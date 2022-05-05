How to Shop Good American x Zara and Other L.A. Pop-Up Boutiques Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Shop Talk covers retail openings, boutique news and more in its latest guide to shopping in Los Angeles.

From Hollywood-inspired experiences to pop-ups by starry brands, there’s plenty of retail therapy in the City of Angels this month. Khloé Kardashian-founded label Good American is bringing its size-inclusive denim to Zara in the form of a pop-up shop on Melrose, but those outside of L.A. can shop the collaboration online and elsewhere.

Those who can’t get enough of period fashion pop-ups (à la Bridgerton‘s The Queen’s Ball experiences in L.A. and beyond) can grab a seat at Old Hollywood haunt Langham Huntington Hotel, where Downton Abbey: A New Era is bringing British tea and bites all month.

Ahead, check out other Hollywood-loved brands that have set up shop in L.A. — and how to visit them virtually online.

Good American and Zara Pop Up on Melrose Avenue

Courtesy of Good American

Good American and Zara are teaming up for their first collection of under-$100 denim staples, available now in select Zara stores in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Miami, Chicago, Houston, Dallas and other cities. Angelenos can experience the 10-piece range in person today through May 13 at the collaborators’ Melrose Avenue pop-up boutique, which offers the Khloé Kardashian-founded label’s signature denim silhouettes and basics in inclusive sizes, including light wash jumpsuits, jeans in flared and skinny styles, distressed denim, tees and button-downs.

Iconic fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti shot the campaign, which was styled by Alastair McKimm and features models Quannah Chasinghorse, Precious Lee, Devyn Garcia, Georgia Palmer, Eden Joi, Kayako Higuchi and Luca Biggs.

Those who can’t stop by the store IRL can shop the collection online at Zara; see below for the L.A. pop-up’s address and hours.

Good American x Zara pop-up, 8175 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, California; open May 5 to 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Cult-Fave French Label Sézane Pops Up at Culver City’s Platform

Courtesy of Sézane

Following a starry dinner that included Rumer Willis, Abigail Spencer, Gabrielle Ryan (who fêted her birthday at the event), stylist Tarra Swennen and others, French fashion label Sézane unveiled its largest West Coast pop-up at Platform in Culver City. Spanning 1,500 square feet, the four-month L.A. Residency boutique stocks a California-minded selection of the cult-favorite label’s Parisian-chic womenswear, swimwear, bags, footwear and accessories from its spring and summer collections, such as cashmere sweaters, linen jumpsuits, denim, printed maxi dresses and more. Also on offer are fragrances by relaunched brand Les Parfums de Bienaimé, kids clothing from Bobo Choses and accessories and decor by Bitossi Home.

Courtesy of Sézane

The store will also host a schedule of events, including surprises for Mother’s Day weekend (May 7 and 8) such as limited edition gifts, florals, leather painting by Melanie Loo and complimentary embroidery by artist C. Bon.

Sézane at Platform, 8810 Washington Blvd., Suite 101, Culver City, California; open through September 2022; Sezane.com

Maison De Mode Pops Up at West Hollywood Edition’s Spa

The boutique at The Spa at West Hollywood Edition Courtesy of Nikolas Koenig/West Hollywood Edition

Ethical luxury-etailer Maison De Mode is bringing its sustainable clothing and accessories to The Spa at West Hollywood Edition. Guests and visitors can shop sunglasses from Westward Leaning, swimwear by La Gotta, sustainable fashion from Amour Vert and Edun, Sashi jewelry and more. The online boutique will also offer eco-conscious pool-ready accessories — think gemstone water bottles and playful pom pom bags — to those who book the Sustainable Suite Stay package (starting at $1,300 per night for stays through June 30) for a suite, villa or penthouse.

Maison De Mode at The Spa at The West Hollywood Edition, 9040 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, California; open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 22

Downton Abbey: A New Era Brings Tea and Shopping to Pasadena’s Langham Huntington

Courtesy of the Langham Huntington, Pasadena

Raise a pinky for Downton Abbey: A New Era, which takes over Pasadena’s Hollywood-loved Langham Huntington to celebrate its theatrical premiere on May 20. The film — set in the late 1920s — is bringing an Afternoon Tea series to the historic landmark’s Lobby Lounge every weekend from May 15 to 29, when attendees can enjoy a British-inspired menu of savory sandwiches (think English cucumber and truffle egg salad bites), black currant and vanilla bean scones, a selection of sweets (such as apple crumb pies, lemon shortbread cookies and mini Victorian sponge cakes), champagne and tea.

Of course, guests are encouraged to dress in their best period ensembles. To help in the headwear department, L.A. millinery boutique The Feathered Head is popping up with a range of custom and vintage hats, headbands, fascinators, combs and other chic headpieces.

Teatime seats start at $68 and reservations are required; book starting May 6 on OpenTable.

The Feathered Head and Afternoon Tea at The Langham Huntington, 1401 S Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, California; open through May 29; Thefeatheredhead.com and Langhamhotels.com

Mejuri Opens Second L.A. Store in Venice

Courtesy of Mejuri

Mejuri, the direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand seen on Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Rodrigo, Maya Hawke, Bella Hadid and other stars, has opened its second L.A. outpost on Abbot Kinney in Venice, which houses an outdoor patio for shoppers to breathe in the coastal air. (The brand debuted its Melrose Avenue flagship in 2019).

Shop the online label’s pieces in 14k-karat yellow and white gold and gold vermeil, including bestsellers such as croissant dôme earrings, herringbone chain necklaces, minimalist huggie hoops, pavé diamond letter pendants and rings, dainty chain necklaces and other unisex pieces. Shoppers can also book 15-minute virtual styling appointments online at Mejuri’s website, pick up online orders in the store and place phone orders for pickup within two hours.

Mejuri, 1110 Abbot Kinney, Venice, California; open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; Mejuri.com