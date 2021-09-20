Gayle King Announces the Arrival of First Grandson: “I Am So Nuts About Him”

Gayle King revealed that her only daughter, Kirby Bumpus, has given birth to a baby boy on Monday’s broadcast of CBS Mornings.

“Drum roll, please. I am officially a grandmother!” King shared. “Kirby and her husband Virgil Miller, please allow me to introduce to the world Luca Lynn Miller…Virgil lost his brother earlier this year, so little Luca has his uncle’s middle name.”

She added that her grandson has a nickname as well: “His initials are LLM, so we already call him L.L. Mill.” While King spoke, pictures were shown of the mother, father, and grandmother holding the newborn.

“Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday because it took so long to get released from the hospital,” she explained. “I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it’s really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him.”

“And then I was holding him, Kirby goes, ‘You know, you have to support his neck.’ Uh, okay! I actually know how to do this!” King joked. “He’s very, very cute, so congratulations to my favorite daughter [and] my favorite son in law. Now I have a favorite grandson! I’m over the moon.”

King, 66, previously announced in February on CBS Mornings that Bumpus and Miller married in December 2020 at Oprah Winfrey’s Santa Barbara home. When making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, King expressed her excitement over the news that her daughter was expecting. “We haven’t told anybody because I’ve been held to secrecy. She told all of her friends this past weekend, so she said I could tell you,” King said at the time.

The new grandmother posted a picture on her Instagram account early this month from Bumpus’s baby show. “The countdown is underway!” she captioned the photo at the time. “Favorite daughter @kirbybump is due mid-September and I can’t wait for my fav grandchild to get here!”

Bumpus also shared multiple photos from the event on her page. “Thank YOU to my mom for the most beautiful, joy filled weekend I could ever imagine!” she wrote. “She’s been such an incredible template and inspiration for what a mother can be. If I can be a fraction of the mom that she is, lil Virb will be a lucky bay bay!”