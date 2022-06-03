Events of the Week: ‘Fire Island,’ Ms. Marvel’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Fire Island, Ms. Marvel, P-Valley and Hustle.
Stranger Things FYC screening
On May 27, the Stranger Things cast and creators came together for a special event at Netflix’s FYSEE Space at Raleigh Studios, with a screening of episode 401 and a panel.
Star Wars Celebration
Disney’s Anaheim convention continued through the weekend, with Lucasfilm unveiling new animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and a new special, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. Saturday’s “Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni” shone a spotlight on The Mandalorian and Ahsoka with cast appearances and announcements.
AFRICON
Leaders from the global Black diaspora gathered in Los Angeles for AFRICON — one of the country’s biggest celebrations of the African continent and the diaspora, presented by Amplify Africa. The second annual event brought together music, innovation, business, activism, education and more to uplift, acknowledge, and celebrate the diversity of the African continent through the lens of entertainment, business, media, technology and leadership.
Cinespia 21st season
Cinespia kicked off their 21st season and Memorial Day weekend with two film screenings of Mean Girls and Back to the Future at Hollywood Forever that hosted talent such as Barbie Ferreira, Brett Gelman, Rowan Blanchard, Ava Phillippe and Rumer Willis.
Hustle premiere
Hustle, the Netflix basketball drama produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James, premiered in Westwood on Wednesday with stars Sandler, Queen Latifah, Kenny Smith, Heidi Gardner, Jaleel White and NBA player turned first-time actor Juancho Hernangomez.
Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival opening night
LALIFF kicked off its annual festival on Wednesday with the premiere of the documentary Mija at TCL Chinese Theatre.
Ghosts FYC event
The CBS original series commenced its “Summer of Ghosts” campaign on Wednesday with an FYC activation at the El Rey Theatre, joined by the cast.
Fire Island premiere
Hulu’s gay rom-com premiered at New York’s SVA Theatre on Thursday, serving as the opening night of NewFest Pride, with stars Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster, Matt Rogers, Torian Miller and director Andrew Ahn.
Ms. Marvel premiere
Iman Vellani, who plays the titular role in Ms. Marvel, walked the carpet on Thursday for the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney+ series alongside her co-stars and execs Kevin Feige, Alan Bergman and Louis D’Esposito.
Crimes of the Future premiere
Fresh off its debut in Cannes, Crimes of the Future premiered in NYC on Thursday with stars Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen, Scott Speedman, Nadia Litz and director David Cronenberg.
P-Valley season two premiere
Megan Thee Stallion, who has a new track featured in season two of P-Valley, joined the cast and creators for the second season premiere on Thursday at Avalon Hollywood.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’s “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” Monument Installment
On Friday, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah unveiled a monument installation honoring the “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” at LA’s Westfield Century City mall. The exhibit pays tribute to the “heroes” most responsible for inciting the violent, anti-democratic riots, including Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson. Daily Show correspondents Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. were on site for the monument, in place all weekend.
