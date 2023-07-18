Gigi Hadid Arrested for Marijuana Possession in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid was arrested and fined after Customs & Border Control agents found ganja in her luggage in the Cayman Islands last week.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” her rep said in a statement to E! News. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Hadid’s rep for comment.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, Hadid and a friend were arrested on July 10 at the Owen Roberts International Airport on “suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja” after their bags were searched by officials while being processed through customs. The outlet reports that “the quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption.”

They were both taken to the Prisoner Detention Center and eventually released on bail.

Hadid and her friend pleaded guilty during a July 12 court appearance and were fined $1,000 according to the outlet. No additional charges were faced and there is reportedly no conviction on her record.

The model has yet to address the arrest but has shared a variety of photos from her vacation on Instagram with the caption, “All’s well that ends well.”