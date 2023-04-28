Events of the Week: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘Love & Death’ and More

Chris Pratt and Bradley Cooper attend the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' world premiere in Hollywood on April 27.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York City, including red carpets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Love & Death, Bupkis and Fatal Attraction.

Chaplin Award Gala

Viola Davis was honored at the Chaplin Awards Gala in NYC on Monday, with support from Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain, Steve McQueen, Gina Prince-Bythewood and husband Julius Tennon.

Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Steve McQueen, Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, Julius Tennon, Viola Davis, Gina Prince-Bythewood, George C. Wolfe and Jayme Lawson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fatal Attraction premiere

Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Reno Wilson and showrunner Alexandra Cunningham walked the carpet at the Fatal Attraction premiere in L.A. on Monday.

Reno Wilson, Toby Huss, Alyssa Jirrels, Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet, Dee Wallace and Brian Goodman Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Alexandra Cunningham, Lizzy Caplan and Nicole Clemens Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Peter Pan & Wendy special screening

Disney held a special screening of the new Peter Pan film in NYC on Tuesday with stars Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson, Jim Gaffigan and Alyssa Wapanatâh.

Jim Whitaker, Jim Gaffigan, Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson, Jude Law, Alyssa Wapanatahk and Adam Borba Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jury Duty finale event

Amazon Freevee hosted a finale event on Tuesday for their docu-style comedy series Jury Duty at Margaritaville in Universal City. The cast, including James Marsden, and creatives gathered to celebrate the season and honor Ronald Gladden, the hero of the show who learned that the trial was fake in the season finale.

Andrew Weinberg, Lee Eisenberg, Nicholas Hatton, Todd Schulman, Cody Heller, James Marsden, Ronald Gladden and Jake Szymanski JC Olivera/Getty Images

Citadel fan screening

Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci joined EPs Joe and Anthony Russo at a L.A. fan screening for their new Amazon Prime Video series on Tuesday.

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and David Weil Leon Bennett/Getty Images

TIME100 Gala

TIME celebrated the 17th annual TIME100 Gala, celebrating its list of the world’s most influential people, on Wednesday in NYC. The starry event was hosted by Jennifer Coolidge and featured musical performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele.

Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne and Aubrey Plaza Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ali Wong Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Love & Death premiere

Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons debuted their new Max limited series on Wednesday in L.A., with co-stars Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter and Elizabeth Marvel.

Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Tom Pelphrey, Krysten Ritter, Jesse Plemons, Elizabeth Marvel, Elizabeth Olsen, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Keir Gilchrist and Richard C. Jones JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Per Saari, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Sarah Aubrey JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Queen Charlotte premiere

Shonda Rhimes brought her latest Bridgerton story to L.A. on Wednesday, joined by stars Golda Rosheuvel, India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett and Freddie Dennis.

Peyvand Sadeghian, Golda Rosheuvel, Sam Clemmett, Shonda Rhimes, Tunji Kasim, India Ria Amarteifio, Tom Verica, Corey Mylchreest, Freddie Dennis, Arsema Thomas, Betsy Beers and Hugh Sachs Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria and Golda Rosheuvel Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere

Director James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rosenbaum, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova, Miriam Shor and Nico Santos landed at the Guardians of the Galaxy world premiere in L.A. on Thursday.

Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Chukwudi Iwuji Rich Polk/Getty Images

Sean Gunn and James Gunn Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Vin Diesel Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Pratt and Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Bupkis premiere

Peacock celebrated the world premiere of comedy series Bupkis in NYC on Thursday with star Pete Davidson, showrunner Judah Miller, EPs Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Erin David and Dave Sirus, and co-stars Edie Falco, Brad Garrett, Kenan Thompson, Chase Sui Wonders, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, Paul Walter Hauser, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Oona Roche, Carly Aquilino and Ricky Velez.

President of scripted content NBCUniversal Lisa Katz, chairman of entertainment content NBCUniversal Susan Rovner; Lorne Michaels, Pete Davidson, Edie Falco, chairman of Universal Studio Group Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Peacock and direct to consumer, NBCUniversal Kelly Campbell and showrunner Judah Miller Ralph Bavaro/Peacock

Pete Davidson Courtesy of Scott Gries/Peacock

Prey FYC event

The stars and filmmakers from the action-thriller, including Amber Midthunder, director Dan Trachtenberg and producer Jhane Myers, joined Barry Jenkins on Saturday for an FYC event at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood.

Barry Jenkins, Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jhane Myers, Jeff Cutter, Angela M. Catanzaro and Alec Gillis Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala

Keke Palmer, Pamela Anderson and Leslie Jordan (posthumously) were honored at the L.A. gala on Saturday, hosted by Ts Anderson with guests including Adam Lambert, Sarah Hyland, Madison Bailey, Mayim Bialik and Orville Peck.

Karamo Brown and Keke Palmer Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

A La Carte wrap party

Director Dijon Talton and exec producer Meagan Good celebrated the season two wrap of the ALL BLACK network’s streaming show on Saturday in Atlanta.

Cynthia Bailey, Dijon Talton, Kandi Burruss, Shamea Morton and Meagan Good Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards

On Sunday, The Daily Front Row held its seventh annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, celebrating the visionaries at the intersection between fashion and Hollywood. Hosted by Law Roach, the starry guest list included Gwyneth Paltrow (with Goop honored as powerhouse brand of the year), Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Meghann Fahy, Teyana Taylor, Elle Fanning, Logan Browning and Matt Bomer.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brie Larson Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, North West and hair artist of the year award recipient Chris Appleton Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Elle Fanning, Sara Moonves and Law Roach Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

MÔNOT dinner

MÔNOT hosted a private dinner at the Chateau Marmont penthouse in celebration of The Daily Front Row’s Fashion LA Awards on Sunday, with guests Alessandra Ambrosio, Christine Quinn, Ciara, Demi Lovato, Dove Cameron, Kat Graham, Natasha Lyonne, Normani, Olivia Culpo, Tiffany Haddish and Zoey Deutch.

