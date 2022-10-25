Gap to Remove Kanye “Ye” West’s Yeezy Gap From Stores, Shut Down Website

A Gap retail store sign on September 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gap Inc. is set to cut about 500 corporate jobs as the clothing retailer faces cutbacks due to declining sales, as well as Kanye West ending Yeezy's partnership with Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., the largest specialty retailer in the United States, has officially announced they are taking additional steps to formally end their partnership with Kanye “Ye” West, following the company’s statement that they were ending the Yeezy Gap partnership last month.

“Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why,” a statement reads about the decision to part ways with the rapper. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”

Effective today, the company is taking “immediate steps” to remove Yeezy Gap product from their stores and has shut down the Yeezy Gap website, per the statement. Gap also has plans to partner with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.

Yeezy is solely owned by Ye, so he was legally entitled to receive royalties and equity based on sales, unlike his contract with Adidas, who recently announced they are the sole owner of all Yeezy designs in their termination statement. The Yeezy Gap apparel deal was first announced in June 2020, was contractually designed to last 10 years, and was expected to generate $1 billion in annual sales.

Meanwhile, a statement from UMG released today announced: “Def Jam’s relationship with Ye as a recording artist, Def Jam’s partnership with the GOOD Music label venture and Ye’s merchandise agreement with Bravado all ended in 2021. There is no place for antisemitism in our society. We are deeply committed to combating antisemitism and every other form of prejudice.”

Oct. 25, 11:20 a.m. Updated with UMG statement.