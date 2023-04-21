Events of the Week: ‘Ghosted,’ ‘Barry’ and More

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas attend the premiere of 'Ghosted' at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 18.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Ghosted, Barry, White House Plumbers and a roundup of Coachella highlights.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret premiere

Stars Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson walked the carpet alongside Judy Blume and writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig at the film’s L.A. premiere on Saturday.

Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume and Rachel McAdams Unique Nicole/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Amy Brooks, Julie Ansell, Judy Blume, Kelly Fremon Craig, James L. Brooks, Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams Unique Nicole/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Barry premiere

Bill Hader unveiled the fourth and final season of his HBO series on Sunday in L.A., joined by costars Henry Winkler, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg and Stephen Root.

Henry Winkler and Bill Hader Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Stephen Root, Michael Irby, Robert Wisdom, Bill Hader, HBO’s Amy Gravitt, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg and Henry Winkler Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

White House Plumbers premiere

HBO premiered its new series, starring Justin Theroux, Woody Harrelson and Lena Headey, in NYC on Monday.

Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Woody Harrelson, Lena Headey, Justin Theroux, David Mandel and Kathleen McCaffrey Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant premiere

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim debuted their STX film in Los Angeles on Monday, where Gyllenhaal received support from godmother Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Somewhere in Queens special screening

Ray Romano, who wrote, directed and stars in Somewhere in Queens, attended a special screening in NYC on Monday with costars Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Ward, Sadie Stanley and Jennifer Esposito.

Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Ward, Ray Romano and Sadie Stanley Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ghosted premiere

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas premiered their Apple TV+ action rom-com in New York on Tuesday with director Dexter Fletcher and costars Amy Sedaris, Mike Moh, Tate Donovan and Lizzie Broadway. Hugh Jackman also came out to support.

Mustafa Shakir, Mike Moh, Lizze Broadway, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dexter Fletcher, Dalia Ibelhauptaitė, Amy Sedaris and Tate Donovan Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Diplomat premiere

On Tuesday, the cast of the Netflix political drama series celebrated the NYC premiere, with stars Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh, Nana Mensah, showrunner Debora Cahn and executive producer Janice Williams.

Sahar Vahedi, Jinny Howe, Janice Williams, Ali Ahn, David Gyasi, Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Ato Essandoh, Nana Mensah, Debora Cahn, Peter Friedlander and Tara Flynn Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jane premiere

Dr. Jane Goodall premiered the new Apple TV+ series inspired by her work at the California Science Center on April 14.

J.J. Johnson, Leona Lewis, Jane Goodall and Diane Warren Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

NYLON House

NYLON House returned to the desert on April 14 to kick off the first day of Coachella, featuring a headlining set with Alesso, sponsored by Patrón, as well as a set with Carlita who was joined by Diplo later in the show. Teyana Taylor, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jaden Smith, Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, Yara Shahidi, Madison Bailey and Austin North were among those in attendance.

Jaden Smith and Yara Shahidi Shutterstock for BDG

Carlita and Diplo Shutterstock for BDG

Heineken House

Stars who attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress Kathryn Newton and Nope actor Brandon Perea, stopped by the Heineken House on April 14, produced by CMG, Corso Marketing Group, within the festival grounds to sip on Heineken Silver and check out performances from Method Man and Redman, as well as Anderson .Paak aka DJ Pee .Wee. — Tiffany Taylor

Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Brandon Perera Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

MOCA Gala

The MOCA Gala held its annual fundraising event on Saturday, in celebration of the opening of Carl Craig: Party/After-Party at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA and the final weeks of the critically-acclaimed exhibition Henry Taylor: B Side at MOCA Grand Avenue. Keanu Reeves, Jodi Foster, Alex Winter, Samara Joy and Lisa Edelstein were among those in attendance.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alexandra Hedison, Jodie Foster, MOCA Board Chair Maria Seferian, The Maurice Marciano Director at MOCA Johanna Burton and president of MOCA Board of Trustees Carolyn Clark Powers John Sciulli/Getty Images

Breakthrough Prize

Dubbed “the Oscars of Science,” the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony welcomed a star-studded guest list including James Corden, Christina Aguilera, Kristen Bell, Damien Chazelle, Lily Collins, Danny DeVito, Vin Diesel, Robert Downey Jr., David Foster, Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, Brie Larson, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Alex Pall, Chris Pine, Jeremy Strong and Chloé Zhao to the L.A. event on Saturday.

Gal Gadot Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong Anna Webber/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Alzheimer’s Association Purple Spring Gala

The Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter benefit gala took place on Saturday night at the Skirball Cultural Center, raising over $550,500. The evening featured performances by Seal and honorary chair Mikkel Eriksen, The Tony Guerrero Band, Billy Valentine, Elijah Fox and Rayvon Owen, and was emceed by Kate Flannery.

