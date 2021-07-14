GLSEN’s Outgoing Executive Director Eliza Byard to Be Honored at Respect Awards

GLSEN’s outgoing executive director Eliza Byard will take a turn in the spotlight when she is honored at the organization’s Respect Awards, a virtual production set for Oct. 14.

Launched in 2004, the Respect Awards have been held each year in L.A. and New York as a way to honor students, educators, leaders, stars and corporations that have had a positive impact on LGBTQ+ youth. Byard will be feted for her 20 years of service and leadership during a program that will feature past GLSEN honorees (both students and boldfaced names), music performances and special guests.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to be part of this extraordinary organization. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together to transform the K-12 experience for LGBTQ+ students and their peers over the past twenty years,” said Byard. “It has been so rewarding to work alongside amazing colleagues across the country and around the world in pursuit of respect for all.”

GLSEN’s interim executive director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers called Byard a “force of nature” in her commitment to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ youth. “As we began to plan this year’s Respect Awards, we immediately knew we wanted to shine a light on Eliza and celebrate her impact on GLSEN and the students we serve,” Willingham-Jaggers added.

The list of honorary co-chairs for this year’s event is Kalen Allen, Jennifer Beals, Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers, Matt Bomer and Simon Halls, Jess Cagle and Matt Whitney, Charlie Carver, Jason Collins and Brunson Green, Tim Cook, Rosario Dawson, Connor Franta, Bob Greenblatt and Stephen Loguidice, Carla Gugino, Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, Mj Rodriguez and Octavia Spencer.

