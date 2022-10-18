‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,‘ ’Good Trouble’ Casts to Participate in GLAAD’s 2022 Spirit Day

A purple wave is coming.

GLAAD has confirmed a slew of casts, corporations and celebrities will participate in Spirit Day on Oct. 20, an annual showing of support for LGBTQ youth. As part of the day, millions are expected to wear purple and/or share purple branding online with the hashtag #SpiritDay, a tradition launched in 2010 by high school student Brittany McMillan as a way to honor the memory of LGBTQ youth who have died by suicide.

Per an official release from GLAAD, confirmed to show their support are the casts of The Cleaning Lady, The L Word: Generation Q, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Good Trouble, The Come Up, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Single Drunk Female and HBO’s We’re Here.

The long list of boldfaced names participating includes Ben Aldridge, Louis Van Amstel, Jonathan Bennett, Mayim Bialik, Sterling K. Brown, Kristin Cavallari, Margaret Cho, Wilson Cruz, Shannon Dang, Ken Jeong, Carson Kressly, Idina Menzel, Netta, Jim Parsons, DJ “Shangela” Pierce, Adam Rippon, Jai Rodriguez, Jake Wesley Rogers, Lily Rose, Amy Schneider, Wanda Sykes and many others.

Maren Morris will also participate and the country music star already got in the spirit by launching a shirt, branded with the slogan “You Have a Seat at This Table.” One hundred percent of the proceeds support GLAAD’s work with LGBTQ youth. Morris also linked with Fandiem and Bandsintown on sweepstakes supporting GLAAD to give fans a chance to attend the final show of her Humble Quest tour in Nashville.

Also confirmed for Spirit Day is New York landmark the Empire State Building, which will go purple during a ceremonial lighting thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favorite Jujubee and Spirit Day presenting sponsor Sally Hansen. This year, presenting sponsors Kellogg’s, Sally Hansen, Target, and Visible, along with community sponsors, Amazon Corporate Security, Kirkland & Ellis, L’Oreal/ Viktor & Rolf, NBA, WNBA, NFL, Skittles and Taimi. Ketel One, M&M’s and WWE have also pledged their support as sponsors of GLAAD’s Spirit Day benefit concert, held on Wednesday in L.A.

Additional landmarks getting a purple makeover include Stonewall National Monument Visitor’s Center, ViacomCBS and Times Square including the NASDAQ, M&M’s, Skittles and American Eagle billboards, and Chicago’s Mars Wrigley Building. Major sports leagues including community sponsor NFL will also take part alongside the NBA, WNBA, MLB and Athlete Ally, several Spanish-language channels and programs, ABC and ABC Owned Television Stations, NBCUniversal networks, faith organizations United Church of Christ, the Naming Project and Affirming Youth Ministries, and more.

To see the full list of Spirit Day participants, click here.