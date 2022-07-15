Events of the Week: ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Rap Sh!t’ and More

Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Chris Evans attend the world premiere of Netflix's 'The Gray Man' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for The Gray Man, Rap Sh!t, Where the Crawdads Sing and DC League of Pets.

Where the Crawdads Sing premiere

The novel adaptation, produced by Reese Witherspoon, premiered at MoMA in NYC on Monday with stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harris Dickinson and Taylor John Smith.

Harris Dickinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Olivia Newman Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Gray Man premiere

Netflix’s high-powered action flick — its biggest budget project ever — was unveiled in Hollywood on Wednesday, alongside stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton and directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Netflix vp of original film Scott Stuber, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Ana de Armas, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Chris Evans, Alfre Woodard, Stephen McFeely, Mike Larocca and Cameron Crovetti Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ana de Armas Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rap Sh!t premiere

Issa Rae’s latest project, which follows the rise of two female rappers in Miami, premiered at L.A.’s Hammer Museum on Wednesday with stars KaMillion and Ada Osman.

Suzanna Makkos, Aida Osman, Jonica Booth, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and RJ Cyler Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Issa Rae Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

DC League of Pets special screening

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Vanessa Bayer, Jameela Jamil and Jared Stern celebrated their new animated movie with a screening at The Grove on Wednesday.

Keanu Reeves, Jared Stern, Vanessa Bayer, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jameela Jamil Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Outfest opening night

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival kicked off its 2022 Opening Night Gala on Thursday with the premiere of Billy Porter’s directorial debut film, Anything’s Possible at the Orpheum Theatre. The festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Head of Orion Pictures Alana Mayo, Billy Porter, and Amazon head of movies Julie Rapaport Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau

Aftershock special screening

Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee hosted a special screening for their doc Aftershock, exploring the U.S. maternal health crisis, on Thursday at the Brooklyn Museum.

Omari Maynard, Paula Eiselt, Tonya Lewis Lee and Bruce McIntyre Theo Wargo/Getty Image

Wheelhouse on Sunset grand opening

Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse hosted the grand opening on Thursday of Wheelhouse on Sunset, the company’s new production and content space for digital creators. Guests included David Dobrik, Jack Wright, Zane Hijazi, Hannah Kosh, Hope and Halle Pitman and Nick Uhas.

Zane Hijazi and David Dobrik Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Saks Summer in the Hamptons

On Thursday, Keke Palmer and Saks CEO Marc Metrick co-hosted an intimate dinner at the new location of LUNCH, Lobster Roll in Southampton, New York for Saks’ annual summer kickoff dinner.

Marc Metrick and Keke Palmer Sansho Scott/BFA.com

The Bachelorette premiere event

ABC’s hit franchise kicked off its latest season of The Bachelorette, which stars two leads in Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, with a July 8 premiere event aboard a yacht in Marina Del Rey.

Rachel Recchia, executive vp of unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Television Rob Mills and Gabby Windey Frank Micelotta/ABC/Getty Images

BroadwayCon

As part of the three-day Broadway event, Hillary Clinton took the BroadwayCon mainstage on July 8 for a conversation with Broadway legends LaChanze, Julie White, Donna Murphy, and Vanessa Williams, discussing their work in the theater, celebrating their accomplishments, and examine the barriers that are still to be broken.

LaChanze, Donna Murphy, Hillary Clinton, Vanessa Williams and Julie White Courtesy of Rebecca J Michelson/BroadwayCon

Zombies 3 premiere

The cast and filmmakers of the Disney+ original movie Zombies 3 celebrated its world premiere on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Disney Branded Television executive vp of live-action and alternative television Charlie Andrews, DBT senior vp of original movies Lauren Kisilevsky, Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, DBT president Ayo Davis, and DBT and National Geographic head of marketing Pamela Levine Courtesy of Disney/Image Group LA

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight premiere

Jack Black premiered his latest Kung Fu Panda project, this time a series on Netflix, at the Autry Museum of the American West on Saturday.

Shaunt Nigoghossian, Ed Weeks, Peter Hastings, Della Saba, Jack Black and Rahnuma Panthaky Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jack Black Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The Sea Beast premiere

Netflix’s Family Summer event at the Autry Museum of the American West continued on Saturday with the premiere of upcoming film The Sea Beast.

Jed Schlanger, Karl Urban and Chris Williams Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Don’t Make Me Go special screening

The Amazon film held a special Los Angeles screening with stars John Cho and Mia Isaac on Monday.

John Cho, Mia Isaac and Hannah Marks Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala

Board member Emily Blunt hosted the American Institute for Stuttering’s 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala on Monday in New York City, which raised funds to support AIS’s mission to provide free or low-cost therapy to underserved people who stutter.The evening paid tribute to the late journalist and author, Sir Harold Evans, who was an active member of the AIS Board for close to two decades.

Emily Blunt Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

101 Places to Party Before You Die premiere party

On Tuesday, Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus celebrated their new film with a premiere at Wheelhouse West Hollywood, alongside Nick Kroll, Rachel Bloom, Casey Wilson and Dan Gregor.

Dan Gregor, Adam Pally, Rachel Bloom and Jon Gabrus Courtesy of Katie Jones

Nick Kroll and Casey Wilson Courtesy of Katie Jones

ACC Golf Championship

Justin Timberlake, Steph Curry, Colin Jost, Nick Jonas, Michael Peña, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes were among the stars who descended on South Lake Tahoe July 6 through 10 for the 33rd annual ACC Celebrity Golf Tournament presented by American Century Investments.

Justin Timberlake and Colin Jost David Calvert/Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Michael Peña David Calvert/Getty Images

Casa Del Sol July 4th party

Casa Del Sol’s House of the Sun in Amagansett, New York hosted a pool party with Diplo on July 3, along with St. Lucia and DJ Oli Benz.

Diplo Courtesy of Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Ghetto Film School L.A. table read

Ghetto Film School hosted table read in Los Angeles featuring a panel and cast of A-list stars, including David O. Russell, Melina Matsoukas, Paul Eckstein and Liza Koshy. Students presented their work to the panel while the actors read the scripts aloud, then students took part in an intimate feedback session with attendees to gain unique insight into film production and the creative process of script writing.