Natasha Lyonne and Tiffany Haddish Courtesy of BFA

Kat Graham, Demi Lovato and Zoey Deutch Courtesy of BFA

P.S. ARTS “Express Yourself” event

Charlie Day, Jordana Brewster, Lake Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rachel Zoe were among the stars who united at the Fox Studio Lot on Sunday for P.S. ARTS’ “Express Yourself” event to help raise funds for arts education programs in California.

Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Lake Bell Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Polite Society premiere

The cast and crew behind the Focus Features film debuted the project in NYC on Monday, with support from Hasan Minhaj.

Hasan Minhaj, Priya Kansar, Nida Manzoor and Ritu Arya Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

AJSOCAL LA Chefs Ruby Table benefit

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL) and Cassia’s L.A. Chefs for Human Rights (LACHR) hosted the AJSOCAL L.A. Chefs Ruby Table dinner on Monday night, bringing together Asian American and Pacific Islander chefs and community leaders, as well as talent from the entertainment and literary worlds. The evening was dedicated to social justice as a salute to the 2023 Ruby Table Heroes – honorees Lisa Ling and Daniel Wu – and a kick-off to a year-long celebration of AJSOCAL’s 40th anniversary.

Lisa Ling and Daniel Wu Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rob Lowe Haute Living event

Haute Living celebrated Rob Lowe’s recent cover with an event at Grant Cardone’s Malibu home on Monday.

Grant Cardone, Will.i.am, Meredith Perry, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, Elena Cardone and Rob Lowe Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

A Small Light premiere

Liev Schreiber, Bel Powley and co-creators Joan Rater and Tony Phelan attended the premiere for their upcoming Nat Geo limited original series on Tuesday in NYC.

Billie Boullet, Liev Schreiber, Laurie Kynaston, Ashley Brooke, Bel Powley, Susanna Fogel, Joan Rater and Tony Phelan Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

City Harvest‘s 40th Anniversary Gala: House of Harvest

City Harvest, New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization, celebrated its 40th Anniversary Gala: House of Harvest on Tuesday, with host Tyson Beckford and words from Richard Gere.

Richard Gere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

TheRetaility.com dinner

TheRetaility.com hosted a dinner on Tuesday with EF Collection & Thirteen Lune, with guests including Maria Bakalova, director Kay Cannon, Amanda Kloots, Ahna O’Reilly, Westworld actress Aurora Perrineau, stylist Jessica Paster and EF Collection designer Emily Faith Strauss.

Kay Cannon and Ahna O’Reilly Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Net-a-Porter x ERDEM dinner

NET-A-PORTER and ERDEM hosted an intimate poolside dinner at Chateau Marmont on Tuesday with guests including Ava DuVernay, Dita Von Teese, Gillian Jacobs, Marisa Tomei and Rashida Jones dressed in pieces from ERDEM’s SS23 collection.

Alison Loehnis, Erdem Moralıoğlu, Niecy Nash and Ava DuVernay Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Rashida Jones and Marisa Tomei Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

All Access Fest

Live Nation’s charitable partner Music Forward Foundation presented All Access Fest, one of the only free career fairs for youth devoted to music and live entertainment industry jobs, on Wednesday in L.A. Emmy-winning music director, composer and producer Rickey Minor served as the keynote speaker at the event.

Rickey Minor Sandy Altamirano

Big George Foreman premiere

Sony’s Affirm Films hosted the premiere of its George Foreman biopic on Wednesday in L.A., where the boxer himself made an appearance.

George Foreman, Sonja Sohn, Jasmine Mathews, Khris Davis, George Tillman Jr., Sullivan Jones, John Magaro and Kei Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau

Hennessy X.O and Kim Jones ‘X.O Lab’

On Wednesday, Hennessy X.O launched an experiential atelier popping up in the heart of SoHo, in honor of its partnership with Dior and Fendi artistic director Kim Jones. Emily Ratajkowski, Teyana Taylor, Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin and Evan Mock were among those in attendance.

Teyana Taylor and Emily Ratajkowski Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Power to the Patients event

Kicking off White House Correspondents’ Dinner Week, Fat Joe was joined by Busta Rhymes, French Montana and Rick Ross on Thursday in Washington, D.C. for a special live performance event in support of “Power to the Patients,” a non-profit organization fighting for a more affordable and equitable healthcare system by demanding hospitals and insurers publicly post their prices, as is required by law.

Fat Joe, French Montana, Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Lupus LA’s “Stories Under The Stars”

Lupus LA’s “Stories Under The Stars” event honored Daniel J. Wallace, MD, with the Ellis Community Leadership Award in L.A. on Thursday, with guests including Paula Adbul and Rashida Jones.

Rashida Jones and Paula Abdul Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The Prince’s Trust Global Gala

Idris Elba, Kate Moss, Kate Beckinsale, Doja Cat, Sienna Miller, Iman, Rita Ora, Edward Enninful, Charlotte Tilbury, Irina Shayk, Winnie Harlow, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger were among those who attended The Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York on Thursday.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba John Lamparski/Getty Images

Lionsgate Studios and Great Point Studios event

Lionsgate Television Group chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs participated in a state-of-the-industry panel with Great Point Studios founder Robert Halmi at Lionsgate Studios in Yonkers, New York, on Thursday. Beggs was then presented with the key to the city of Yonkers by Mayor Mike Spano.