How Grave Line Tours is Revisiting Hollywood’s Macabre Past — in a Stretch Limo

The revived Grave Line Tours offers limo riders a peek at Hollywood landmarks with a dark history of death or crime, like, from left, Charles Manson, Whitney Houston, Sal Mineo and Sharon Tate.

An old Cadillac hearse parked on Sunset is a portal into the town’s dark past, and Dec. 12 marked the revival of Grave Line Tours, a ghost and celebrity-murder tour company.

The “Divas, Drag Queens and Decay” experience begins at the Chancellor Apartments, where the Black Dahlia once lived; passes by the former Richfield Gas Station at 4777 Hollywood Blvd., where gigolo and pimp to the stars Scotty Bowers plied his trade; moves on to El Coyote, where Sharon Tate had her last meal; stops at a storefront on Beverly Boulevard that was once a bathhouse frequented by Rock Hudson; idles in front of the WeHo apartment where Sal Mineo lived and was fatally stabbed in the driveway; and passes by The Beverly Hilton, where Whitney Houston was found.

QR codes inside the limos direct riders to photos and audio clips — everything from a Mae West interview to the Menendez brothers’ fake 911 call when they “found” their murdered parents in their Beverly Hills home.