Angela Kinsey, Betsy Brandt and Kate Flannery Alzheimer’s Association

Seal Courtesy of Alzheimer’s Association

Interscope Records Coachella Party

Camila Cabello, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Benny Blanco, GloRilla, Iris Apatow, Kathryn Newton, Kenya Barris, Reneé Rapp and Yo Gotti were among those who attended Interscope’s annual Coachella celebration on Saturday.

Camila Cabello and friends Steven Blanco

Alyah Chanelle Scott and Renee Rapp Christopher Polk

Kenya Barris Christopher Polk

ZOEasis

ZOEasis returned for its seventh year at Coachella on Saturday, hosting a midday desert oasis celebration focused on individuality, style, beauty and wellness with DJ Pamela Tick and stars Rachel Zoe, Alessandra Ambrosio, Camila Morrone, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Thuso Mbedu.

Rachel Zoe and Camila Morrone Courtesy of John Salangsang

Thuso Mbedu Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG

Lucky Brand Desert Mirage

Lucky Brand returned to the desert on Saturday to throw a pool party that helped attendees get festival-ready. Stars like Victoria Justice, Marsai Martin and Paris Jackson joined festivalgoers as they sipped on cocktails, perused racks of Lucky Brand clothes and actually took a dip in the pool, a rare sight at the star-studded desert soirees. — Tiffany Taylor

Marsai Martin Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Paris Jackson Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Revolve Festival

Daisy Jones & The Six stars Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone danced in the VIP area to performances from hot music acts like Ice Spice and Don Toliver, while influencers snapped photos in front of art installations across the desert property. Other attendees to the Saturday and Sunday fest included Emma Roberts, Storm Reid, Saweetie, Evan Mock and Teyana Taylor, as well as Kendall Jenner and Shay Mitchell, whose respective alcohol brands, 818 Tequila and Onda Tequila Seltzer, were both served to guests. — Tiffany Taylor

Suki Waterhouse Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Storm Reid Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Neon Carnival

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, Future, Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell, Anderson Paak, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Austin North, Alicia Boe, Lele Pons, Rachel Zoe, Renee Rapp, Yara Shahidi and Olivia Culpo took part in the Coachella celebrations on Saturday night at The Levi’s Brand Presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio.

Janelle Monáe Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Austin North Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Slip FYC event

Zoe Lister-Jones attended a special screening and Q&A with Hacks‘ Lucia Aniello in support of her Roku comedy series on Saturday in L.A.

Zoe Lister-Jones and Lucia Aniello Courtesy of Roku

Chevalier special screening

Searchlight hosted a special screening of its new film with stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Alex Fitzalan and Minnie Driver on Sunday in L.A.

Minnie Driver, Samara Weaving, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucy Boynton and Ronke Adekoluejo Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story FYC event

Al Yankovic and director Eric Appel attended a special L.A. screening and Q&A for their film on Sunday.

“Weird Al” Yankovic and Eric Appel Michael Owens/Getty Images

Judy Blume Forever special screening

Just a few days after premiering Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Judy Blume made another appearance, this time in support of her upcoming Prime Video documentary Judy Blume Forever. She sat down for a Q&A in L.A. on Monday with filmmakers Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok.

Davina Pardo, Annabelle Chang, Judy Blume and Leah Wolchok Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

GLAAD And UTA Not Looking screening

GLAAD and UTA held a private LA screening on Monday of Not Looking, a series in development by Delius Doherty, Jonathan Burke, and Ahmad Maksoud that features three gay best friends living in New York City as they make a pact to stay single for an entire year. The event was hosted by GLAAD’s Communities of Color director DaShawn Usher and associate director Julian J. Walker.

Julian Walker, Delius Doherty, Ahmad Maksoud, Jonathan Burke and DaShawn Usher Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Dear Mama premiere

FX hosted the premiere for Dear Mama, its five-part docuseries exploring the relationship between Afeni and Tupac Shakur, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Jimmy Iovine, Snoop Dogg and Allen Hughes Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Carmen screening

Benjamin Millepied screened his feature directorial debut in New York on Tuesday with star Melissa Barrera, writer Alexander Dinelaris, Nicholas Britell (score and original songs) and Taura Stinson (original songs) and Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard.

Benjamin Millepied and Melissa Barrera David Benthal/BFA.com

AMC Networks 2023 Upfront

AMC Networks hosted its 2023 Upfront in New York City on Tuesday with its execs and stars of hit shows and upcoming series including Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln (untitled Walking Dead spinoff), Norman Reedus and Clémence Poésy (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon), Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Jane Seymour (Harry Wild), Giancarlo Esposito, Skeet Ulrich and Bradley Whitford (Parish), Mireille Enos (Lucky Hank), Eric Bogosian (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), Harry Hamlin and Tongayi Chirisa (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches), Hilarie Burton Morgan (True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here), Krysten Ritter (Orphan Black: Echoes), Clive Owen (Monsieur Spade) and Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon (Dark Winds).

