×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Secret Weapon for Sore Feet in Cannes and Beyond: Flexpower Soothe Lotion

The anti-inflammatory blend of arnica, echinacea and eucalyptus recently found a new fan in fashion designer Sergio Hudson: "Soothe gives me an ease on my muscles and bones."

Flexpower
Flexpower Courtesy of Flexpower

A few years back, Cannes was rocked by “flat-gate” — the uproar over the requirement that all women wear heels at Palais premieres. While many criticized the rule as outdated, others simply opted to ignore it due to the aches and pains of rushing up and down the Croisette in a pair of sky-high stilettos.

A not-so-new tool is becoming the new go-to for designers and stylists: Flexpower Soothe Lotion.

While everyone from Olympians to pro teams in the NBA and NFL have been relying on the anti-inflammatory blend of arnica, echinacea and eucalyptus for years, Flexpower Soothe gained traction during the recent New York Fashion Week when designers Sergio Hudson and Kevan Hall instructed their teams to apply it to models’ legs and feet ahead of the runway.

Related Stories

Poppy Delevingne
Lifestyle

How Poppy Delevingne Does Cannes

Ollie Madden
Movies

Cannes: Film4 Director Ollie Madden on Bringing Debut Directors, Oscar Winners and Cult Filmmakers to the Fest

“Soothe gives me an ease on my muscles and bones that’s hard to even explain,” relayed Hudson, who dressed Keke Palmer and Rachel Brosnahan at the recent Met Gala.

“As a celebrity makeup artist, my job doesn’t stop at just the face. Especially for big red carpets, I’m taking care of my clients from their heads to their toes. So, I love being able to whip out Flexpower to help them put on those stilettos and feel comfortable throughout the entire night,” offered makeup artist Toby Fleischman, whose clients include Anna Kendrick, Evan Rachel Wood and Gabourey Sidibe

Flexpower Soothe Lotion retails for $72 for a 4 oz. size.

Cannes atmosphere products, Flexpower.
Cannes atmosphere products, Flexpower. Courtesy of Flexpower

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad