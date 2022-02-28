Tina Fey, Venus Williams, Ariana DeBose Set for Girls Inc. Honors

Girls Inc. has lined up a star-studded program for its March 1 virtual event.

The program — designed to shine a spotlight on women making a difference from the worlds of sports, entertainment, beauty, fashion and business — will fete Tina Fey, Venus Williams, newly minted Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose, Aerin Lauder, Pamela Stewart, Carrie Strom and retailer Macy’s. TV personality Gayle King is popping over from CBS Mornings to serve as host with a special performance to come from Broadway star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Fey will receive the Champion for Girls award for supporting women and working with Girls Inc. over many years; Williams is being recognized for supporting pay equity; West Side Story star DeBose is being singled out for her work as a champion for Afro-Latina representation and LGBTQ+ youth; Lauder, founder and creative director of AERIN, will be honored for promoting inclusive beauty norms; Stewart, president of West Operations-North America Operating Unit at the Coca-Cola Company, and Strom, president of Global Allergan Aesthetics and senior vp of AbbVie, will be feted for corporate leadership; and Macy’s will receive the Corporate Vision Award for their support of Girls Inc. STEM education and college readiness programming.

“Girls urgently need access to role models who not only look like them but also embody confidence, leadership and achievement in any field,” said Dr. Stephanie J. Hull, Girls Inc. president and CEO. “That’s what helps them see themselves and imagine their own success.”

The event will be directed by stage and screen actor and producer Erich Bergen and produced by his company 6W Entertainment. More information about the event can be found here.