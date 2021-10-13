Florida A&M Names Amphitheater After Will Packer

Florida A&M has named a new performing arts amphitheater in honor of alumni and producer Will Packer.

The amphitheater comes after Packer made a sizable donation to the school, where he earned an engineering degree. Packer, the principal behind Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, was most recently announced as the producer of the next Academy Awards telecast.

“HBCU giving has never been more essential than it is today. I’m honored to give back to the institution that has given so much to me and others over the years,” said Packer, who will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will kick off the school’s 2021 Homecoming. “I hope this accomplishment serves as an inspiration for future generations of FAMUans who will know the success I achieved has its foundations in the same halls, classrooms and dorms where they reside.”

As a part of the Homecoming festivities, Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Rose will broadcast their ESPN show First Take with Stephen A. Smith live from the new amphitheater. Following this, Kevin Hart’s SiriusXM show Straight From The Hart will also record live in front of an audience.

“Will Packer has an unrivaled passion for FAMU. His gift toward naming the Performing Arts Amphitheater is a demonstration of his love for his alma mater and his desire to lead by example in giving back to the institution that means so much to him,” said Dr. Shawnta Friday-Stroud, vice president for university advancement and FAMU Foundation executive director, who was working with Packer on his donation.