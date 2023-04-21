Events of the Week: ‘Ghosted,’ ‘Barry’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Ghosted, Barry, White House Plumbers and a roundup of Coachella highlights.
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret premiere
Stars Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson walked the carpet alongside Judy Blume and writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig at the film’s L.A. premiere on Saturday.
Barry premiere
Bill Hader unveiled the fourth and final season of his HBO series on Sunday in L.A., joined by costars Henry Winkler, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg and Stephen Root.
White House Plumbers premiere
HBO premiered its new series, starring Justin Theroux, Woody Harrelson and Lena Headey, in NYC on Monday.
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant premiere
Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim debuted their STX film in Los Angeles on Monday, where Gyllenhaal received support from godmother Jamie Lee Curtis.
Somewhere in Queens special screening
Ray Romano, who wrote, directed and stars in Somewhere in Queens, attended a special screening in NYC on Monday with costars Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Ward, Sadie Stanley and Jennifer Esposito.
Ghosted premiere
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas premiered their Apple TV+ action rom-com in New York on Tuesday with director Dexter Fletcher and costars Amy Sedaris, Mike Moh, Tate Donovan and Lizzie Broadway. Hugh Jackman also came out to support.
The Diplomat premiere
On Tuesday, the cast of the Netflix political drama series celebrated the NYC premiere, with stars Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh, Nana Mensah, showrunner Debora Cahn and executive producer Janice Williams.
Jane premiere
Dr. Jane Goodall premiered the new Apple TV+ series inspired by her work at the California Science Center on April 14.
NYLON House
NYLON House returned to the desert on April 14 to kick off the first day of Coachella, featuring a headlining set with Alesso, sponsored by Patrón, as well as a set with Carlita who was joined by Diplo later in the show. Teyana Taylor, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jaden Smith, Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, Yara Shahidi, Madison Bailey and Austin North were among those in attendance.
Heineken House
Stars who attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress Kathryn Newton and Nope actor Brandon Perea, stopped by the Heineken House on April 14, produced by CMG, Corso Marketing Group, within the festival grounds to sip on Heineken Silver and check out performances from Method Man and Redman, as well as Anderson .Paak aka DJ Pee .Wee. — Tiffany Taylor
MOCA Gala
The MOCA Gala held its annual fundraising event on Saturday, in celebration of the opening of Carl Craig: Party/After-Party at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA and the final weeks of the critically-acclaimed exhibition Henry Taylor: B Side at MOCA Grand Avenue. Keanu Reeves, Jodi Foster, Alex Winter, Samara Joy and Lisa Edelstein were among those in attendance.
Breakthrough Prize
Dubbed “the Oscars of Science,” the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony welcomed a star-studded guest list including James Corden, Christina Aguilera, Kristen Bell, Damien Chazelle, Lily Collins, Danny DeVito, Vin Diesel, Robert Downey Jr., David Foster, Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, Brie Larson, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Alex Pall, Chris Pine, Jeremy Strong and Chloé Zhao to the L.A. event on Saturday.
Alzheimer’s Association Purple Spring Gala
The Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter benefit gala took place on Saturday night at the Skirball Cultural Center, raising over $550,500. The evening featured performances by Seal and honorary chair Mikkel Eriksen, The Tony Guerrero Band, Billy Valentine, Elijah Fox and Rayvon Owen, and was emceed by Kate Flannery.
Interscope Records Coachella Party
Camila Cabello, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Benny Blanco, GloRilla, Iris Apatow, Kathryn Newton, Kenya Barris, Reneé Rapp and Yo Gotti were among those who attended Interscope’s annual Coachella celebration on Saturday.
ZOEasis
ZOEasis returned for its seventh year at Coachella on Saturday, hosting a midday desert oasis celebration focused on individuality, style, beauty and wellness with DJ Pamela Tick and stars Rachel Zoe, Alessandra Ambrosio, Camila Morrone, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Thuso Mbedu.
Lucky Brand Desert Mirage
Lucky Brand returned to the desert on Saturday to throw a pool party that helped attendees get festival-ready. Stars like Victoria Justice, Marsai Martin and Paris Jackson joined festivalgoers as they sipped on cocktails, perused racks of Lucky Brand clothes and actually took a dip in the pool, a rare sight at the star-studded desert soirees. — Tiffany Taylor
Revolve Festival
Daisy Jones & The Six stars Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone danced in the VIP area to performances from hot music acts like Ice Spice and Don Toliver, while influencers snapped photos in front of art installations across the desert property. Other attendees to the Saturday and Sunday fest included Emma Roberts, Storm Reid, Saweetie, Evan Mock and Teyana Taylor, as well as Kendall Jenner and Shay Mitchell, whose respective alcohol brands, 818 Tequila and Onda Tequila Seltzer, were both served to guests. — Tiffany Taylor
Neon Carnival
Leonardo DiCaprio, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, Future, Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell, Anderson Paak, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Austin North, Alicia Boe, Lele Pons, Rachel Zoe, Renee Rapp, Yara Shahidi and Olivia Culpo took part in the Coachella celebrations on Saturday night at The Levi’s Brand Presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio.
Slip FYC event
Zoe Lister-Jones attended a special screening and Q&A with Hacks‘ Lucia Aniello in support of her Roku comedy series on Saturday in L.A.
