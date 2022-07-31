Gina Rodriguez Expecting First Child, Announces Pregnancy on 38th Birthday

Gina Rodriguez had multiple reasons to celebrate as she turned 38 on Saturday.

The Jane the Virgin star took to social media on her birthday to announce that she and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together. She met the actor and MMA fighter on the set of the CW series before they tied the knot in May 2019.

Rodriguez revealed the news by posting video featuring footage and photos of herself with LoCicero, leading up to a clip of the actress holding her pregnancy test. “This birthday hits different,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Among the public figures sharing support in the comments were Taraji P. Henson, who wrote, “So happy for you,” and Rodriguez’s Someone Great co-star Brittany Snow, who shared, “Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE.” Meanwhile, Jaime Camil, Rodriguez’s onscreen father on Jane the Virgin, posted, “My heart is bursting for you two.”

In addition to having appeared in Rodriguez’s 2019 films Someone Great and Miss Bala, LoCicero had a recurring role on The Bold and The Beautiful and a part on the first season of Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. in an episode that his wife directed.

During a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress was asked about the prospect of having babies and replied, “I want one so bad.”