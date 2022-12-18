How Grave Line Tours is Revisiting Hollywood’s Macabre Past — in a Stretch Limo

- Share this article on Facebook
An old Cadillac hearse parked on Sunset is a portal into the town’s dark past, and Dec. 12 marked the revival of Grave Line Tours, a ghost and celebrity-murder tour company.
The “Divas, Drag Queens and Decay” experience begins at the Chancellor Apartments, where the Black Dahlia once lived; passes by the former Richfield Gas Station at 4777 Hollywood Blvd., where gigolo and pimp to the stars Scotty Bowers plied his trade; moves on to El Coyote, where Sharon Tate had her last meal; stops at a storefront on Beverly Boulevard that was once a bathhouse frequented by Rock Hudson; idles in front of the WeHo apartment where Sal Mineo lived and was fatally stabbed in the driveway; and passes by The Beverly Hilton, where Whitney Houston was found.
QR codes inside the limos direct riders to photos and audio clips — everything from a Mae West interview to the Menendez brothers’ fake 911 call when they “found” their murdered parents in their Beverly Hills home.
