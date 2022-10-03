Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid and Billy Porter Set for God’s Love We Deliver Gala

Nonprofit God’s Love We Deliver is finalizing details for its 16th annual Golden Hearts Awards gala, confirming honors for Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid, Huma Abedin and Karen Pearl and drafting Billy Porter to host and Funny Girl star Lea Michele confirmed for a special performance.

Set for Oct. 17, the event is being presented in a hybrid format with in-person guests congregating at the Glasshouse in New York while others will have the option of tuning in online via livestream.

Alba is set to receive the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy; supermodel Hadid will take home a Golden Heart Award for Mental Health Advocacy; political operative Abedin will be feted with a Golden Heart Award for Outstanding Leadership; and Pearl, president and CEO of God’s Love We Deliver, will be honored with a Golden Heart Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Lea Michele, currently seen on the Broadway stage headlining Funny Girl, is booked to perform at the Golden Heart Awards gala. Getty Images

The starry program also features honorary chairwoman Anna Wintour and co-chairs including Kors, Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody, Alan Cumming, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, John Idol, Iman, Jane Krakowski, Aerin Lauder, Judith Light, Audra McDonald, Ryan Murphy, Craig and Eileen Newmark, Ariana Rockefeller, Jordan Roth, Samantha Rudin and Blaine Trump.

The event’s cocktail hour, in partnership with Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle, will feature their signature martini and live entertainment. Directed by actor, performer and events guru Erich Bergen, the night will also feature performances and a lineup of stars all the way from Broadway to Hollywood. Artist Peter Tunney has donated an original piece of art, created for this year’s gala, that will hit the auction block at the event. Online guests will receive a curated box filled with surprises for the home viewing experience.

God’s Love We Deliver is a New York-based food and nutrition organization that has been cooking and delivering custom meals to individuals living with severe and chronic illnesses since 1985. Founded as a response to AIDS, the org now serves people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. “All services are free to clients and full of love,” per the org. More intel on the gala can be found here.