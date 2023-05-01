Ali Wong, Ke Huy Quan, Sandra Oh, Stephanie Hsu Among Honorees at Gold House’s Inaugural Gold Gala

As Asian Pacific American Heritage Month kicks off, Gold House has unveiled this year’s A100, the API leadership coalition’s sixth annual list of the Asian Pacific leaders who have most significantly impacted American culture and society in the last year.

Among the five categories included in the list — activism and journalism; business and technology; entertainment and media; lifestyle and fashion; and sports and gaming — one person tops each category as an overall A1 (maximum impact).

“Gold House’s A100 List is a vital representation of the diverse opportunities and achievements of and for Asian Pacific leaders,” said Michelle Yeoh, a Gold House A100 Hall of Famer and inaugural Gold Gala Honoree last year. “Becoming begins with seeing — and it shows how we’re just getting started. I’m so proud to be part of past classes and applaud this year’s class.”

This year, Bela Bajaria, the chief content officer at Netflix, is the A1 in entertainment and media. Others in the category include Beef stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun and creator Lee Sung Jin; actress Amber Midthunder; The Walt Disney Co. chief brand officer Asad Ayaz; lead cast and creators of Joy Ride (Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu, Adele Lim, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao); American Born Chinese stars and creators (Ben Wang, Jimmu Liu, Gene Luen Yang, Kelvin Yu, Destin Daniel Cretton and Melvin Mar); executive vp and chief diversity officer at NBCUniversal, Craig Robinson; director Deborah Chow; actress Stephanie Hsu; Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Jonathan Wang and Daniel Kwan; Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan; singer Saweetie; cast and creators of Turning Red (Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Domee Shi and Julia Cho; Riverdale castmembers KJ Apa and Charles Melton; actor, director and comedian Randall Park; singer Steve Lacy; and K-Pop girl group NewJeans. Find the full list and other categories here.

In addition to the A100 list, Gold House also revealed this year’s Hall of Fame inductees — who must have been on at least two prior lists — including Bajaria, Yeoh, Erik Spoelstra, Fareed Zakaria, Jeremy Lin, Helen Lin, Padma Lakshmi, Dr. Priscilla Chan, Ramsey Naito, Shantanu Narayen, Sun Choe, Taika Waititi, Tammy Duckworth and Tony Xu.

Gold House will celebrate the honorees at events from May 5 through May 7, including the Gold Gala on May 6.