Events of the Week: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘Love & Death’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York City, including red carpets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Love & Death, Bupkis and Fatal Attraction.
Chaplin Award Gala
Viola Davis was honored at the Chaplin Awards Gala in NYC on Monday, with support from Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain, Steve McQueen, Gina Prince-Bythewood and husband Julius Tennon.
Fatal Attraction premiere
Related Stories
Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Reno Wilson and showrunner Alexandra Cunningham walked the carpet at the Fatal Attraction premiere in L.A. on Monday.
Peter Pan & Wendy special screening
Disney held a special screening of the new Peter Pan film in NYC on Tuesday with stars Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson, Jim Gaffigan and Alyssa Wapanatâh.
Jury Duty finale event
Amazon Freevee hosted a finale event on Tuesday for their docu-style comedy series Jury Duty at Margaritaville in Universal City. The cast, including James Marsden, and creatives gathered to celebrate the season and honor Ronald Gladden, the hero of the show who learned that the trial was fake in the season finale.
Citadel fan screening
Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci joined EPs Joe and Anthony Russo at a L.A. fan screening for their new Amazon Prime Video series on Tuesday.
TIME100 Gala
TIME celebrated the 17th annual TIME100 Gala, celebrating its list of the world’s most influential people, on Wednesday in NYC. The starry event was hosted by Jennifer Coolidge and featured musical performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele.
Love & Death premiere
Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons debuted their new Max limited series on Wednesday in L.A., with co-stars Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter and Elizabeth Marvel.
Queen Charlotte premiere
Shonda Rhimes brought her latest Bridgerton story to L.A. on Wednesday, joined by stars Golda Rosheuvel, India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett and Freddie Dennis.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere
Director James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rosenbaum, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova, Miriam Shor and Nico Santos landed at the Guardians of the Galaxy world premiere in L.A. on Thursday.
Bupkis premiere
Peacock celebrated the world premiere of comedy series Bupkis in NYC on Thursday with star Pete Davidson, showrunner Judah Miller, EPs Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Erin David and Dave Sirus, and co-stars Edie Falco, Brad Garrett, Kenan Thompson, Chase Sui Wonders, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, Paul Walter Hauser, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Oona Roche, Carly Aquilino and Ricky Velez.
Prey FYC event
The stars and filmmakers from the action-thriller, including Amber Midthunder, director Dan Trachtenberg and producer Jhane Myers, joined Barry Jenkins on Saturday for an FYC event at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood.
Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala
Keke Palmer, Pamela Anderson and Leslie Jordan (posthumously) were honored at the L.A. gala on Saturday, hosted by Ts Anderson with guests including Adam Lambert, Sarah Hyland, Madison Bailey, Mayim Bialik and Orville Peck.
A La Carte wrap party
Director Dijon Talton and exec producer Meagan Good celebrated the season two wrap of the ALL BLACK network’s streaming show on Saturday in Atlanta.
The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards
On Sunday, The Daily Front Row held its seventh annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, celebrating the visionaries at the intersection between fashion and Hollywood. Hosted by Law Roach, the starry guest list included Gwyneth Paltrow (with Goop honored as powerhouse brand of the year), Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Meghann Fahy, Teyana Taylor, Elle Fanning, Logan Browning and Matt Bomer.
MÔNOT dinner
MÔNOT hosted a private dinner at the Chateau Marmont penthouse in celebration of The Daily Front Row’s Fashion LA Awards on Sunday, with guests Alessandra Ambrosio, Christine Quinn, Ciara, Demi Lovato, Dove Cameron, Kat Graham, Natasha Lyonne, Normani, Olivia Culpo, Tiffany Haddish and Zoey Deutch.
P.S. ARTS “Express Yourself” event
Charlie Day, Jordana Brewster, Lake Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rachel Zoe were among the stars who united at the Fox Studio Lot on Sunday for P.S. ARTS’ “Express Yourself” event to help raise funds for arts education programs in California.
