Events of the Week: ‘The First Lady,’ ‘The Flight Attendant’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for The First Lady, The Flight Attendant, Severance and Magic Johnson doc They Call Me Magic.
Severance finale event
Stars Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, Yul Vazquez, Jen Tullock and Michael Chernus, director Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson celebrated the finale of their Apple TV+ series on April 8 at Los Angeles’ DGA Theater. At the event, which co-star Adam Scott missed after testing positive for COVID-19, the team broke down the show’s first season, which revolves around a company that surgically divides its staff’s work and personal lives, and its buzzy finale, which sees the separation between the two worlds starting to fade.
Outfest Fusion Opening Night Gala
On April 8, Outfest Fusion kicked off its 10-day QTBIPOC festival with an opening night gala honoring Stephanie Beatriz and Sandra Oh. Beatriz received the Fusion Achievement Award, in recognition of her contributions to LGBTQIA+ storytelling, arts, and media visibility, which was presented to her by Encanto co-star Wilmer Valderrama and Gloria Calderón Kellett. Oh virtually accepted the James Schamus Ally Award, presented by actor Alec Mapa.
Black-ish series finale event
In honor of the ABC hit coming to a close, ABC hosted a Black-ish finale event at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, with stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Jenifer Lewis, Marsai Martin and creator Kenya Barris.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent NYC special screening
After premiering several weeks ago at SXSW, Nicolas Cage’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent made its New York debut on Sunday alongside costars Pedro Pascal, Lily Sheen and Neil Patrick Harris.
The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Brandon Maxwell (Designer of the Year), Russell James (Lifetime Achievement), Elizabeth Stewart (Fashion Visionary), Lisa McKnight on behalf of Barbie (Fashion Influencer), Etienne Ortega (Makeup Artist of the Year), Maeve Reilly (Style Curator), Bryce Scarlett (Hair Artist of the Year), Paris Hilton (Fashion Entrepreneur) and Adam Ballheim were among the honorees at The Daily Front Row’s sixth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, held Sunday at the Beverly Wilshire. Presenters included Brie Larson, Chance Combs, Christina Aguilera, D’Lila Combs, Gigi Gorgeous, Jessi Combs, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Tiffany Haddish and Zoey Deutch.
The Dropout finale event
Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether and EPs Rebecca Jarvis and Michael Showalter celebrated The Dropout finale with a FYC event at Paramount Theater on Monday.
The Survivor premiere
HBO Original film The Survivor premiered in NYC on Monday with support from director Barry Levinson and stars Ben Foster, Danny DeVito, John Leguizamo and Dar Zuzovsky.
The Man Who Fell to Earth private screening
CBS Studios and Showtime hosted a private screening, Q&A and cocktail party for The Man Who Fell to Earth at NeueHouse Hollywood on Monday, with attendees including exec producers Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and John Hlavin, along with co-star Jimmi Simpson and guests Damon Lindelof, Chris Pine, Patrick Stewart, Sonequa Martin-Green, Sebastian Stan and Lisa Edelstein.
Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala
Hosted by Renée Elise Goldsberry at NYC’s Glasshouse, the Fashion Scholarship Fund held its 85th annual gala on Monday, featuring a tribute to Virgil Abloh.
The Flight Attendant L.A. premiere
HBO Max hosted a season two premiere for The Flight Attendant on Tuesday at the Pacific Design Center, with stars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight and Griffin Matthews.
The Bad Guys special screening
Cast members Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Zazie Beetz and Lilly Singh gathered with director Pierre Perifel and producers Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley for a special screening of their animated Dreamworks film on Tuesday at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A.
The First Lady premiere
Showtime unveiled its new series, following the White House tenures of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, on Thursday at L.A.’s DGA Theater with stars Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning, Regina Taylor, Jayme Lawson, Lexi Underwood, Saniyya Sidney and O-T Fagbenle.
They Call Me Magic premiere
Magic Johnson premiered his new Apple TV+ doc in Westwood on Thursday, and was joined by superstar friends Samuel L. Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and David and Rosanna Arquette, along with his wife, Cookie, and their children.
