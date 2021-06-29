Gal Gadot Celebrates Birth of Third Child: “I Couldn’t Be More Grateful”

Gal Gadot and partner Jason Varsano have welcomed their third child, they announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday.

Sharing the same family photo featuring the smiling actress and her partner along with their baby, Daniella, the parents expressed their mutual excitement over the new arrival.

“My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired),” the Wonder Woman star posted in her Instagram caption. We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health.”

In his own post, Varsano — who has been with the actress and model for more than a decade — shared the news by declaring, “And now we are [five].”

“So happy and grateful,” he continued. “My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers.”

Both photos feature Gadot and Varsano, along with their two older daughters, Alma Versano, 9, and Maya Versano, 4. Alma can be seen cradling the newborn, Daniella.

Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Kate Hudson were among those congratulating Gadot on social media with Gadot’s former Fast and Furious co-star Ludacris writing, “[Three] gurls huh.”

Gadot initially announced her pregnancy back in early March, also on her social media. Posting to Instagram and Twitter, the Cleopatra star shared, “Here we go again,” alongside another photo featuring her husband and two daughters, who were cradling her baby bump.