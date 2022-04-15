Events of the Week: ‘The First Lady,’ ‘The Flight Attendant’ and More

Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer attend Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for The First Lady, The Flight Attendant, Severance and Magic Johnson doc They Call Me Magic.

Severance finale event

Stars Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, Yul Vazquez, Jen Tullock and Michael Chernus, director Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson celebrated the finale of their Apple TV+ series on April 8 at Los Angeles’ DGA Theater. At the event, which co-star Adam Scott missed after testing positive for COVID-19, the team broke down the show’s first season, which revolves around a company that surgically divides its staff’s work and personal lives, and its buzzy finale, which sees the separation between the two worlds starting to fade.

Dichen Lachman, Zach Cherry, Yul Vazquez, Ben Stiller, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dan Erickson and Jackie Cohn Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Outfest Fusion Opening Night Gala

On April 8, Outfest Fusion kicked off its 10-day QTBIPOC festival with an opening night gala honoring Stephanie Beatriz and Sandra Oh. Beatriz received the Fusion Achievement Award, in recognition of her contributions to LGBTQIA+ storytelling, arts, and media visibility, which was presented to her by Encanto co-star Wilmer Valderrama and Gloria Calderón Kellett. Oh virtually accepted the James Schamus Ally Award, presented by actor Alec Mapa.

Stephanie Beatriz Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Gloria Calderon Kellett and Wilson Cruz Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Black-ish series finale event

In honor of the ABC hit coming to a close, ABC hosted a Black-ish finale event at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, with stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Jenifer Lewis, Marsai Martin and creator Kenya Barris.

Courtney Lilly, E. Brian Dobbins, Marcus Scribner, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenifer Lewis, Marsai Martin, Kenya Barris, Miles Brown,Walt Disney TV chairman of entertainment Dana Walden and ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis Courtesy of Paul Morigi/ABC

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent NYC special screening

After premiering several weeks ago at SXSW, Nicolas Cage’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent made its New York debut on Sunday alongside costars Pedro Pascal, Lily Sheen and Neil Patrick Harris.

Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Kristin Burr, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicolas Cage, Kevin Turen and Mike Nilon Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Brandon Maxwell (Designer of the Year), Russell James (Lifetime Achievement), Elizabeth Stewart (Fashion Visionary), Lisa McKnight on behalf of Barbie (Fashion Influencer), Etienne Ortega (Makeup Artist of the Year), Maeve Reilly (Style Curator), Bryce Scarlett (Hair Artist of the Year), Paris Hilton (Fashion Entrepreneur) and Adam Ballheim were among the honorees at The Daily Front Row’s sixth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, held Sunday at the Beverly Wilshire. Presenters included Brie Larson, Chance Combs, Christina Aguilera, D’Lila Combs, Gigi Gorgeous, Jessi Combs, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Tiffany Haddish and Zoey Deutch.

Elizabeth Stewart, recipient of the Fashion Visionary award, Zoey Deutch, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, recipient of the Fashion Entrepreneur award, and Gigi Gorgeous Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner, Russell James, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award, and Kris Jenner Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The Dropout finale event

Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether and EPs Rebecca Jarvis and Michael Showalter celebrated The Dropout finale with a FYC event at Paramount Theater on Monday.

Elizabeth Meriwether, Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, Rebecca Jarvis, Katherine Pope and Michael Showalter Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Survivor premiere

HBO Original film The Survivor premiered in NYC on Monday with support from director Barry Levinson and stars Ben Foster, Danny DeVito, John Leguizamo and Dar Zuzovsky.

Kingston Vernes, Danny DeVito, Matt Leshem, Barry Levinson, Justine Juel Gillmer, John Leguizamo, Jason Sosnoff, Dar Zuzovsky, Saro Emize, and Aaron Gilbert Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Danny DeVito and Ben Foster Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Man Who Fell to Earth private screening

CBS Studios and Showtime hosted a private screening, Q&A and cocktail party for The Man Who Fell to Earth at NeueHouse Hollywood on Monday, with attendees including exec producers Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and John Hlavin, along with co-star Jimmi Simpson and guests Damon Lindelof, Chris Pine, Patrick Stewart, Sonequa Martin-Green, Sebastian Stan and Lisa Edelstein.

Jenny Lumet, Sonequa Martin-Green, Patrick Stewart and Alex Kurtzman Sara T. Mally, CBS Studios/Showtime

Damon Lindelof, Alex Kurtzman and Chris Pine Sara T. Mally, CBS Studios/Showtime

Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala

Hosted by Renée Elise Goldsberry at NYC’s Glasshouse, the Fashion Scholarship Fund held its 85th annual gala on Monday, featuring a tribute to Virgil Abloh.

Renée Goldsberry Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Anna Wintour Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The Flight Attendant L.A. premiere

HBO Max hosted a season two premiere for The Flight Attendant on Tuesday at the Pacific Design Center, with stars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight and Griffin Matthews.

T.R. Knight, Kaley Cuoco, Alanna Ubach, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Matt Gould and Yasha Jackson. Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, Joey Chavez, executive vp of HBO Max original programming drama, star and producer Kaley Cuoco, Channing Dungey, chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group, and Brett Paul, president of Warner Bros. Television Group, catch up at the premiere. Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

The Bad Guys special screening

Cast members Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Zazie Beetz and Lilly Singh gathered with director Pierre Perifel and producers Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley for a special screening of their animated Dreamworks film on Tuesday at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A.

DreamWorks Animations Chief Creative Officer Kristen Lowe, Anthony Ramos, Lilly Singh, Marc Maron and DreamWorks Animations president Margie Cohn. Courtesy of Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Executive producer Etan Cohen, DreamWorks Animations Chief Creative Officer Kristen Lowe, producer Damon Ross, EP Aaron Blabey, producer Rebecca Huntley, DreamWorks Animations president Margie Cohn and director Pierre Perifel. Courtesy of Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The First Lady premiere

Showtime unveiled its new series, following the White House tenures of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, on Thursday at L.A.’s DGA Theater with stars Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning, Regina Taylor, Jayme Lawson, Lexi Underwood, Saniyya Sidney and O-T Fagbenle.

Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins, Showtime Networks executive vp of scripted programming Amy Israel, Gillian Anderson, Cathy Schulman, Susanne Bier, Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Viola Davis, Lexi Underwood, Saniyya Sidney and O. T. Fagbenle Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

They Call Me Magic premiere

Magic Johnson premiered his new Apple TV+ doc in Westwood on Thursday, and was joined by superstar friends Samuel L. Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and David and Rosanna Arquette, along with his wife, Cookie, and their children.

Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson, Karen Bass, LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images