Chevalier special screening
Searchlight hosted a special screening of its new film with stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Alex Fitzalan and Minnie Driver on Sunday in L.A.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story FYC event
Al Yankovic and director Eric Appel attended a special L.A. screening and Q&A for their film on Sunday.
Judy Blume Forever special screening
Just a few days after premiering Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Judy Blume made another appearance, this time in support of her upcoming Prime Video documentary Judy Blume Forever. She sat down for a Q&A in L.A. on Monday with filmmakers Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok.
GLAAD And UTA Not Looking screening
GLAAD and UTA held a private LA screening on Monday of Not Looking, a series in development by Delius Doherty, Jonathan Burke, and Ahmad Maksoud that features three gay best friends living in New York City as they make a pact to stay single for an entire year. The event was hosted by GLAAD’s Communities of Color director DaShawn Usher and associate director Julian J. Walker.
Dear Mama premiere
FX hosted the premiere for Dear Mama, its five-part docuseries exploring the relationship between Afeni and Tupac Shakur, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Carmen screening
Benjamin Millepied screened his feature directorial debut in New York on Tuesday with star Melissa Barrera, writer Alexander Dinelaris, Nicholas Britell (score and original songs) and Taura Stinson (original songs) and Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard.
AMC Networks 2023 Upfront
AMC Networks hosted its 2023 Upfront in New York City on Tuesday with its execs and stars of hit shows and upcoming series including Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln (untitled Walking Dead spinoff), Norman Reedus and Clémence Poésy (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon), Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Jane Seymour (Harry Wild), Giancarlo Esposito, Skeet Ulrich and Bradley Whitford (Parish), Mireille Enos (Lucky Hank), Eric Bogosian (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), Harry Hamlin and Tongayi Chirisa (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches), Hilarie Burton Morgan (True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here), Krysten Ritter (Orphan Black: Echoes), Clive Owen (Monsieur Spade) and Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon (Dark Winds).
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip screening
Peacock celebrated the upcoming season finale of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three with a spa-themed screening event in NYC at The Crosby Hotel on Tuesday, with a special appearance by Porsha Williams.
“The Power of TV: Representing Climate Change on Screen” panel
On Tuesday, the Television Academy Foundation presented the panel discussion “The Power of TV: Representing Climate Change on Screen” where leading television storytellers and environmental experts discussed ways in which media storytellers can raise public consciousness on the issue of climate change through storylines. Panelists included Extrapolations creator Scott Z. Burns and Mixed-ish co-creator Peter Saji.
Good American “Every Body” conversation
Good American co-founders Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede were joined by Ashley Graham on Tuesday for their “Every Body” panel, a conversation on diversity, inclusion and the importance of representation in the fashion industry at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Lisa Rinna x Paper Magazine pop-up
On Tuesday, Paper Magazine celebrated Lisa Rinna’s rise in the fashion industry with the opening of a pop-up exhibition at The West Hollywood EDITION featuring images of the reality star taken by fine art photographer Kate Biel. Guests included Raven-Symone, Dorit Kemsley, Hunter Doohan, Danyul Brown, B. Åkerlund and Amelia Gray Hamlin.
Star Trek: Picard FYC event
On Wednesday, Paramount+ and CBS Studios hosted a For Your Consideration IMAX screening, Q&A, post reception and red carpet for the finale of Star Trek: Picard at the AMC The Grove 14.
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch pre-premiere party
Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse hosted the pre-premiere party for Netflix’s new series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch on Thursday, which follows Ken Goldin and his team at Goldin Auctions as they hunt for rare collectibles. Kimmel, Andy Richter, Alexis Ohanian, David Dobrik and Brandon Thomas Lee attended the event.
Dance Theatre of Harlem Vision Gala
Dance Theatre of Harlem honored founding member and outgoing artistic director Virginia Johnson with the Arthur Mitchell Vision Award and former DTH board chair Reginald Van Lee with the Virtuoso Award at the annual Vision Gala on Thursday. The evening also commemorated Gil Shiva, posthumously, with the Chairman’s Award. Chelsea Clinton served as the honorary Gala Chair, with Phylicia Rashad, Carla Hall and Sunny Hostin among the guests.
The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation NYC event
The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation hosted its inaugural New York event on Thursday, honoring Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc., and long-term ambassador for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, fashion designer Zac Posen. Actor L Morgan Lee presented the honorees with The Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award.
LA Family Housing Awards
RHOBH’s Crystal Minkoff, RHOOC and RHOBH‘s Taylor Armstrong and her husband John Bluher, Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald, Selling OC’s Alex Hall, Eva LaRue and The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey were among the celebs at the LAFH Awards on Thursday in West Hollywood. The event was hosted by Jacques Slade and honored national poverty advocate David Ambroz and legacy supporter Alan Sieroty and his family.
Coachtopia launch
Coach celebrated the launch of Coachtopia, a new sub-brand focused on circular craft and collaborative creativity, with an intimate dinner in New York City on Thursday with guests Paloma Elsesser, Hari Nef, Lola Tung, Bailey Bass and Maya Allen.
Sundae School Runway Show
Sundae School, the craft cannabis and smokewear brand, staged its first-ever runway show at The House of Cannabis on Thursday to commemorate New York’s first legal 4/20. The show, entitled “Let There Be Light,” was attended by Chase Sui Wonders, Ella Emhoff, Thug Min, Celeste Yim and Willa Bennett.
