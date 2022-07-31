‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Marries Longtime Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski

Jodie Sweetin married her longtime boyfriend, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, on Saturday in Malibu, according to People, which posted exclusive photos of the ceremony.

The couple, who have dated for five years and became engaged in January, were married at a private home. Her two daughters — Zoie, 14 and Beatrix, 11 — were in attendance, as were Sweetin’s co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.

“I didn’t want it to be fussy,” Sweetin told People of the ceremony, adding that Wasilewski is “the best teammate I could ask for.”

This is Sweetin’s fourth marriage. She was previously wed to Morty Coyle, Cody Herpin and Shaun Holguin.

She is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on the 1987-95 series Full House and the 2016-20 revival Fuller House.