Fox Entertainment’s Michael Thorn and Rob Wade to be Honored at Taste for a Cure

A pair of top Fox Entertainment executives will be feted at this year’s milestone Taste for a Cure event.

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment, and Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials, are set to receive the Gil Nickel Humanitarian Award at the 25th anniversary event, which is scheduled for April 29 at Century City’s Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. The UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s signature event will be co-hosted by Fox stars Rob Lowe of 9-1-1: Lone Star and Ken Jeong of The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice. The program also features a performance by another familiar face from Masked Singer, Grammy winner Robin Thicke.

The Gil Nickel Humanitarian Award — named for the proprietor of Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel and Dolce wineries who lost a battle with melanoma in October 2003 — honors individuals for their humanitarian efforts, community involvement and commitment to philanthropy. Thorn and Wade join a list of previous honorees that includes Dana Walden, Eric Shanks, Gary Newman, Kevin Reilly, Jay Sures, Jennifer Salke, Joe Cohen, Paul Telegdy, Scooter Braun and Yael Braun, and Sandra Stern.

Event co-chairs are CAA’s Joe Cohen, Artists First’s E. Brian Dobbins, the Holman Group’s Jon Holman, filmmaker Jake Kasdan, Far Niente Winery’s Larry Maguire, Netflix’s Tendo Nagenda, Attention Capital’s Gary Newman, Far Niente Winery’s Erik Nickel, 7th Sun Prods.’ Keri Shahidi, Lionsgate Television’s Sandra Stern, Disney’s Walden, and Brooks Brothers’ Arthur Wayne. The Hollywood Reporter is on board as a media partner.

In his top job, Thorn is responsible for all scripted programming and development, as well as casting. His roster includes 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady, The Resident, Call Me Kat, Pivoting, Welcome to Flatch, Monarch, Accused, and others.

Wade joined Fox Entertainment in March 2017. He oversees the network’s unscripted programming, specials and alternative development slate, as well as in-house production unit, Fox Alternative Entertainment. In a career that spans 20 years, Wade has specialized in live, music, variety and reality programming. His roster includes The Masked Singer, Next Level Chef, Alter Ego, I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Dancer, Name That Tune, Crime Scene Kitchen and Domino Masters.

More information about the event can be found here.