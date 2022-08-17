Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has revealed that her three-year relationship with Zach Braff ended earlier this year.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh confirmed the split with the Scrubs actor. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Pugh and Braff reportedly started dating in 2019, but were fiercely private about their relationship, and were rarely seen out in public together. The couple had faced scrutiny on social media due to the 21-year age gap between them — Pugh is 26 and Braff, 47.

Before their relationship ended, Pugh and Braff had worked together on the upcoming MGM drama A Good Person. Braff wrote, directed, and produced the film with Pugh as the lead. “The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar. “It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do.”