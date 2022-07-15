Events of the Week: ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Rap Sh!t’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for The Gray Man, Rap Sh!t, Where the Crawdads Sing and DC League of Pets.
Where the Crawdads Sing premiere
The novel adaptation, produced by Reese Witherspoon, premiered at MoMA in NYC on Monday with stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harris Dickinson and Taylor John Smith.
The Gray Man premiere
Netflix’s high-powered action flick — its biggest budget project ever — was unveiled in Hollywood on Wednesday, alongside stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton and directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
Rap Sh!t premiere
Issa Rae’s latest project, which follows the rise of two female rappers in Miami, premiered at L.A.’s Hammer Museum on Wednesday with stars KaMillion and Ada Osman.
DC League of Pets special screening
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Vanessa Bayer, Jameela Jamil and Jared Stern celebrated their new animated movie with a screening at The Grove on Wednesday.
Outfest opening night
Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival kicked off its 2022 Opening Night Gala on Thursday with the premiere of Billy Porter’s directorial debut film, Anything’s Possible at the Orpheum Theatre. The festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
Aftershock special screening
Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee hosted a special screening for their doc Aftershock, exploring the U.S. maternal health crisis, on Thursday at the Brooklyn Museum.
Wheelhouse on Sunset grand opening
Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse hosted the grand opening on Thursday of Wheelhouse on Sunset, the company’s new production and content space for digital creators. Guests included David Dobrik, Jack Wright, Zane Hijazi, Hannah Kosh, Hope and Halle Pitman and Nick Uhas.
Saks Summer in the Hamptons
On Thursday, Keke Palmer and Saks CEO Marc Metrick co-hosted an intimate dinner at the new location of LUNCH, Lobster Roll in Southampton, New York for Saks’ annual summer kickoff dinner.
The Bachelorette premiere event
ABC’s hit franchise kicked off its latest season of The Bachelorette, which stars two leads in Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, with a July 8 premiere event aboard a yacht in Marina Del Rey.
BroadwayCon
As part of the three-day Broadway event, Hillary Clinton took the BroadwayCon mainstage on July 8 for a conversation with Broadway legends LaChanze, Julie White, Donna Murphy, and Vanessa Williams, discussing their work in the theater, celebrating their accomplishments, and examine the barriers that are still to be broken.
Zombies 3 premiere
The cast and filmmakers of the Disney+ original movie Zombies 3 celebrated its world premiere on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight premiere
Jack Black premiered his latest Kung Fu Panda project, this time a series on Netflix, at the Autry Museum of the American West on Saturday.
The Sea Beast premiere
Netflix’s Family Summer event at the Autry Museum of the American West continued on Saturday with the premiere of upcoming film The Sea Beast.
Don’t Make Me Go special screening
The Amazon film held a special Los Angeles screening with stars John Cho and Mia Isaac on Monday.
2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala
Board member Emily Blunt hosted the American Institute for Stuttering’s 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala on Monday in New York City, which raised funds to support AIS’s mission to provide free or low-cost therapy to underserved people who stutter.The evening paid tribute to the late journalist and author, Sir Harold Evans, who was an active member of the AIS Board for close to two decades.
101 Places to Party Before You Die premiere party
On Tuesday, Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus celebrated their new film with a premiere at Wheelhouse West Hollywood, alongside Nick Kroll, Rachel Bloom, Casey Wilson and Dan Gregor.
ACC Golf Championship
Justin Timberlake, Steph Curry, Colin Jost, Nick Jonas, Michael Peña, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes were among the stars who descended on South Lake Tahoe July 6 through 10 for the 33rd annual ACC Celebrity Golf Tournament presented by American Century Investments.
Casa Del Sol July 4th party
Casa Del Sol’s House of the Sun in Amagansett, New York hosted a pool party with Diplo on July 3, along with St. Lucia and DJ Oli Benz.
Ghetto Film School L.A. table read
Ghetto Film School hosted table read in Los Angeles featuring a panel and cast of A-list stars, including David O. Russell, Melina Matsoukas, Paul Eckstein and Liza Koshy. Students presented their work to the panel while the actors read the scripts aloud, then students took part in an intimate feedback session with attendees to gain unique insight into film production and the creative process of script writing.
