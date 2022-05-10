Leyna Bloom Set to Receive Gamechanger Honor at GLSEN’s Respect Awards

Leyna Bloom has notched some notable firsts in her career. In 2021, she became the first trans, Asian and Black woman to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and two years prior, she was the first trans woman to lead a film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival when Port Authority screened there.

As such, GLSEN has selected Bloom to receive a Gamechanger Award at its Respect Awards New York presented by Hollister on May 16 at Gotham Hall. Wilson Cruz is hosting the gala at which Antoni Porowski and Nickelodeon will also be honored.

“Leyna Bloom is the definition of a game-changer. She has broken countless barriers for trans women as an actress, model, dancer and activist,” said GLSEN executive director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers. “Leyna uses her platform to lift up trans youth and help share their stories, and GLSEN is honored to celebrate Leyna with the Gamechanger Award.”

Said Bloom: “GLSEN’s mission to ensure safe and inclusive school experiences for LGBTQ+ youth is so important, and I look forward to celebrating their work and all the other honorees.”

Bloom, who is also an outspoken advocate for trans youth and the LGBTQ+ community, is being honored amid a fierce legislative fight that has seen states roll back or threaten legal action for trans children who are seeking gender-affirming medical care. Her other screen credits include Asking For It opposite Kiersey Clemons and Vanessa Hudgens and the critically acclaimed series Pose. She has modeled for brands and designers including Jeremy Scott and has appeared in magazines such as Vogue India.

More information about the event can be found here.