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, president of entertainment and AMC Studios Dan McDermott, Lauran Cohan, Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira and executive vp of AMC Studios Ben Davis Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AMC Networks

Zahn McClarnon, Harry Hamlin, president of entertainment and AMC Studios Dan McDermott, Jane Seymour, Giancarlo Esposito, Krysten Ritter, AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan, Mireille Enos and AMC Networks chief commercial officer Kim Kelleher Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AMC Networks

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip screening

Peacock celebrated the upcoming season finale of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three with a spa-themed screening event in NYC at The Crosby Hotel on Tuesday, with a special appearance by Porsha Williams.

Porsha Williams Noam Galai/Peacock

“The Power of TV: Representing Climate Change on Screen” panel

On Tuesday, the Television Academy Foundation presented the panel discussion “The Power of TV: Representing Climate Change on Screen” where leading television storytellers and environmental experts discussed ways in which media storytellers can raise public consciousness on the issue of climate change through storylines. Panelists included Extrapolations creator Scott Z. Burns and Mixed-ish co-creator Peter Saji.

Rosanna Xia, Anna Jane Joyner, Meredith Milton, Peter Saji and Scott Z. Burns Mark Von Holden/Invision/Television Academy/AP Images

Good American “Every Body” conversation

Good American co-founders Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede were joined by Ashley Graham on Tuesday for their “Every Body” panel, a conversation on diversity, inclusion and the importance of representation in the fashion industry at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Emma Grede, Ashley Graham and Khloé Kardashian Courtesy of Pierre Snaps

Lisa Rinna x Paper Magazine pop-up

On Tuesday, Paper Magazine celebrated Lisa Rinna’s rise in the fashion industry with the opening of a pop-up exhibition at The West Hollywood EDITION featuring images of the reality star taken by fine art photographer Kate Biel. Guests included Raven-Symone, Dorit Kemsley, Hunter Doohan, Danyul Brown, B. Åkerlund and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Raven-Symone, Miranda May and Lisa Rinna Courtesy of Ori Paul Levi

Star Trek: Picard FYC event

On Wednesday, Paramount+ and CBS Studios hosted a For Your Consideration IMAX screening, Q&A, post reception and red carpet for the finale of Star Trek: Picard at the AMC The Grove 14.

Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, Gates McFadden, Patrick Stewart, Alex Kurtzman, Jonathan Frakes, Terry Matalas and Michael Dorn Jesse Grant/Getty Images

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch pre-premiere party

Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse hosted the pre-premiere party for Netflix’s new series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch on Thursday, which follows Ken Goldin and his team at Goldin Auctions as they hunt for rare collectibles. Kimmel, Andy Richter, Alexis Ohanian, David Dobrik and Brandon Thomas Lee attended the event.

Brent Montgomery, Jimmy Kimmel and Ken Goldin Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Dance Theatre of Harlem Vision Gala

Dance Theatre of Harlem honored founding member and outgoing artistic director Virginia Johnson with the Arthur Mitchell Vision Award and former DTH board chair Reginald Van Lee with the Virtuoso Award at the annual Vision Gala on Thursday. The evening also commemorated Gil Shiva, posthumously, with the Chairman’s Award. Chelsea Clinton served as the honorary Gala Chair, with Phylicia Rashad, Carla Hall and Sunny Hostin among the guests.

Chelsea Clinton and Virginia Johnson Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation NYC event

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation hosted its inaugural New York event on Thursday, honoring Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc., and long-term ambassador for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, fashion designer Zac Posen. Actor L Morgan Lee presented the honorees with The Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award.

Jeff Gennette, L Morgan Lee and Zac Posen Noam Galai/Getty Images

LA Family Housing Awards

RHOBH’s Crystal Minkoff, RHOOC and RHOBH‘s Taylor Armstrong and her husband John Bluher, Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald, Selling OC’s Alex Hall, Eva LaRue and The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey were among the celebs at the LAFH Awards on Thursday in West Hollywood. The event was hosted by Jacques Slade and honored national poverty advocate David Ambroz and legacy supporter Alan Sieroty and his family.

Crystal Minkoff and Mary Fitzgerald John Dlugolecki Photography

Coachtopia launch

Coach celebrated the launch of Coachtopia, a new sub-brand focused on circular craft and collaborative creativity, with an intimate dinner in New York City on Thursday with guests Paloma Elsesser, Hari Nef, Lola Tung, Bailey Bass and Maya Allen.

Lola Tung and Bailey Bass Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Sundae School Runway Show

Sundae School, the craft cannabis and smokewear brand, staged its first-ever runway show at The House of Cannabis on Thursday to commemorate New York’s first legal 4/20. The show, entitled “Let There Be Light,” was attended by Chase Sui Wonders, Ella Emhoff, Thug Min, Celeste Yim and Willa Bennett.