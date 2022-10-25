Gap to Remove Kanye “Ye” West’s Yeezy Gap From Stores, Shut Down Website

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Gap Inc., the largest specialty retailer in the United States, has officially announced they are taking additional steps to formally end their partnership with Kanye “Ye” West, following the company’s statement that they were ending the Yeezy Gap partnership last month.
“Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why,” a statement reads about the decision to part ways with the rapper. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”
Effective today, the company is taking “immediate steps” to remove Yeezy Gap product from their stores and has shut down the Yeezy Gap website, per the statement. Gap also has plans to partner with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.
Related Stories
Yeezy is solely owned by Ye, so he was legally entitled to receive royalties and equity based on sales, unlike his contract with Adidas, who recently announced they are the sole owner of all Yeezy designs in their termination statement. The Yeezy Gap apparel deal was first announced in June 2020, was contractually designed to last 10 years, and was expected to generate $1 billion in annual sales.
Meanwhile, a statement from UMG released today announced: “Def Jam’s relationship with Ye as a recording artist, Def Jam’s partnership with the GOOD Music label venture and Ye’s merchandise agreement with Bravado all ended in 2021. There is no place for antisemitism in our society. We are deeply committed to combating antisemitism and every other form of prejudice.”
Oct. 25, 11:20 a.m. Updated with UMG statement.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
shopping
From Cozy Cashmere to Chic PJs, The Most Stylish Pink Pieces to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
-
-
shopping
These Are the Best Early Black Friday Sales on Holiday Gifts, Tech, Beauty and More (Updating)
-
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Condemns Antisemitism Following Kanye “Ye” West Comments: “Hate Speech Is Never OK”