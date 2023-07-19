Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Quietly Welcomed Second Child

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have welcomed their second child.

The arrival of the director-writer couple’s newest addition to the family was revealed in an Elle U.K. profile of the Little Women filmmaker. In addition to the new baby, a boy, the duo also have a 4-year-old son, Harold. Baumbach has a 13-year-old son, Rohmer, from his previous marriage.

During the interview, which covers Gerwig’s personal journeys as well as her professional and creative one with the highly anticipated live-action Barbie film, the filmmaker initially discusses her new baby in the context of reflecting on where she is in life.

“I’m about to be 40,” she told the magazine. “And there’s something about that where you’re like: Oh! I’m properly middle-aged now.’ All parts of life feel extremely activated.”

Within the interview, Gerwig is described as stepping away to pump breastmilk and shares a photo of her newest child during a recent four-month check-up. “He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy,” she said. “The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state.”

The interview marks the first time Gerwig or Baumbach have discussed the birth of their second son. The Oscar-nominated writer and director of Lady Bird announced she was pregnant for the second time back in December 2022 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Early in the sit-down, Fallon teased Gerwig had news, with the director responding, “Yes, I am with child,” to audience cheers and applause.