, Matthew Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Victoria Alonso, Azhar Usman, Samina Ahmed, Vardah Aziz, Anjali Bhimani, Sana Amanat, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Falla. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Disney Studios content chairman Alan Bergman and Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Crimes of the Future premiere

Fresh off its debut in Cannes, Crimes of the Future premiered in NYC on Thursday with stars Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen, Scott Speedman, Nadia Litz and director David Cronenberg.

Viggo Mortensen, Nadia Litz, David Cronenberg, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman and Léa Seydoux Theo Wargo/Getty Images

P-Valley season two premiere

Megan Thee Stallion, who has a new track featured in season two of P-Valley, joined the cast and creators for the second season premiere on Thursday at Avalon Hollywood.

STARZ executive vp of original programming Karen Bailey, STARZ president of domestic networks Alison Hoffman, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Katori Hall, J. Alphonse Nicholson and STARZ president of original programming Kathryn Busby Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Katori Hall and Megan Thee Stallion Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’s “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” Monument Installment

On Friday, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah unveiled a monument installation honoring the “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” at LA’s Westfield Century City mall. The exhibit pays tribute to the “heroes” most responsible for inciting the violent, anti-democratic riots, including Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson. Daily Show correspondents Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. were on site for the monument, in place all weekend.