Polite Society premiere
The cast and crew behind the Focus Features film debuted the project in NYC on Monday, with support from Hasan Minhaj.
AJSOCAL LA Chefs Ruby Table benefit
Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL) and Cassia’s L.A. Chefs for Human Rights (LACHR) hosted the AJSOCAL L.A. Chefs Ruby Table dinner on Monday night, bringing together Asian American and Pacific Islander chefs and community leaders, as well as talent from the entertainment and literary worlds. The evening was dedicated to social justice as a salute to the 2023 Ruby Table Heroes – honorees Lisa Ling and Daniel Wu – and a kick-off to a year-long celebration of AJSOCAL’s 40th anniversary.
Rob Lowe Haute Living event
Haute Living celebrated Rob Lowe’s recent cover with an event at Grant Cardone’s Malibu home on Monday.
A Small Light premiere
Liev Schreiber, Bel Powley and co-creators Joan Rater and Tony Phelan attended the premiere for their upcoming Nat Geo limited original series on Tuesday in NYC.
City Harvest‘s 40th Anniversary Gala: House of Harvest
City Harvest, New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization, celebrated its 40th Anniversary Gala: House of Harvest on Tuesday, with host Tyson Beckford and words from Richard Gere.
TheRetaility.com dinner
TheRetaility.com hosted a dinner on Tuesday with EF Collection & Thirteen Lune, with guests including Maria Bakalova, director Kay Cannon, Amanda Kloots, Ahna O’Reilly, Westworld actress Aurora Perrineau, stylist Jessica Paster and EF Collection designer Emily Faith Strauss.
Net-a-Porter x ERDEM dinner
NET-A-PORTER and ERDEM hosted an intimate poolside dinner at Chateau Marmont on Tuesday with guests including Ava DuVernay, Dita Von Teese, Gillian Jacobs, Marisa Tomei and Rashida Jones dressed in pieces from ERDEM’s SS23 collection.
All Access Fest
Live Nation’s charitable partner Music Forward Foundation presented All Access Fest, one of the only free career fairs for youth devoted to music and live entertainment industry jobs, on Wednesday in L.A. Emmy-winning music director, composer and producer Rickey Minor served as the keynote speaker at the event.
Big George Foreman premiere
Sony’s Affirm Films hosted the premiere of its George Foreman biopic on Wednesday in L.A., where the boxer himself made an appearance.
Hennessy X.O and Kim Jones ‘X.O Lab’
On Wednesday, Hennessy X.O launched an experiential atelier popping up in the heart of SoHo, in honor of its partnership with Dior and Fendi artistic director Kim Jones. Emily Ratajkowski, Teyana Taylor, Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin and Evan Mock were among those in attendance.
Power to the Patients event
Kicking off White House Correspondents’ Dinner Week, Fat Joe was joined by Busta Rhymes, French Montana and Rick Ross on Thursday in Washington, D.C. for a special live performance event in support of “Power to the Patients,” a non-profit organization fighting for a more affordable and equitable healthcare system by demanding hospitals and insurers publicly post their prices, as is required by law.
Lupus LA’s “Stories Under The Stars”
Lupus LA’s “Stories Under The Stars” event honored Daniel J. Wallace, MD, with the Ellis Community Leadership Award in L.A. on Thursday, with guests including Paula Adbul and Rashida Jones.
The Prince’s Trust Global Gala
Idris Elba, Kate Moss, Kate Beckinsale, Doja Cat, Sienna Miller, Iman, Rita Ora, Edward Enninful, Charlotte Tilbury, Irina Shayk, Winnie Harlow, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger were among those who attended The Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York on Thursday.
Lionsgate Studios and Great Point Studios event
Lionsgate Television Group chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs participated in a state-of-the-industry panel with Great Point Studios founder Robert Halmi at Lionsgate Studios in Yonkers, New York, on Thursday. Beggs was then presented with the key to the city of Yonkers by Mayor Mike Spano.
